The annual state 7-on-7 tournament will take place this Thursday through Saturday at Veterans Park and Athletic Complex in College Station, and seven Brazos Valley schools will be a part of the action across the three divisions.

Pools for the state tournament were released on Sunday night.

A&M Consolidated is in Division I's Pool I with Crandall, Haslet Eaton and Klein Cain and will play at 1:45, 3:15 and 4:45 p.m. The Tigers, who won the 2019 D-I title, will be making their 12th-straight and 20th all-time appearance.

Bryan is in D-I's Pool D with Midlothian Heritage, Waller and Weslaco and will play at 1, 2:30 and 4 p.m. The Vikings are making their first state tournament appearance since 2007.

College Station is in Pool G with Barbers Hill, Everman and Flower Mound Marcus and will also play at 1, 2:30 and 4 p.m. The Cougars, who won the 2018 D-I title, are making their ninth-straight appearance.

Rudder is replacing Prosper Rock Hill, who withdrew after pools were released on Sunday night according to Dave Campbell's Texas Football's Matt Stepp. The Rangers will be in Pool C with Abilene, Clear Springs and Round Rock. This is Rudder's first appearance at the state tournament.

Division I's 64 teams will play three round-robin pool games Friday with the top two teams in each pool advancing to the championship bracket Saturday, while the third- and fourth-place teams will play in the consolation bracket. Both brackets Saturday are single-elimination.

Three Brazos Valley schools — Cameron Yoe, Hearne and Lexington — will play in the Division II and Division III brackets. Pool play is Thursday and all teams in the Division II and Division III brackets will advance to separate 32-team, single-elimination championship brackets Friday beginning at 8 a.m.

Cameron Yoe will play in D-II's Pool E with Carthage, Decatur and Graham. The Yoemen will play at 1:45, 3:15 and 4:45 p.m.

Hearne is in D-III's Pool H with East Bernard, Goldthwaite and Millsap. Lexington is in D-III's Pool E with Dilley, Gunter and Stamford. Both Eagles teams will play at 1, 2:30 and 4 p.m.