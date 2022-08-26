Hargett, Watson, Thomas shine for A&M Consolidated in 38-13 win over Huntsville

Quarterback Will Hargett rocketed passes. Wide receiver Wesley Watson made highlight-reel catches, and running back Keshun Thomas ran like a bulldozer while speeding his way through Huntsville’s defense.

All three helped A&M Consolidated come away with a 38-13 win over Huntsville in the season opener at Tigerland Stadium.

“I think we did pretty good,” Hargett said of the offense. “Going through two-a-days and going through practice before school started, we gained a lot of chemistry, and that really showed on the field for us tonight.”

In the first half, Watson and Thomas found the end zone twice with Hargett throwing both TD passes to Watson. The Tigers started the game on defense and when the offense took the field after a three-and-out, Thomas helped Consol take charge.

“He can do work on the ground,” Hargett said. “If you need him to get 5 yards, he’ll get you 5 yards ... 10 yards, he’ll get you 10 yards. If you need a first down, he’ll get you the first down.”

Thomas wore down Huntsville’s defense by picking up short yards as he pushed his way through the Hornets. And after a 14-yard pass from Hargett to Carter Frank set up a goal-line opportunity, Thomas broke a few tackles before plunging into the end zone for a 7-0 lead.

Thomas later showed off his speed on a 74-yard rushing touchdown as he turned on the jets and breezed past everyone to put the Tigers up 28-7.

Watson and Hargett linked up for two scores in the first half as the quarterback and wide receiver proved to be a reliable playmaking duo. Watson showed off his speed by hauling in a 57-yarder for a score. Earlier in the ballgame, he broke free from the defense for a 3-yard TD catch.

For Hargett, the sophomore quarterback was 6-of-8 passing for 105 yards and two scores heading into the break.

He said he couldn’t wait to take the field Friday night.

“Thinking about it all day,” Hargett said. “I couldn’t fall asleep last night, because I was thinking about it so much.”

Hargett’s third and final touchdown pass of the game came early in the second half as he rocketed one deep in the direction of Frank, who leapt and collided with a pair of Hornet defenders while snatching the ball out of the air. With the ball secured, he took off for a 69-yard touchdown catch and a 35-7 lead.

“I was proud that he was able to make a touchdown after that because that was a great job of keeping his eyes on the ball,” Consol head coach Lee Fedora said. “When the ball bounced up, he was able to pull it in and make a touchdown.”

Hargett and the majority of Consol’s starters were done after three quarters. The quarterback finished the game 8-for-12 passing for 188 yards and three touchdowns.

The Tigers scored one more time as Mo Foketi kicked a 25-yard field goal for a 38-7 lead. The field goal was set up by linebacker Brock Slaydon forcing a fumble that Trace Meadows recovered.

Consol will host UANL Monterrey at 7 p.m. next Friday.

“I was proud of them to come away with a 1-0,” Fedora said. “That’s what you want to do. We made some great plays, and then we made some mistakes, and that’s the great thing about our kids. When we come in tomorrow to watch film, they’re going to see the mistakes, get those things better and get ready for Week 2.”