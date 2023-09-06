College Station wide receiver Jake Peveto has lived a transient childhood.

Born in Louisiana, he was a journeyman around the state before spending time in Kentucky, Mississippi and then College Station. Thus is the life of a college football coach’s kid.

However, the last four years have been rooted in College Station and Peveto is making the most of his fifth and final year with the Cougars.

Peveto kicked off his senior season with a step into the spotlight against North Texas power Lovejoy. The speedy receiver paced the Cougars with 144 yards on five receptions and a 76-yard, opening-drive touchdown.

“The growth that we saw in the offseason and really the work and the focus and the determination of growing during the offseason was great,” head coach Stoney Pryor said. “So, it was very exciting to see him succeed and have [a] big game against Lovejoy, because we needed a guy with a big game for sure, but for Jake to have some reward for how he’s worked is really great.”

After a junior season that saw limited playing time, other than special teams, Jake took the advice of his father, Bradley Dale Peveto, and worked his way into the starting lineup. The offseason consisted of days in the weight room and countless afternoons running routes and catching passes from quarterback Arrington Maiden on their own time. Spring workouts with the track team also bolstered his speed on the football field, Pryor said.

“One of the things that he and I talked about and I think he committed to was, the way you get on the field, the way you help your team is, you’ve got to work,” Bradley Dale said. “In today’s game, it’s a year-round commitment. The thing I’ve been proud of is, I’ve seen Jake do that.”

The performance was made possible by not only his hard work, but a tough decision from his parents.

The Peveto family arrived in College Station in 2018, after Bradley Dale accepted a linebacker coaching role on Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher’s initial staff. Bradley Dale left the program in 2020 and continued to reside in College Station as Jake began his high school career for the Cougars.

There are plenty of perks to being the son of a college football coach, Jake said. At every new town and new school, classmates and community members have tons of questions about college football that he enjoys sharing. He’s also grown up around some of the best Division I athletes in the country and had a front-row seat to big-time programs. The experiences formed a bond between the father and son around the love of the game.

Though the shuffle of new towns and new schools was tough, it gave Jake a maturity beyond his years, he believes.

“I think that kind of made me who I am today, because now I’m able to just connect with people on a different level just from moving and [having] always been the new kid talking to new people,” he said.

Approximately a year after his father left the A&M coaching staff, Bradley Dale accepted the defensive coordinator position at UTEP, but made his way to El Paso on his own. Jake remained in College Station with his mother, Melissa, to finish out high school. The Peveto’s daughter, Payton, was a student at A&M at the time as well.

“I’m just very blessed that I get to finish out here,” Jake said. “I don’t think I’d want to be anywhere else except here, because the people, friends and football.”

Moving away from his family was something Bradley Dale had never imagined as a part of his career, he said. But, with an opportunity to reunite with Dana Dimel in El Paso on the table and Jake finishing high school in a community that has embraced the family with open arms, the right decision was to keep Jake rooted in College Station, he said.

“I sure wasn’t going to take a chance on moving Jake out of one of the best situations in the state of Texas and take a risk on that and turn his apple cart upside down,” Bradley Dale said. “My kids have paid enough price moving around with me and I wanted him to be right here, because I trusted [the College Station coaching staff] with my life and I knew that he was in great hands—not just with the staff, but with that community.”

On most Friday nights, Bradley Dale is able to tune into a live stream of the game and watch as his son comes into his own on the football field. On the rare occasion the Miners are playing during the College Station game, he is able to watch highlights, so the father and son can talk shop through the week. With College Station off last week, Jake was able to fly out to El Paso to watch his father and UTEP take on Incarnate Word in the Sun Bowl, he said.

Pryor, who has coached in the school district for almost 30 years, has coached his fair share of kids of A&M coaches. Monday evening, he tuned into Duke’s upset of No. 9 Clemson, having watched Blue Devil head coach Mike Elko’s son, Mikey, progress through the baseball program while his dad was the defensive coordinator at A&M. Similarly, the father took the job at Duke while the son finished his high school career at College Station.

“It’s humbling and it’s kind of a testament to what this school offers and hopefully what the athletic department or football program offers,” Pryor said.

Pryor said he sees a sweetness in the opportunity Jake has to see high school out at College Station around his friends, but also knows there is significance to a season like this for Jake.

Beyond making the most of the last season in his hometown, Jake feels the significance of playing for his father, who originally helped him fall in love with the game of football.

“I really want to make him proud, because I know he’s rooting for me,” Jake said.

If performances like Week 1 continue, Jake can have an outstanding stat line and, potentially, a third shot at winning a state title with the Cougars. Stats, however, matter less to Bradley Dale. The long-time coach is most proud of the teammate his son has become and the hard work he’s put into his craft, he said.

“The most important thing is for Jake Peveto to do everything he can to help his team have a great year and I’m seeing him do that right now,” Bradley Dale said.

NOTES— The Cougars (0-1) are on the road this week as they take on Temple (1-1) this Friday at 7 p.m.