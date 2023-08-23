Rudder football coach Eric Ezar does not play coy with where his program stands in the pecking order of Bryan-College Station football teams. Having made the playoffs only once in school history, two seasons ago, the Rangers typically enter the season flying under the radar.

In turn, the coaching staff preaches an underdog mentality to the players — one that outworks opponents and does more with less.

No player epitomizes that philosophy more than linebacker-turned-edge rusher Trace Emola, Ezar said.

“He is the underdog,” Ezar said. “He is kind of the poster child of the underdog, because when you first saw him — when he walked in the door as a freshman — you’d never thought that, ‘Oh, that kid is going to be one of my best players when he gets to be a senior.’ I’d of lost all the money [on that bet].”

Emola, always the hard worker, knew he would put in the effort to improve over his high school career. However, the magnitude of his transformation impressed even him.

“It has surprised me,” Emola said. “I’ll be honest with you, I didn’t expect myself to be on varsity my sophomore year. But, once I got on varsity, I just kept going, kept going, kept working, kept working.”

Each offseason, the Rudder coaching staff used the activity rating scale to rank the athleticism and physical fitness of each player in the program. When Emola entered the program three years ago, he probably was ranked around 60th, Ezar said. Now, he tops the chart for the Rangers.

Emola took a 5.4-second 40-yard dash time when he started and improved it to a 4.5, Ezar said. Thanks to offseason work on the Rudder power lifting team, as well as the track and field program, the 5-foot-10 defender stacked muscle onto his traditionally undersized frame.

Confidence for the football field actually came from his success in power lifting, after he made regionals during his junior season. According to his self-written Hudl profile, Emola hit high marks of 25 reps on the 185-pound bench press, 600 pounds in a squat, 530 pounds on a dead lift and 300 pounds on a clean.

Last football season, he paired the powerlifting with 65 tackles, including four sacks, and an interception.

“Me being undersized makes me want to work harder, because these other people that are super tall, they’re going to obviously be getting looked at,” Emola said. “So, me being as short as I am, I need to put extra work in. Being an underdog, like I am, I’ve got to put the extra work in to stand out. Got to stand out somehow.”

With one more year of high school and the hopes of a college career, Emola isn’t resting on his laurels. In fact, Ezar has elected to move the 190-pound athlete to a flexed edge rushing position on the line of scrimmage. Emola’s offseason was spent learning how to use his hands to gain leverage on offensive linemen. That’s different than shedding blocks as a linebacker.

“I’m right in the O-lineman’s face,” Emola said. “So, I’m going to use my hands more, whereas linebacker, you can use your speed. Can’t really do that. You have to have good hands because you’re right up in their face.”

Emola also received the second-highest number of votes by teammates to earn the role as a team captain, Ezar said.

Just as last season, Week 1 is an immediate challenge to the Rangers’ underdog mentality as Rudder hosts Willis at 7:30 p.m. Dave Campbell’s Texas Football lists Rudder as a 31-point underdog to Willis, which features Florida quarterback commit DJ Lagway. The 6-foot-2, 225-pound quarterback connected on 21 of 28 passes for 336 yards and six touchdowns against the Rangers last season in a 73-14 victory. He also rushed 10 times for 68 yards and a score.

Even though it will be his first true test in his new position against a well-known quarterback, Emola said he’s ready to prove he’s not an under-the-radar defender in District 10-5A Division II. When the season comes to a close, Ezar believes he has a shot at being in the spotlight as the district defensive MVP.

“He’s really just kind of willed himself to become a player,” Ezar said. “You wish you had 22 guys like that, because he is just all the time, anything it takes to be good, he wants to do it. We’ve been very proud of that.”