Hearne defense led by duo of seniors Steven Craft-Mitchell, Anthony Jackson

Ricky Sargent said he’s had a few four-year starters during his time as a high school football coach, and he will have two more lining up next to each other this fall at Hearne.

Seniors Steven Craft-Mitchell and Anthony Jackson form a devastating duo on defense for the Eagles with Craft-Mitchell anchoring the defensive line at tackle and Jackson setting the edge at end. The two players are entering their fourth seasons as starters.

“Those guys are the players for us,” Sargent said. “They’re the ones that we’re going to be looking to really lead our defense, and we’re excited to have those guys back. ... Anthony Jackson, he’s one of those guys that’s long. Being the three-star athlete that he is, they complement each other very well. Steven is very tough inside and a great player for us and one of the strongest guys that we have in our program.”

Craft-Mitchell returns as the reigning defensive MVP in District 12-2A Division I after tallying 70 tackles, seven sacks and four forced fumbles in 2020. Jackson earned 12-2A-I defensive lineman of the year honors last season after recording 21 tackles for loss, eight sacks and four fumble recoveries.