The Brazos Christian Eagles are riding for the brand.

After last year’s breakthrough postseason run to the TAPPS Division IV semifinals, the program has lofty goals and has grown over the offseason under second-year head coach Correy Washington.

“We’ve struggled in years past getting over the hump, and I think them getting there and knowing, hey, we can do it [is important],” Washington said. “Confidence is key when you get some success. Even though 6-6 is not a dominant record, we clicked at the right times and we developed at the right times.”

Washington has shared three goals with his players entering this fall: get to know them more, be the best program in school history and win a state championship. The program has grown from 22 players to 35 over the offseason.

“The kids have been working really hard, and I want them to know if you believe it, you can achieve it,” Washington said. “I know it sounds simple, but if you work hard, you’ll reap the benefits. Riding for the brand is riding for Brazos Christian. One thing for sure is representing that C in Christian and making sure we’re holding ourselves to a high standard and holding ourselves accountable.”

Quarterback Jackson Caffey leads the offense after a strong sophomore season. He threw for 1,411 yards and 12 touchdowns and rushed for 702 yards and seven scores.

Explosive is the adjective Washington used to describe Caffey. He noted the Eagles’ offense can be difficult for quarterbacks since they have the opportunity to read defenders and keep the ball every play. Washington said Caffey went through growing pains of learning that system early last year but improved over time, helping the Eagles turn their 1-5 start to a run to the state semifinals.

“I think he’s going to have a breakout year,” Washington said.

Skill positions are a strength for the Eagles, Washington said. Chance Locker is a two-way player who had three touchdowns and three interceptions in 2022. Junior Truett Goodyk also had three touchdowns and added 48 tackles on defense last season.

“Right now I think we’re as strong as we were last year when we went into the playoffs,” Goodyk said.

The Eagles will look to strengthen both sides of the line. Leading the way is center and nose tackle Ben Tillery. Washington said Tillery dropped 15 pounds during the offseason and improved his conditioning. He’s hopeful Carson Browne can be an anchor at right tackle, and he will turn to sophomore Grant Boehm to add depth.

“We have some solid guys,” Washington said. “It’s just putting it all together.”

Tillery said he has enjoyed being a mentor to younger players and feels this group of Eagles plays more like a team.

“I feel like last year we kind of played as individuals on the line, and I feel like we’re finally playing together as a unit instead of separately,” Tillery said.

The Eagles have a challenging schedule that begins on the road against Dallas First Baptist on Friday. Players noted they’re looking forward to their home opener on Sept. 1 against Snook, which was rained out after the first quarter last year, and their road game on Oct. 13 at Houston Northland Christian, which edged the Eagles 22-21 in overtime last year for the district title.

“A lot of times we do doubt ourselves, and we also can all just put our minds to it and do it, so I think growing in that ability and saying we will succeed in this [is key],” Locker said.

Having that run in 2022 is fueling the Eagles and giving them hope for another march through the postseason.

“I think at the beginning of last year we didn’t really think we could do it,” said Brody Garner, who had 31 tackles and 9.5 sacks in 2022. “But towards the end we started riding for the brand, and we actually dug in and realized, hey, we can do this, and this year we think we can go really far.”