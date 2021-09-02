High school football picks: Hearne at Franklin highlights big week for area teams

The Eagles have a chance to even the playing field if its defensive line — led by four-year starters Steven Craft-Mitchell and Anthony Jackson — can effectively slow down Franklin’s offense. No easy task considering the Lions have playmakers Malcom Murphy and Bryson Washington on their side, but regardless how it plays out, Hearne will get an idea of how it stacks up with a state title contender.

Prediction: Franklin 42-28

Somerville at Anderson-Shiro, 7 p.m. Friday

Somerville has the chance to avenge last year’s 34-7 loss to Anderson-Shiro if starting quarterback Johnny Legg and wide receiver Verkobe Woodberry can muster more of its Week 1 magic.

Woodberry had 101 receiving yards and four touchdowns in Somerville’s 38-10 win over Hull-Daisetta last week, while Legg threw for 164 yards and the four scores and ran for 92 yards and scored another TD on just four carries.

Anderson-Shiro lost to Brazos 23-8 and has lots of holes to fill on both sides of the ball, but its defensive line has always been its strong suit. The unit should challenge Somerville, especially on the Owls’ home field.

Ultimately Somerville comes in with confidence and a more complete roster, which it didn’t have in last year’s matchup.