Sometimes a football team’s own fan base can be the biggest motivator.

That might be the case in Hearne this season as the Eagles hope to use what they believe is a negative perception of the team’s chances and turn it into their benefit.

“I think we’re ready to go and prove the people wrong,” senior running back/linebacker T.J. Webster said. “They’re doubting us and feel like since we lost a lot [of players from last year], we have to rebuild. But no, we still have some athletes here, and we’re going to be ready to play.”

Hearne finished 5-6 in 2022, placing fourth in District 13-2A Division I. That’s where Dave Campbell’s Texas Football has the Eagles pegged again this season behind Flatonia, Thorndale and Holland.

Graduating all-around talent Keyshawn Langham at quarterback may have sparked some of the doubt. Langham totaled 1,370 yards passing with 17 touchdowns and his quick feet netted a team-high 692 yards rushing.

“People think we lost a few players, but what they don’t know is Hearne always has key players all around the field, and they’ll be ready when the time comes,” senior wideout Justavian Benford said.

First-year head coach Alfonzo Jackson, entering his ninth season in the program, likes the talent he has at wide receiver including Benford, who caught 21 passes for 228 yards as a junior. Dereion Mitchell, a 6-foot-6 senior, also had 471 yards and eight TDs on 23 catches last season.

“As a whole unit that receiving corps is going to be scary. They’re really big and really fast,” Jackson said.

The offense struggled early last season, getting shut out twice in nondistrict play. Beset by injuries and other issues, the Eagles never put two victories together, following every loss with a victory until bowing out of the first round of the playoffs with a 44-7 loss to Mason.

“Last year was a building year where we had to find ourselves and find out what we could do well,” Jackson said. “Now our freshmen and sophomore guys are older and more experienced. We’ve seen them mature.”

The Eagles expect to return seven starters on each side of the ball including all-district defensive end J’Kyrin Flentroy (14 tackles for loss last season), who also plays offensive tackle.

“This year we’re expecting huge things from him,” Jackson said. “He took care of his body and dropped 15, 20 pounds. He looks good and runs well.”

That was typical of the offseason commitment by the Eagles, spurred on by those naysayers.

“We’ve been buying in and everyone has been putting in the extra work,” Webster said.

Benford agreed that the extra hours lifting weights and training will pay off in the long run.

“The offseason was very intense and the workouts very exciting,” he said. “As we were working, we’d be thinking about the plan about this year. That’s what made our energy more intense and put everybody on the same page.”

Hearne’s other potential standouts include junior running back/linebacker Jamariyon Benford (90 tackles, six for loss), senior Jimmie Jones, an all-district lineman, and junior cornerback Kemon Langham, another all-district performer.

The Eagles hope to do more than just keep their run of seven consecutive playoff appearances going. They want to give the other top teams in the district a run for their money while at the same time earning the respect they believe they are missing.

“I feel like we can beat any team in the district because we put in the work,” Justavian Benford said.