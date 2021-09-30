High school football picks: A&M Consolidated-Huntsville highlight big matchups in Week 6

The A&M Consolidated football team will get a chance to prove it’s a title contender in District 10-5A Division II when the Tigers host Huntsville at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Tigerland Stadium.
Consol (4-1, 1-0) had a stellar performance in its 49-3 win over Lamar Consolidated last Saturday to open district, and it was a continuation of the Tigers’ nondistrict run. Dual-threat quarterback Daniel Brodie had 16 touchdowns and 737 total yards in the Tigers’ first three wins, which included a 28-14 upset of Class 6A’s Converse Judson. Keshun Thomas added 461 yards of offense out of the backfield over that same three-game stretch, while the defense allowed just nine points per game.
The Tigers will play without Thomas this week, but Roderick Taylor and Dre’Kavian Minor are solid replacements and will challenge Huntsville (2-2, 0-1), which lost to pass-dominant Rudder last week in overtime.
Huntsville quarterback AJ Wilson is a threat to any defense and generated 192 yards of offense against the Rangers. Containing Wilson early will be crucial, but the Tigers are strong up front led by Tyndall McNamara, Jaden Thomas and Brock Slaydon, who have combined for 81 tackles. Consol also forced four turnovers in the second quarter against Lamar. Consol’s defense partnered with a Daniel-led offense should be enough to overwhelm the Hornets, who are allowing 29 points per game.
Prediction: Consol 35-21
Three to watch
1. Calvert at St. Joseph, 7 p.m. Friday
Fans can expect a high-scoring game between fourth-ranked Calvert and fifth-ranked St. Joseph. It will be only Calvert’s second game of the season, but the Trojans (1-0) grabbed a 55-32 victory over TAPPS state runner-up Allen Academy two weeks ago and are 38-point favorites this week. Quarterback Ja’Carius Schells and receiver MJ Thomas led the Trojans as they hung with the Rams’ offense despite a limited roster.
St. Joseph (4-1) consistently puts up big numbers thanks to the foursome of Mark Mishler, Reid Millhollon, Levi Rice and Luke Schumann, who each average at least two touchdowns a game. The offense averages 53.2 points, and the defense has remained strong since Week 1’s loss to Covenant Christian.
Calvert could take control if its defense makes big plays. The Eagles, however, have a roster full of playmakers and the home-field advantage, which could give them the edge Friday.
Prediction: St. Joseph 65-50
2. Leon at Centerville, 7 p.m. Friday
With running back Paxton Hancock leading the way, Centerville (4-1) has become the team to look out for in 11-2A-I. Hancock is back after breaking his leg last year and has helped the offense find a groove early with big wins in nondistrict play. Hancock has rushed for 815 yards and has a solid supporting cast in the backfield in Halston French (374 rushing yards) and LaVoderick Phillips (288).
The Tigers also have been good at stopping the run, which will be key this week against Leon (3-2). Starting running back Luis Guillen has 646 yards so far this season as the Cougars have relied more on the run. Quarterback Brock Bumpurs could see more action throwing the ball Friday, but the Centerville defense will be hard to beat by run or pass if Guillen isn’t able find the end zone early in this district opener.
Prediction: Centerville 38-14
3. Rockdale at Cameron, 7:30 p.m. Friday
It’s the annual Battle of the Bell matchup, and a battle it promises to be. The Yoemen (1-4, 1-0) are coming off a dominating 70-0 victory over Caldwell thanks in part to quarterback Ryan Muniz’s 411 passing yards and six TD passes. But Rockdale (3-2, 1-0) also has a playmaker under center in Blaydn Barcak, who has thrown for 886 yards and eight TDs and run for 334 yards and four more scores.
The 11-3A-I contest could come down to which offense has the ball last. Both units are solid with Cameron averaging 360 yards per game to Rockdale’s 332.4. Still, a big defensive stop could prove crucial, and Rockdale’s defenders have the ability to help the Tigers run away with a victory and the bell.
Prediction: Rockdale 42-35
Abigail Ochoa’s email address is abigail.ochoa@theeagle.com.