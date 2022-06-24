Hearne falls in Division III quarterfinals at state 7-on-7 tournament

Hearne matched its best run at the state 7-on-7 tournament by advancing to the quarterfinals of the Division III bracket on Friday morning at Veterans Park in College Station.

The Eagles knocked off Tidehaven, 26-13, and Tolar, 26-18, before falling to Miles, 34-14, in the round of eight. Hearne finished 3-3 overall after going 1-2 in pool play on Thursday afternoon.

Hearne senior quarterback Keyshawn Langham said the Eagles were aggressive on offense. He said he targeted receivers Jeremiah Gurode, Derrion Mitchell and Justavian Bendford.

“We’ve got a young team,” Langham said. “The chemistry’s not there all the way, but just playing and competing, that’s good. We’re getting reps every day and we’re getting better as a team.”

Lexington fell to Brady, 27-21, in the second round of the Division III bracket play. The Eagles led 13-7 midway through the first half, but gave up 20 unanswered points as Brady took a two-score lead in the second half and held on for the win. Lexington finished 3-2 after a 2-1 showing in pool play on Thursday. Freshman Kase Evans played quarterback for the Eagles, who are looking to replace four-year starter Sheldon Springer.

Miles won the Division III bracket and defeated Brady, 35-19, in the championship game.

Both Cameron Yoe and Rockdale fell in the first round of Division II bracket play. The Yoemen lost to Ponder, 41-28, while the Tigers fell to Pleasant Grove, 27-20.

Hitchcock defeated Lorena, 33-6, in the Division II championship game.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.