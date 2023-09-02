Truett Goodyk scored a trio of touchdowns to lead Brazos Christian to a 39-6 victory over Snook in a battle of Brazos Valley teams Friday night at Eagle Field.

Brazos Christian’s Jackson Caffey caught a 38-yard pass from Isaiah Perkins midway through the first quarter to open the scoring.

Goodyk added a 6-yard run with 5 minutes, 55 seconds left in the first half to make it 15-0 on Samuel Seabolt’s extra point kick. Goodyk opened the scoring in the second half on a 4-yard midway through the third quarter to make it 22-0.

Snook (0-2) pulled within 22-6 on a 15-yard touchdown pass with 5:54 left in the third quarter, but Goodyk answered with a 56-yard TD with 5:41 left in the game. Caffey put the game away for the Eagles (1-1) with a 95-yard interception return to make it 36-6 with 3:26 left. Seabolt, who had four PATs, added a 41-yard field goal in the losing minute.

Caffey threw for 197 yards, completing 12 of 20 with two TDs.