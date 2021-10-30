Granger 21, Snook 14

GRANGER — Snook twice built leads on Granger, but the Lions rallied in the second half for a 21-14 win in District 11-2A Division I football action Friday.

Snook’s Lance Lara ran for 143 yards on 15 carries and scored on a 17-yard run in the third quarter for a 14-7 lead after the two-point conversion. But Granger (7-1, 4-1) answered with two Johnny Ryder TDs, the first a third-quarter 6-yard run and the last a 28-yarder in the fourth quarter for the game’s final points.