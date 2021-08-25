Hearne defense led by duo of seniors Steven Craft-Mitchell, Anthony Jackson

Ricky Sargent said he’s had a few four-year starters during his time as a high school football coach, and he will have two more lining up next to each other this fall at Hearne.
Seniors Steven Craft-Mitchell and Anthony Jackson form a devastating duo on defense for the Eagles with Craft-Mitchell anchoring the defensive line at tackle and Jackson setting the edge at end. The two players are entering their fourth seasons as starters.
“Those guys are the players for us,” Sargent said. “They’re the ones that we’re going to be looking to really lead our defense, and we’re excited to have those guys back. ... Anthony Jackson, he’s one of those guys that’s long. Being the three-star athlete that he is, they complement each other very well. Steven is very tough inside and a great player for us and one of the strongest guys that we have in our program.”
Craft-Mitchell returns as the reigning defensive MVP in District 12-2A Division I after tallying 70 tackles, seven sacks and four forced fumbles in 2020. Jackson earned 12-2A-I defensive lineman of the year honors last season after recording 21 tackles for loss, eight sacks and four fumble recoveries.
During their time together at Hearne, Craft-Mitchell and Jackson said they have each gotten bigger, faster and stronger while improving their knowledge of the game. As senior leaders, Jackson said his message to the team is simple: “Stay humble and keep working.”
“This summer, our guys have been working really hard, and they’ve really come together as a team,” Sargent said. “The few seniors that we have, they’ve been really good leaders for us this summer.”
Craft-Mitchell said the Eagles look to bolster their play at linebacker with the defense’s strength in the secondary and defensive line.
Working extra hard has been junior Keyshawn Langham, who is taking over at quarterback after four-year starter Micah Smith graduated.
“Keyshawn’s still learning at quarterback, but he’s one of the top corners around and he’ll still play corner,” Sargent said. “He’s still learning the quarterback position, but he’s a leader most importantly, and that’s what’s going to make the difference for us.”
One sure-fire difference maker Langham can turn to on offense is senior receiver Jabari Dunn. Last season, Dunn was named the district’s offensive MVP after reeling in 44 catches for 1,144 yards and 13 touchdowns. Sargent said Dunn is a pure competitor who has a work ethic that’s second to none.
“Jabari’s just one of those athletes that is very talented on both sides of the ball,” Sargent said. “We know that he’s an outstanding receiver, probably one of the best receivers in our area, but we’re looking forward to him being a leader for us on offense and defense as well.”
Hearne checked in at No. 15 in Texas Football’s Class 2A Division I preseason poll and were picked to win 12-2A-I for a second straight season.
The Eagles have just four home games this season. Three of their four nondistrict games are on the road, highlighted by a Week 2 matchup at Franklin, last year’s 3A Division II state runner-up.
Craft-Mitchell and Jackson said they have one goal on their mind — advance past the second round of the playoffs. Hearne has been knocked out in the area round four straight seasons. The Eagles have only reached the third round once in school history, making it that far in 2006.
“We focus on doing the little things right, and we believe that the key to chemistry is consistency,” Sargent said. “If we can be consistent offensively, defensively and with special teams, we’re going to be fine.”