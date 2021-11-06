Granger 25, Somerville 20

SOMERVILLE — The Granger Lions scored with five minutes left for a 25-20 victory over the Somerville Yeguas to win the District 13-2A Division II title.
Granger (9-0, 6-0) scored the game’s first two touchdowns, but Somerville (5-5, 4-2) battled back to take a 20-19 lead with 10 minutes left in the game. The Yeguas had a chance to pad their lead but fumbled inside the Granger 10-yard line. Somerville also had a chance to answer Granger’s final touchdown but turned the ball over on downs inside the Granger 20 with three minutes left.
Granger and Somerville played for the district championship, because Burton had to forfeit seven victories for using an ineligible player. Burton had defeated both Granger and Somerville.