Hearne's leaders ready to help youth flourish in 2022 football season

Hearne might have a young football team, but the Eagles have high hopes for their 2022 season.

“I feel like we have a lot of young stars coming up. We just lost a lot of the old ones up front,” said Ayden Hover, Hearne’s senior middle linebacker. “It’s going to be a little tough at times. I can already see that, but I feel like we’re going to power through it and going to make it somewhere this year hopefully.”

The Eagles still return seven starters on both sides of the ball from 2021’s squad that went 8-4, finished second in District 12-2A Division I and made the area playoffs.

Leading the way is two-way standout Keyshawn Langham. The senior is the Eagles’ starting quarterback and cornerback. Last season, Langham had 23 combined touchdowns on offense and passed for 1,051 yards while rushing for 534. On defense, he had four interceptions, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. Dave Campbell’s Texas Football named Langham the preseason defensive MVP in 13-2A-I, Hearne’s new district this year.

“We’ve got a great quarterback,” senior wide receiver and safety Jeremiah Gurode said. “He’s still learning, but I feel like we’ll push through.”

Gurode and JeCory McGrew form a 1-2 offensive punch at running back and receiver, respectively. Langham said he likes the depth of Hearne’s offensive skill players and named Justavian Bendford, Derrion Mitchell and Kemon Langham as prospective playmakers he expects to step up this fall.

“They’ve got that ‘it’ factor,” Langham said of Gurode and McGrew. “You know you can rely on them later on down in the game. You know they’re going to clutch up.”

McGrew said he hopes to rush for over 1,000 yards this season after earning second-team all-district honors last fall. He added that he wants Hearne to be more consistent on the field and limit mistakes, including penalties.

Discipline was something multiple players referenced as being critical to Hearne having success this fall.

“I feel like we have all the talent in the world in Hearne. It’s just our discipline,” Gurode said. “That’s all we need right there: discipline.”

Up front, the Eagles lost four-year starters Anthony Jackson and Steven Craft-Mitchell. Jimmie Jones and J’Kyrin Flintroy hope to step into key roles in the trenches. Hover was the district’s defensive newcomer of the year in 2021. McGrew doubles as an outside linebacker. Langham was a first-team all-district defensive back in 2021.

The Eagles remain in Class 2A Division I but moved to District 13, which also means a move to Region IV. The Eagles are picked to win their district by Texas Football ahead of Thorndale, Holland, Flatonia, Schulenburg, Thrall and Weimar, respectively. Hearne also is ranked 21st in the magazine’s preseason poll for 2A-I, and 13-2A-I is listed as one of three leagues to watch with magazine writers noting “there really is no clear favorite to win this district.”

Hearne has nondistrict games against Brazos Valley foes Anderson-Shiro and Burton to begin the season followed by road games against Elkhart and Chilton before an open week leading into district play. Burton and Chilton are ranked in the preseason top 10 in 2A-II. Hearne’s district foes Thorndale, Holland and Flatonia round out Texas Football’s 2A-I preseason Top 25.

Hearne has made six straight postseason appearances, and the Eagles say they want to keep the string going in 2022.

“I hope we play every game to the fullest and just do the best we can on the field,” McGrew said.