Granger 25, Somerville 20

SOMERVILLE — The Granger Lions scored with five minutes left for a 25-20 victory over the Somerville Yeguas to win the District 13-2A Division II title.

Granger (9-0, 6-0) scored the game’s first two touchdowns, but Somerville (5-5, 4-2) battled back to take a 20-19 lead with 10 minutes left in the game. The Yeguas had a chance to pad their lead but fumbled inside the Granger 10-yard line. Somerville also had a chance to answer Granger’s final touchdown but turned the ball over on downs inside the Granger 20 with three minutes left.