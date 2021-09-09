High school football picks: Mix of new, familiar matchups make for exciting week around Brazos Valley

Week 3 of the high school football season will feature a first for the Brazos Valley as Bryan travels to face Brenham at 7 p.m. Friday at Cub Stadium. The teams haven't played each other since Bryan opened in 1971, but that bit of history takes a back seat to job at hand for both programs seeking their first win of the season.

Bryan and Brenham welcomed back a flurry of talent and experience, but both have struggled to turn that into wins so far this year. The Vikings lost to Lucas Lovejoy 44-14 and College Park 24-14, while Brenham lost to Magnolia West 45-21 and Magnolia 20-6. Picking up a win here would give both teams something to build on before starting district play Sept. 24.

They'll want to show they can play a full four quarters without giving up crucial points in the final moments. Offensively, it'll be a showdown between veteran Cub quarterback Steven Stackhouse and Bryan's run game, which has shown improvement in the last week.

• Prediction: Bryan 21-17

THREE GAMES TO WATCH

1. Lexington at Rockdale, 7:30 p.m. Friday