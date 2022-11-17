Friday's Brazos Valley football playoff capsules

UIL AREA PLAYOFFS

FRIDAY

Class 5A-I: Fulshear Chargers at A&M Consolidated Tigers, 7 p.m.

Thus far: Fulshear (10-1, 7-1 in 10-5A-I): Strake Jesuit 74-41; Fort Bend Clements 77-18; Magnolia 53-50; Rosenberg Terry 50-19; Angleton 40-44; Friendswood 45-14; Magnolia West 23-30; Fort Bend Kempner 58-13; Manvel 9-7; Richmond Foster 58-32; Houston Sterling 66-12. Consol (9-2, 6-1 in 11-5A-I): Huntsville 38-13; UANL Monterrey, Mexico 49-13; Lufkin 14-31; Georgetown 43-34; Cedar Park 13-10; Hendrickson 41-0; Leander 39-15; Georgetown East View 52-7; College Station 28-38; Leander Glenn 19-17; Seguin 35-20

Harris Ratings: Fulshear by 7

Statistics: Fulshear — Parker Williams 1,614 passing (101-148, 21 TDs, 3 int.); Davion Godley 188-1,867 rushing, 20 TDs & 22-215 receiving, 2 TDs; Calvion Hunter 119-752 rushing, 5 TDs & 15-454, KOR, 30.3 avg.; Patrick Broadway 49-432 rushing, 6 TDs; Jax Medica 32-609 receiving, 7 TDs; Gavin Waits 24-292 receiving, 4 TDs. Consol — Will Hargett 1,957 passing (135-214, 17 TDs, 7 int.); Keshun Thomas 108-784 rushing, 13 TDs; Trey Taylor 109-719 rushing, 10 TDs; Wesley Watson 28-614 receiving, 9 TDs; Carter Frank 29-372 receiving, 1 TD; Payton Bjork 43-498, 2 TDs; Mo Foketi 10-12 FGs, 4 int., 68 tackles; Michael Clark 90 tackles; Brock Slaydon 73 tackles

Radio: WTAW (1620 AM & 94.5 FM)

Et cetera: Both schools were in 5A-II last year. Fulshear, which started playing varsity football in 2018, made the playoffs last year for the first time, losing to Texarkana in bi-district 42-14. Consol in area last year beat Barbers Hill 41-35. ... Fulshear second-year coach Nick Codutti was on Dave Campbell’s 40-under-40 coaches list last year.

Next: vs. Smithson Valley-Manvel winner

Class 5A-I: Angleton Wildcats vs. College Station Cougars, 7 p.m. Cy-Fair’s FCU Stadium

Thus far: Angleton (9-2, 5-1 in 10-5A-I): Montgomery Lake Creek 38-42; Clear Lake 17-7; Manvel 24-21; Richmond Foster 7-35; Magnolia 48-37; Fulshear 44-40; Rosenberg Terry 63-6; Friendswood 35-21; Magnolia West 22-21; Fort Bend Kempner 45-7; Houston Madison 57-6. College Station (9-2, 6-1 in 11-5A-I): Lucas Lovejoy 27-52; Fort Worth Nolan 52-7; Temple 45-35; Leander 38-10; Georgetown East View 66-10; Cedar Park 17-0; Leander Glenn 27-24 2 OTs; Georgetown 38-49; A&M Consolidated 38-28; Pflugerville Hendrickson 42-14; San Antonio Wagner 37-19

Harris Ratings: College Station by 3

Statistics: Angleton — Adrian Ewells 1,505 passing (102-178, 16 TDs, 4 int.) & 66-314 rushing, 3 TDs; Deseahn Thomas 152-809 rushing, 17 TDs; JaMarcus Shockley 65-340 rushing, 2 TDs; Kariyen Boniaby Goins 42-646 receiving, 5 TDs; Aaron Grear 21-394 receiving, 6 TDs; Ernie Rodriguez 18-187 receiving, 1 TD; Chris Thomas 92 tackles; Sean Blanks 67 tackles; Ryland Brown 5 int. College Station — Arrington Maiden 1,436 passing (132-233, 9 TDs, 2 int.); Ayden Martinez-Brown 201-1,460 rushing, 19 TDs & 17-130 receiving, 2 TDs; Anthony Trevino 79-350 rushing, 4 TDs; Beau Kortan 37-345 receiving, 1 TD; Zach Dang 27-259 receiving, 2 TDs & 47-308 rushing, 5 TDs; Jackson Verdugo 43-650 receiving, 5 TDs; Harrison Robinson 111 tackles; Tony Hamilton 84 tackles; Jayden Bellows 81 tackles; Connor Young 6-10 FGs

