Hearne football team holds off Anderson-Shiro for 21-12 victory

HEARNE — The referees and defenses were busy late Friday night as the Hearne Eagles took down the Anderson-Shiro Fighting Owls at home in a 21-12 nondistrict victory.

Nearly as many whistles (32) were blown as total points scored (33), while Hearne used a crucial fourth-quarter stop on an Anderson-Shiro two-point conversion to help seal the victory.

Hearne ran for 210 yards and passed for 142 with big plays making the difference.

Senior quarterback Keyshawn Langham got the start for the Eagles, but he didn’t see the field much in the second half. He had enough time to make his mark, throwing a 3-yard touchdown pass on a fade to sophomore wide receiver Dereion Mitchell on the opening drive. In the second quarter, he broke his fourth rush of the game 72 yards for a score, pushing the Eagles to a 14-0 lead with 2:45 remaining in the half.

While Langham got the start and led the team in rushing with 89 yards, junior quarterback TJ Webster finished the game and led the team in passing with 95 yards. The bulk of Webster’s production came on a 52-yard score as he hit senior wide receiver Jeremiah Gurode in traffic, who stayed upright and scored the team’s third touchdown shortly into the fourth quarter.

Despite only throwing 14 passes as a team to 26 rush attempts, the Eagles’ rushing count was skewed due to the pressure applied by Anderson-Shiro’s defensive front. The Owls continuously got to Hearne’s quarterbacks off the edge that forced both Langham and Webster to scramble consistently and produced five sacks, one fumble recovery and one interception.

But Hearne’s defense countered with five sacks, one fumble recovery and three interceptions.

Anderson-Shiro also utilized rotating quarterbacks with Jordan Coronado getting the start and Tanner Goudeau filling in throughout. Coronado took the bulk of the work but completed just 5 of 21 passes for 85 yards with three interceptions.

The Owls struggled equally on the ground, rushing 24 times for 68 yards with 10 rushes going for zero or negative yardage.

Gurode, who was second on the Eagles in receiving yards with 61 behind Mitchell’s 68, also was active defensively. At the end of the third quarter with Anderson-Shiro in scoring position, he batted away an end-zone pass and followed up the next play with the game’s first interception. He also had a fourth-quarter pass deflection that resulted in an interception by sophomore defensive back Jabez Johnson that nearly iced the game.

Despite Coronado’s struggles, he led multiple drives into scoring position, particularly in the second half. The Owls were scoreless in the first half but scored a touchdown in each of the third and fourth quarters.

The first came with 5:25 remaining in the third quarter when Coronado connected for the team’s first score, a 37-yard touchdown pass to Goudeau. That cut Hearne’s lead to 21-6 after a failed two-point conversion. Goudeau led Anderson-Shiro in receiving yards with 52.

The Owls’ second touchdown came with just 4:54 remaining in the final quarter. Running back Brice Beene, who led the team in rushing with 55 yards, punched it in on a goal-to-go scenario from 1 yard. A dropped snap on the ensuing two-point conversion attempt kept the score at two possessions in favor of Hearne.

The Eagles’ defense remained stout in the final minutes, intercepting two passes in that stretch to seal the victory.