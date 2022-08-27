Gooden, Lewis lead Bryan to 67-21 victory over Waller in Tullos' first game

The return of quarterback Malcom Gooden and a flashy varsity debut by Terrence Lewis helped make Ricky Tullos’ first game as Bryan’s head football coach a rousing success as the Vikings rolled to a 67-21 victory over the Waller Bulldogs on Friday night at Merrill Green Stadium.

Gooden, who suffered a season-ending injury in last year’s season opener, threw for 282 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for two more. Lewis, a sophomore, scored on a flashy 76-yard punt return and added a pair of TD receptions in helping Bryan score its most points since a 70-28 victory over Waco University in 2016.

Gooden was never sacked as Bryan powered its way to 617 yards, 335 of it on the ground.

“It starts up front,” Tullos said. “Our O-line did a good job of establishing the line of scrimmage early.”

Bryan lost yardage on only two of 43 rushes as seniors center Austin Pennington, guards Isac Gonzales and Jayrin Jackson and tackles Chris Maxey and Isacc Ibarra and sophomore guard Nathaniel Surley dominated the line of scrimmage.

“Then our quarterback, being the leader, he distributed it like he needed to,” Tullos said. “He was accurate throwing the ball. He just did a great job executing.”

Bryan scored the first and last touchdowns in a first half that produced 614 yards. It often wasn’t pretty as the teams combined for 14 penalties for 137 yards.

Gooden was involved in five plays of at least 20 yards. He was at this best during a seven-play, 75-yard drive capped by his 10-yard touchdown pass to junior wide receiver Derek Ramsey. Gooden accounted for all but 9 yards on the drive. He picked up the initial first down of the possession with a 20-yard run, eluding a would-be tackler to get the last 15 yards.

The most electrifying play was Lewis’ punt return. He sped through the initial wave of defenders, leaving four would-be tacklers behind for a 14-7 lead. Lewis pushed Bryan’s lead to 28-7 with a way too easy 62-yard touchdown reception on second-and-16. Lewis was wide open after cutting across the middle out of a four-wide receiver set.

“He’s a great player,” Tullos said. “He had a great spring. He had a great spring game. The sky’s the limit [for Lewis]. He is a wonderful talent and just a fantastic kid. He works hard. He’s earned everything that’s come his way.”

Waller got back in the game with help from Bryan, which didn’t recover an onside kick. Waller put itself in a hole with a holding penalty on the possession, but quarterback Jordan Duncan and wide receiver Austin Bice teamed up for an easy 22-yard completion to the Viking 3 on fourth-and-11. Waller’s Ja’dien Carter ran it in on the next play.

Bryan responded with a seven-play, 70-yard drive that ended with Lewis catching a 14-yard TD pass. Waller answered in three plays with running back Jacob Robinson catching a pass near the sideline in a four-wide receiver set, getting a block and making a cutback for a 50-yard touchdown.

Bryan’s defense set up the first half’s last score with a three-and-out, forcing Waller to punt from its 20. The Vikings took over at their 48 with 69 seconds left. Ramsey had a 32-yard catch and run. A personal foul on Waller on a run by Tate Schneringer pushed the ball to the 7. Tyson Turner caught a touchdown pass on the next play with 35 seconds left before halftime.

Bryan ended any chance Waller had of making it a game by scoring on its first two second-half possession, ending with 8- and 5-yard runs by Gooden who had 45 yards on seven carries. Schneringer had 92 yards on 14 carries. Freshman Javalen Wade had 110 yards on 11 carries, getting 88 of it in the second half.

Tullos, who came to Bryan after four years at Pearland, was able to play plenty of reserves in the fourth quarter.

“That first win ... you want it so bad for the kids,” Tullos said. “They worked so hard to get it from Day 1. They put in so much effort and bought into everything we talked about and what we want to be about. You want it more for them than anything. I couldn’t be more proud for them or our community and our school.”

Former Bryan coach Ross Rogers, who retired after 10 seasons with the Vikings, was in the crowd along with former Bryan coaches Merrill Green and Marty Criswell.

Waller, which is moving up to Class 6A this year, had 15 penalties for 110 yards. Waller’s Jacob Robinson thought he’d scored on a 26-yard run on the next-to-last play of the game, but it was brought back by a personal foul committed by a lineman after Robinson was well on his way to the end zone.

Bryan settled down and committed only one penalty in the second half. The Viking defense was hurt early by Waller’s ability to run out of a three wide-receiver set as they’d also mix in a fourth wide receiver almost on alternate plays. Bryan was able to apply more pressure as the game progressed.