Radio: KVMK (100.9 FM)

Et cetera: College Station was ranked 10th in the last regular-season poll. ... Angleton lost in area last year to Cedar Park 45-21 after missing the playoffs two straight years. ... College Station, which won the 5A-II title in 2017, lost in area three straight years until beating Frisco Lone Star last year 55-21 en route to a state runner-up effort.

Next: vs. Magnolia West-Georgetown winner

Class 5A-II: Belton Tigers at Brenham Cubs, 7:30 p.m., Merrill Green Stadium

Thus far: Belton (9-2, 6-0 in 11-5A-II): Pflugerville Hendrickson 34-27; Brenham 7-42; Huntsville 41-28; San Angelo Central 12-35; Pflugerville 28-7; Elgin 28-6; Leander Rouse 43-20; Pflugerville Connally 43-21; Killeen Chaparral 63-6; Waco University 31-29; Austin Northeast Early College 56-0. Brenham (7-4, 5-1 in 10-5A-II): Oak Ridge 13-23; Belton 42-7; Bryan 42-54; New Braunfels 20-40; Randle 38-22; Montgomery 47-14; Lamar Consolidated 17-3; Rudder 48-21; Huntsville 31-17; Montgomery Lake Creek 42-54; Dayton 42-28

Harris Ratings: this is a pick ‘em game

Radio: KWHI (1280 AM)

Statistics: Belton — Ty Brown 1,992 passing (136-246, 24 TDs, 7 int.) & 50-122 rushing, 1 TDs; Shaun Snapp 145-1,016 rushing, 13 TDs; L.J. Underwood 118-624 rushing, 8 TDs; Slade LeBlanc 32-474 receiving, 6 TDs; Garrett Oliveira 26-538 receiving, 9 TDs; Mason Ramm 22-321 receiving, 3 TDs; Wyatt Butler 96 tackles. Brenham — Rylan Wooten 1,938 passing (134-240, 23 TDs, 2 int.) & 202-1,053 rushing, 14 TDs; Keith Crawford 57-321 rushing, 4 TDs & 30-389 receiving, 3 TDs; Reid Robinson 31-621 receiving, 7 TDs; Ian Stelter 25-376 receiving, 7 TDs; Datavian Neal Franklin 19-231 receiving, 4 TDs; Savion Ragston 5 int.; Grant Mayfield 7-10 FGs; Ricky Brown 83 tackles

Et cetera: When the two met earlier in the year, Wooten ran for 198 yards on 16 carries with four TDs and threw for 179 yards with two scores. ... Belton dropped down from 6A this year. It lost last year to Duncanville 63-7 in bi-district. It also lost in bi-district in its previous two trips (2017-18). ... This is Brenham’s 48th playoff appearance. It lost to Marble Falls in bi-district the last two years, 27-21 a year ago in double overtime. It won in the area round in 2019 against Alice 56-37

Next: vs. Austin LBJ-Port Neches-Groves winner

Class 4A-II: Madisonville Mustangs vs. Bellville Brahmas, 7 p.m. Navasota

Thus far: Madisonville (7-4, 3-1 in 11-4A-II): Diboll 42-0; Navasota 21-27 OT; Fairfield 57-28; Caldwell 63-8; Livingston 9-21; Columbus 28-56; Waco Robinson 65-23; Gatesville 38-19; Waco Connally 14-61; Salado 30-14; La Grange 41-21. Bellville (11-0, 6-0 in 10-4A-II): La Grange 24-14; Stafford 55-0; Navasota 35-0; Cameron Yoe 49-14; La Marque 63-6; Columbia 35-21; Royal 48-3; Sealy 28-7; Wharton 60-14; Sweeny 56-0; West Orange-Stark 27-20

