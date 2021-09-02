High school football picks: Hearne at Franklin highlights big week for area teams

The opening weekend of the high school football season featured blowouts, upsets and injuries, and Week 2 has the potential for even more drama as Brazos Valley teams look to get in solid work during nondistrict play.
College Station and A&M Consolidated are expected to repeat their Week 1 performances and are favored to beat District 20-6A Fort Bend Bush and 14-6A Aldine MacArthur, respectively, by 38 points or more.
Across town, Bryan and Rudder should have more of a challenge.
The Rangers will trek to Kerrville to face Class 6A El Paso Americas, which is coming off a losing season but brings back loads of depth and speed on defense. The Vikings’ bread and butter this year is its defense, and they’ll need to lean on the unit to beat 13-6A’s College Park, the defending district champions who return dynamic quarterback-tight end duo Ty Buckmon and Baylor recruit Cody Mladenka.
AREA GAMES TO WATCH
Hearne at Franklin, 7:30 p.m. Friday
The Robertson County rivalry game wasn’t played last year due to COVID-19, but both teams bring back talented rosters.
State runner-up Franklin will give Hearne its first big test, especially when the Eagles line up against the Lion defense. Hearne’s leading receiver Jabari Dunn should be covered most of the night, which will force quarterback Keyshawn Langham to find another target or take to the ground himself.
The Eagles have a chance to even the playing field if its defensive line — led by four-year starters Steven Craft-Mitchell and Anthony Jackson — can effectively slow down Franklin’s offense. No easy task considering the Lions have playmakers Malcom Murphy and Bryson Washington on their side, but regardless how it plays out, Hearne will get an idea of how it stacks up with a state title contender.
Prediction: Franklin 42-28
Somerville at Anderson-Shiro, 7 p.m. Friday
Somerville has the chance to avenge last year’s 34-7 loss to Anderson-Shiro if starting quarterback Johnny Legg and wide receiver Verkobe Woodberry can muster more of its Week 1 magic.
Woodberry had 101 receiving yards and four touchdowns in Somerville’s 38-10 win over Hull-Daisetta last week, while Legg threw for 164 yards and the four scores and ran for 92 yards and scored another TD on just four carries.
Anderson-Shiro lost to Brazos 23-8 and has lots of holes to fill on both sides of the ball, but its defensive line has always been its strong suit. The unit should challenge Somerville, especially on the Owls’ home field.
Ultimately Somerville comes in with confidence and a more complete roster, which it didn’t have in last year’s matchup.
Prediction: Somerville 28-10
Sealy at Navasota, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Navasota’s biggest issue on Friday will be slowing down Sealy junior quarterback D’Vonne Hmielewski. Last year’s District 12-4A Division II’s MVP and this year’s preseason offensive MVP racked up 3,224 total yards as a sophomore. The Rattlers’ defense, led by senior linebacker Jaylen Myles (83 tackles) and Nicolas Casteneda (12 tackles), will need to be physical and should be on a high after shutting out Wharton in the season opener.
The Rattlers also have last year’s 33-28 win over the Tigers to draw from. It was a big win for a young team, and Navasota brings a more experienced crew this time with Ja’mar Jessie under center and Ja’marion Frear and Jamal Thomas running the ball. Sealy will push Navasota until the end, but if the Rattlers’ defense plays well, their offense will take care of the rest.
Prediction: Navasota 24-21
Snook at Thorndale, 7 p.m. Friday
Snook looked good in its season-opening 43-18 win over Class 4A-I Houston Kashmere, but first-year head coach Dylan Conway and his Bluejays will have a much harder test against Thorndale.
Thorndale returns seven starters on defense, led by Hayden Klyberg (135 tackles last year) and Stryker Leschber (81 tackles), who held off Snook for a 6-0 victory last year.
Snook quarterback Garrett Lero and fullback Garrett Hyvl came up big for the Bluejays last Friday, but this game will be decided by its defense. The Bluejays return just four starters defensively and will have to stop Thorndale’s pass — and early. The Bulldogs return quarterback Coy Sutts (1,502 passing yards in 2020) along with top targets Leschber and Branson McCoy, but they don’t have much to turn to if Snook stops the air attack.
Prediction: Thorndale 35-14