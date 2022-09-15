Hard work, love of football drives Bryan RB Tate Schneringer

To say that Bryan running back Tate Schneringer simply likes football would be an understatement.

Born in Norman, Oklahoma, Schneringer always heard stories from his family and watched highlights of former Sooner running back Adrian Peterson as a youngster.

“I just like grew up with [football] and just always dreamed of playing it,” Schneringer said.

That early love of football has never disappeared as the senior has set a goal for himself to play the sport at the next level.

“I want to be able to say I played DI football or I got to try out for the NFL combine,” Schneringer said. “I want to go as far as possible.”

Through three games this season, Schneringer has rushed for 275 yards and two touchdowns on 40 carries. Last week in a 55-42 win over Brenham, he broke through for 140 yards and a score on 18 carries.

“Since the first game to the third game, I feel like my progression has been pretty big, definitely in stats but mainly mentally just because ... the game is kind of slowing down,” Schneringer said. “I see how it works. Every game I’m getting more and more comfortable, and I feel like I did pretty good last week.”

Schneringer has been on the varsity team since his sophomore year, but this season is his first as the Vikings’ lead running back.

His freshman year at Bryan never got off the ground because of an injury. Despite the setback, the coaches liked what they saw from him and called him up to varsity the next season without him ever playing a snap at the high school level. He didn’t see the field much but said getting the “third person” experience to take everything in and see how it all worked was beneficial.

Along with getting to watch and learn, Schneringer said the biggest influence in helping him get up to speed was Bryan running backs coach Columbus Harris.

“He would basically lead me on how to do things,” Schneringer said. “And ... he would say just like the little things, what I could have done or what [the other guys] should have done, and then I just picked up on it as I started doing the reps.”

Schneringer says Harris continues to help him on and off the field with whatever he needs.

As a junior, Schneringer mostly played wide receiver with upperclassmen ahead of him at running back. Coaches say one thing has remained the same as Schneringer has stayed focused on developing his skills wherever they’re needed on the field.

“His work ethic is just incredible,” Bryan head coach Ricky Tullos said. “He’s constantly working his craft every chance he gets on the weekend and all summer and spring. He’s a kid who’s always in the weight room, always trying to get his feet better, work faster, you name it.”

Along with his weight room work, Schneringer also spent time with trainer Jay Whitehead to improve his footwork this summer. His family has a home gym set up in the garage where he can push some weight around on the weekend.

The legendary and feared hill behind Merrill Green Stadium is also a favorite workout spot for the running back. Schneringer estimates that he has been running up the steep, grassy hill every two weeks since his freshman year to help with his speed thanks to a tip from Harris.

Schneringer says he knows his natural talent isn’t enough to get him to his goal of playing college football.

“The phrase of when hard work beats talent, when talent fails to beat hard work always stuck in my mind,” Schneringer said. “Everyone talks about when people with talent don’t do enough work they usually get passed up, but nobody talks about people with a lot of talent putting in hard work are usually the most successful. I always kind of kept that as my motive and try to push myself as hard as possible every single day to be the best athlete and person I can be.”

• NOTES — Bryan (2-1) will look for a second straight victory when the Vikings host Richmond Randle (2-1) at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Merrill Green Stadium. Bryan topped Brenham 55-42 last week in Brenham, while Richmond Randle lost to West Columbia 36-35 at home.