Harris Ratings: Bellville by 15

Radio: KMVL (1220 AM & 100.5 FM)

Statistics: Madisonville — Ty Williams 1,150 passing (73-130, 17 TDs, 4 int.); Jeramiah Burns 101-689 rushing, 6 TDs & 369 passing (25-47, 5 TDs, 1 int.); Phillip Green 68-530 rushing, 7 TDs; Lorenzo Johnson 29-678 receiving, 10 TDs; Tavis York 13-208 receiving, 4 TDs; Jermal Holland 5 int-151. Bellville — Reid McCann 400 passing (27-56, 6 TDs, 4 int.); Sam Hranicky 167-1,276 rushing, 11 TDs; Corrian Hood 91-639 rushing, 14 TDs; Tanner Knode 77-400 rushing, 12 TDs; Connor Gaines 121 tackles; Hunter Kunkel 6 int.

Et cetera: Bellville was ranked fifth in the last regular-season poll. ... Bellville last year beat Rusk 41-20 in area before losing to West Orange-Stark in regionals. Bellville, which was a state runner-up in 1960 and ’77, has made the playoffs annually since 2009. Madisonville last played in area in 2017, beating Lorena.

Next: vs. Silsbee-Smithville winner

Class 3A-I: Cameron Yoemen vs. Orangefield Bobcats, 7 p.m., Iowa Colony’s Freedom Field

Thus far: Cameron (8-3, 5-1 in 11-3A-I): Lago Vista 71-35; Yoakum 62-28; Waco Connally 40-45; Bellville 14-49; Lorena 48-44; Academy 48-13; McGregor 51-14; Rockdale 47-21; Franklin 7-63; Troy 35-14; Yoakum 39-28. Orangefield (9-2 6-0 in 10-3A-I): Bridge City 28-9; Legacy School of Sport Sciences 30-40; Shepherd 48-28; Woodville 7-33; Buna 28-14; Anahuac 25-15; Tarkington 46-0; Hardin 61-7; Kirbyville 58-0; East Chambers 28-21; Shepherd 55-12

Harris Ratings: Cameron by 3

Radio: KMIL (105.1 FM)

Statistics: Cameron — Braylan Drake 2,179 passing (160-245, 27 TDs, 5 int.) & 32-202 rushing, 2 TDs; Kardarius Bradley 129-831 rushing, 12 TDs; Armando Reyes 63-308 rushing, 9 TDs; Trayjen Wilcox 52-680 receiving, 6 TDs; Charlie Mayer 26-426 receiving, 10 TDs; Quori Hardman 12-163 receiving, 4 TDs & 147 tackles; Carlos Salomon 84 tackles; Javares Crittendon 81 tackles

Et cetera: Orangefield is only 6-19 in the playoffs. It lost in the first round the last three years until last week’s victory. It was never won in the area round. ... Cameron, a four-time state champ, is in the playoffs for the 48th time. The Yoe, who lost in bi-district last year, beat Diboll 59-35 in area two years ago.

Next: vs. Diboll-Columbus winner

Class 2A-I: Centerville Tigers vs. Honey Grove Warriors, 7:30 p.m., Van

Thus far: Centerville (9-2, 5-0 in 12-2A-I): Buffalo 35-6; Crawford 6-21; Teague 44-29; Mart 20-21; Jefferson 30-28; West Hardin 48-14; Groveton 42-7; Leon 55-7; Normangee 56-0; Corrigan-Camden 56-21; Shelbyville 51-13. Honey Grove (9-2, 5-1 in 9-2A-I): Howe 15-20; Frost 52-0; Whitewright 49-0; Simms Bowie 40-6; Alba-Golden 34-20; Rivercrest 54-22; Quinlan Boles 57-8; Cooper 8-36; Wolfe City 34-6; Como-Pickton 55-0; Harleton 45-6.

