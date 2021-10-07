High school football picks: Offenses will need to step up as district race tightens

There will be a lot on the line when the Rudder football team travels to Montgomery on Friday.
A win would give Rudder (5-0, 2-0) three straight victories in District 10-5A Division II, which could be enough to clinch the program’s first playoff berth. Meanwhile, Montgomery (5-0, 1-0) is looking to stay undefeated after reaching 5-0 for the first time since 2010 with a 52-32 win against Fulshear last week.
Rudder beat Montgomery Lake Creek 27-13 last week, but three interceptions contributed to a slow start. The defense picked up the slack by forcing three turnovers as the Rangers continued to prove they can handle adversity, much like they did in their 31-28 overtime win over Huntsville to open district.
The Rangers could have their hands full again Friday, considering Montgomery running back Jaylon Washington ran for a career-high 299 yards and five touchdowns last week. As for the Bears, how they compete against the Rangers — win or lose — will speak volumes to how they’ll fare against other 10-5A-II playoff contenders Lake Creek, A&M Consolidated and Huntsville in the weeks to come.
Bottom line Friday: Rudder bring a more complete, battle-tested team, and the defense can get it out of jams if needed.
• Prediction: Rudder 35-21
THREE GAMES TO WATCH
1. Normangee at Leon, 7 p.m. Friday
The Normangee Panthers (3-3, 1-0) had high hopes for 2021 with receiver-turned-quarterback Izaha Jones at the helm, but they struggled in nondistrict play and scored just 12 points over a three-game losing skid before beating winless Groveton 42-21 last week. Normangee’s defense allowed 324 yards and three touchdowns last week — the most Groveton has scored all season — but the Panthers also forced four turnovers and took a big step in the right direction.
Leon’s ground game might be the key for the Cougars (3-3, 0-1) as they try to keep Normangee’s offense on the sideline. Slowing Jones also will be necessary. He’s run for 296 yards and nine touchdowns this season and can make plays in the passing game if he has time.
A win would help Leon jump into the playoff race in 11-2A-I, while Normangee is looking to keep the district title in its sights.
• Prediction: Normangee 30-13
2. Centerville at Alto, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Speaking of the 11-2A-I playoff race, the Centerville Tigers (5-1, 1-0) travel to face the Alto Yellowjackets (3-1, 1-0) in an early district showdown this week, and the winner arguably will have one finger on the golden football late Friday night.
Centerville appears to be hitting its stride and is coming off big wins over Bremond and Leon. Paxton Hancock leads the Tigers — and the Brazos Valley — in rushing with 930 yards on 100 carries. The Tigers overall have run for 2,330 yards on 285 carries, and they’re showing a knack for converting good drives into points.
Alto relies heavily on running backs Von and Rashawn Mumphrey, but stopping the run has been Centerville’s bread and butter. The Tigers are allowing just 110.83 rushing yards per game and held run-dominant Leon to just 29 yards in last week’s 54-8 win. The Yellowjackets’ edge could be sophomore quarterback Keegan Davis, and keeping him from becoming a major factor will be paramount for the Tigers.
• Prediction: Centerville 42-38
3. Smithville at Navasota, 7:30 p.m. Friday
The Navasota Rattlers (2-3) will open 13-4A-II this week against Smithville (4-1) favored by a slim 3 points according to the Harris Ratings. Poor execution, penalties and mental errors have slowed Navasota, which is averaging 18.2 points per game despite producing 425 yards of offense each week. The strength of the team so far has been its defense. The Rattlers also have shown an overall resiliency by staying close in losses to Huffman-Hargrave 37-20 and Yoakum 28-20 despite both teams rushing for 200-plus yards.
Smithville is averaging 40.6 points per game, but two of the Tigers’ wins were blowouts against struggling Cedar Creek 42-0 and Crockett 78-7. The Tigers’ only loss of the season was against a common opponent with the Rattlers — Yoakum beat Smithville 27-3 in Week 2.
Relying on a single unit won’t suffice in this district, and it’s time for Navasota’s offense to pull its weight. The Rattlers have the talent, and they will reap the benefits of it if they can limit penalties and capitalize in the red zone starting Friday.
• Prediction: Navasota 24-17
