Gallant effort by Bryan falls short in 10-5 loss to Cedar Hill

CEDAR HILL — Easily the biggest story in these parts this week was Wednesday’s hiring of former Cedar Hill head coach Joey McGuire by Texas Tech.
The Bryan Vikings came close to putting a damper on those good vibes Friday, but Cedar Hill held on for a 10-5 victory in a Class 6A Division II bi-district game.
Bryan sophomore quarterback Tate Allen pushed his teammates to their maximum effort, but a Cedar Hill end zone interception on the game’s final play denied the upset.
Bryan (4-7) moved from their own 17 to the Cedar Hill 15, but cornerback Donovan Hubbard came up with the interception for the Longhorns (7-4). A year ago these teams met in the same round, and Bryan was trounced 27-0.
On Friday, Allen’s passing — 10 of 21 for 80 yards — and rush-ing — 20 carries for 79 yards — gave Cedar Hill all it could handle.
After a 3-3 halftime score, the Longhorns took the 10-3 lead with 3 minutes, 28 seconds left in the third quarter when quarterback Cedric Hardin connected with Keunte Rhinehart for a 48-yard touchdown one play after Hardin hobbled off the field following a hard hit.
The Viking offense struggled with two three-and-outs and a fourth-down conversion attempt that fell inches short after the Cedar Hill score.
Still, the Longhorns kept Bryan in the contest when a mishandled Cedar Hill punt snap rolled into the end zone for a Vikings safety with 3:36 left in the game.
Cedar Hill punter/kicker Shawn Sipes made amends by drilling the ensuing kick 60 yards in the air and forcing Bryan to start its final drive at their 17.
Allen managed to keep the final drive going with a 9-yard gain on a fourth-and-7 play. He also completed passes of 14 yards to Nic Caraway, 19 yards to Andrew Walker and 9 yards to Derek Ramsey to get the ball to the Cedar Hill 15 with 12 seconds left.
Cedar Hill hurt their defensive effort when a spearing call after Walker’s catch added a 15-yard penalty.
Hubbard’s interception was enough to overcome Cedar Hill’s 10 penalties for 115 yards.
Bryan’s defense, led by Purdue commit Caraway’s four tackles for loss and Du’Wayne Paulhill’s two interceptions, also stymied the Cedar Hill offense.
After a scoreless first quarter, Sipes connected on a 21-yard field goal for a 3-0 Cedar Hill lead with 8:08 left in the second quarter.
The Vikings got the 3-3 halftime on Matthew Gibson’s 19-yard field goal 9 seconds before intermission.