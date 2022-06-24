Hearne falls in Division III quarterfinals at state 7-on-7 football tournament

Hearne matched its best run at the state 7-on-7 football tournament by advancing to the quarterfinals of the Division III bracket on Friday morning at Veterans Park.

The Eagles knocked off Tidehaven 26-13 and Tolar 26-18 before falling to Miles 34-14 in the quarterfinals. Hearne finished the tournament 3-3 overall after going 1-2 in pool play Thursday afternoon.

Hearne senior quarterback Keyshawn Langham said the Eagles were aggressive on offense as he relied on receivers Jeremiah Gurode, Derrion Mitchell and Justavian Bendford as his primary targets.

“We’ve got a young team,” Langham said. “The chemistry’s not there all the way, but just playing and competing, that’s good. We’re getting reps every day, and we’re getting better as a team.”

Lexington fell to Brady 27-21 in the second round of Division III bracket play. The Eagles led 13-7 midway through the first half but gave up 20 unanswered points as Brady took a two-score lead in the second half and held on for the win. Lexington finished 3-2 at the tournament after a 2-1 showing in pool play Thursday. Freshman Kase Evans played quarterback for the Eagles, who are looking to replace four-year starter Sheldon Springer.

Miles won the Division III bracket, defeating Brady 35-19 in the championship game.

Both Cameron and Rockdale fell in the first round of Division II bracket play. The Yoemen lost to Ponder 41-28, while the Tigers fell to Pleasant Grove 27-20.

Hitchcock defeated Lorena 33-6 in the Division II championship game.

