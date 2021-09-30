High school football picks: A&M Consolidated-Huntsville highlight big matchups in Week 6

The Tigers also have been good at stopping the run, which will be key this week against Leon (3-2). Starting running back Luis Guillen has 646 yards so far this season as the Cougars have relied more on the run. Quarterback Brock Bumpurs could see more action throwing the ball Friday, but the Centerville defense will be hard to beat by run or pass if Guillen isn’t able find the end zone early in this district opener.

Prediction: Centerville 38-14

3. Rockdale at Cameron, 7:30 p.m. Friday

It’s the annual Battle of the Bell matchup, and a battle it promises to be. The Yoemen (1-4, 1-0) are coming off a dominating 70-0 victory over Caldwell thanks in part to quarterback Ryan Muniz’s 411 passing yards and six TD passes. But Rockdale (3-2, 1-0) also has a playmaker under center in Blaydn Barcak, who has thrown for 886 yards and eight TDs and run for 334 yards and four more scores.

The 11-3A-I contest could come down to which offense has the ball last. Both units are solid with Cameron averaging 360 yards per game to Rockdale’s 332.4. Still, a big defensive stop could prove crucial, and Rockdale’s defenders have the ability to help the Tigers run away with a victory and the bell.

Prediction: Rockdale 42-35

Abigail Ochoa’s email address is abigail.ochoa@theeagle.com.

