High school football picks: Offenses will need to step up as district race tightens

1. Normangee at Leon, 7 p.m. Friday

The Normangee Panthers (3-3, 1-0) had high hopes for 2021 with receiver-turned-quarterback Izaha Jones at the helm, but they struggled in nondistrict play and scored just 12 points over a three-game losing skid before beating winless Groveton 42-21 last week. Normangee’s defense allowed 324 yards and three touchdowns last week — the most Groveton has scored all season — but the Panthers also forced four turnovers and took a big step in the right direction.

Leon’s ground game might be the key for the Cougars (3-3, 0-1) as they try to keep Normangee’s offense on the sideline. Slowing Jones also will be necessary. He’s run for 296 yards and nine touchdowns this season and can make plays in the passing game if he has time.

A win would help Leon jump into the playoff race in 11-2A-I, while Normangee is looking to keep the district title in its sights.

• Prediction: Normangee 30-13

2. Centerville at Alto, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Speaking of the 11-2A-I playoff race, the Centerville Tigers (5-1, 1-0) travel to face the Alto Yellowjackets (3-1, 1-0) in an early district showdown this week, and the winner arguably will have one finger on the golden football late Friday night.