Harris Ratings: Centerville by 14

Statistics: Centerville — Paxton Hancock 170-1,675, 26 TDs & 89 tackles; Andrew Newman 69-697 rushing, 12 TDs; Cameron Pate 9-152 receiving, 4 TDs; Riley Winkler 358 passing (22-52, 6 TDs, 3 int.); Zantayl Holley 57 tackles. Shelbyville — DJ Barnes 1,813 passing (119-175, 21 TDs, 6 int.) & 109-769 rushing, 7 TDs; Benny Smith 205-1,467 rushing, 18 TDs; Dylan Parker 34-538 receiving, 5 TDs

Et cetera: Centerville was ranked ninth in in the last regular-season poll. ... Centerville reached the quarterfinals last year, falling to Timpson. Honey Grove missed the playoffs the last two years. It lost in area in 2019 to Crawford 35-18.

Next: vs Timpson-Frankston winner

Class 2A-II: Burton Panthers vs. Rocksprings Angoras, 7 p.m. Johnson City

Thus far: Rocksprings (6-3, 4-2 15-2A-II): Midland Texas Leadership 52-0; McCamey 22-28; D’Hanis 12-0; Center Point 62-30; Charlotte 14-8; Brackett 48-42; La Pryor 16-20; Sabinal 14-20; Agua Dulce 50-20. Burton (10-0, 6-0 in 14-2A-II): Holland 21-18; Hearne 6-0 OT; Schulenburg 51-33; Falls City 13-12; Yorktown 40-0; Louise 54-7; Snook 54-12; Runge 39-8; Somerville 71-20; Milano 47-0

Harris Ratings: Burton by 35

Statistics: Burton — Tyrone Gilmon 76-807 rushing, 17 TDs; Delvin Gantt 69-696, rushing, 10 TDs; Pierson Spies 88-660 rushing, 7 TDs; Colby Beck 386 passing (26-44, 4 TDs, 3 int.)

Et cetera: Burton was ranked second in the last regular-season poll behind Mart. ... Burton last year in area beat Bruni 48-6. Rocksprings last year in area lost to Falls City 66-20 after beating Snook. Burton beat Rocksprings 42-14 in regionals in 2010 and 35-7 in area in ’12.

Next: vs. Chilton-Brackettville winner.

TAPPS DIVISION IV REGIONALS

Brazos Christian Eagles vs. Hallettsville Sacred Heart Indians, 7 p.m. Elgin

Thus far: Brazos Christian (5-5, 3-1 in District 3): Cypress Christian 0-54; The Village 45-0; Central Texas 6-13; Bay Area Christian 6-26; Legacy Prep Christian 21-28; Lutheran North 51-17; Rosehill Christian 28-20; Alpha Omega 49-14; Northland Christian 21-22 OT; Waco Reicher 27-2. Sacred Heart (6-5, 2-1 in District 2): Rosehill Christian 13-20; Bruni 24-41; Lutheran North 55-7; Louise 16-10; Riviera Kaufer 52-0; Bay Area Christian 3-35; Legacy Prep Christian 38-41; Shiner St. Paul 27-38; New Braunfels Christian 67-21; Central Texas Christian 23-21; Bishop Gorman 50-8

Statistics: Brazos Christian — Jackson Caffey 94-653 rushing, 6 TDs & 1,258 passing (72-136, 10 TDs, 16 int.); Tyler Prince 98-643 rushing, 10 TDs; Ryan Burtin 34-631 receiving, 3 TDs & 58-416 rushing, 8 TDs & 3 int.; Chance Locker 22-304 receiving, 3 TDs & 3 int.; Greg Young 90 tackles. Sacred Heart — Cole Duty 1,404 passing (98-198, 13 TDs, 11 int.) & 99-559 rushing, 4 TDs; Brady Haas 89-808 rushing, 15 TDs & 17-318 receiving, 3 TDs & 120 tackles; Nic Angerstien 29-673 receiving, 6 TDs & 8-12 FGs & 105 tackles

Next: vs. Lubbock Christian-Central Texas Christian winner