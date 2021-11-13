Gallant effort by Bryan falls short in 10-5 loss to Cedar Hill

CEDAR HILL — Easily the biggest story in these parts this week was Wednesday’s hiring of former Cedar Hill head coach Joey McGuire by Texas Tech.

The Bryan Vikings came close to putting a damper on those good vibes Friday, but Cedar Hill held on for a 10-5 victory in a Class 6A Division II bi-district game.

Bryan sophomore quarterback Tate Allen pushed his teammates to their maximum effort, but a Cedar Hill end zone interception on the game’s final play denied the upset.

Bryan (4-7) moved from their own 17 to the Cedar Hill 15, but cornerback Donovan Hubbard came up with the interception for the Longhorns (7-4). A year ago these teams met in the same round, and Bryan was trounced 27-0.

On Friday, Allen’s passing — 10 of 21 for 80 yards — and rush-ing — 20 carries for 79 yards — gave Cedar Hill all it could handle.

After a 3-3 halftime score, the Longhorns took the 10-3 lead with 3 minutes, 28 seconds left in the third quarter when quarterback Cedric Hardin connected with Keunte Rhinehart for a 48-yard touchdown one play after Hardin hobbled off the field following a hard hit.