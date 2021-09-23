High school football picks: District openers promise to be good tests for local teams

The road to the high school football playoffs begins this week for much of the Brazos Valley as teams gear up for their district openers, including District 10-5A Division II’s A&M Consolidated and Rudder and 12-6A’s Bryan.

Things also are heating up for smaller schools as they face familiar faces around the area. Close games and dynamic performances could be a theme as teams try to set a winning tone in their first week of district play.

THREE TO WATCH

1. Rudder at Huntsville, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Rudder (3-0) has had this game circled on the calendar for months. Huntsville knocked Rudder out of playoff contention in 2019 and won in last year’s district opener.

But unlike in past seasons, Rudder has a solid defense to back up its offense. The unit has held opponents to just 30 points through three games, which has paired well with quarterback EJ Ezar’s 1,204 total yards on offense and breakout receiver Jaquise Martin’s 226 receiving yards.