'Going to be crazy': College Station, A&M Consolidated set to renew their rivalry

The current players might not have played in it before, but they know what’s at stake.

When College Station and A&M Consolidated take the field at 7 p.m. Friday at Cougar Stadium, it will be the long-awaited return of the football rivalry.

“It’s not something that you really need to talk about, because you could feel it,” College Station offensive lineman Jake Utley said of the buzz around the rivalry. “You could feel the energy. The energy’s crazy this week. Practice was amazing yesterday, and we’re going to continue to have great practices. Every other sport that plays Consol, the stands are always packed, so I already know this game’s going to be crazy.”

And if the Tigers vs. Cougars reunion wasn’t big enough on its own, the District 11-5A Division I title will be on the line. Consol (7-1, 5-0) is in the driver’s seat for the crown with College Station (6-2, 4-1) just a game behind in second place.

“I’m excited because it’s a big game for us,” Consol head coach Lee Fedora said. “And what is most exciting about is if we win this game, then we’re going to be the district champions, and that’s always one of our goals. To be able to play a crosstown showdown ... it makes it even bigger, and we’re going to have a great crowd there on Friday night, and we’re real excited about it.”

The Cougars have won all four games in the series. College Station head coach Stoney Pryor has been a part of every installment of the matchup and knows how close they can get.

“All of our four previous meetings have been really close games that even late in the game you weren’t quite sure who was going to win this one,” Pryor said. “In fact, at least three of them had a lead change from halftime, so I think that’s something that’s necessary here too, just to have perseverance throughout the game.”

The series started in 2014 and ran through 2017 with both teams in the same district. The two teams went their separate ways in 2018 with College Station in Class 5A Division I and Consol in 5A-II in football, though the rivalry remained in all other sports.

So for the current high schoolers on both football teams, the only time they might have played each other came in middle school or in another high school sport.

“I think 7-on-7, middle school, we all remember those games against each other and have been waiting a long time,” College Station linebacker Shane Bellows said.

For Consol wide receiver Wesley Watson, he’s also familiar with a lot of the guys on the other sideline. Watson played in middle school with most of College Station’s senior class, including A.J. Tisdell, Harrison Robinson, Beau Kortan and Brooks DeWitt.

“We’re all friends,” Watson said. “I mean, I played with some of the guys in middle school. Just kind of knowing them off the field is pretty cool, and getting to go head to head for the last time, senior year, that will be fun.”

NOTES — With heavy rain in the forecast, school officials said they will postpone the game until noon Saturday if the teams are unable to start by 8 p.m. Friday.