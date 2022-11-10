Friday's Brazos Valley football capsules

Class 6A-I: Bryan Vikings at Duncanville, 7 p.m.

Thus far: Bryan (6-4, 3-3 in 11-6A): Waller 67-21; Huntsville 14-21; Brenham 54-42; Richmond Randle 31-10; Temple 19-53; Copperas Cove 49-20; Pflugerville Weiss 13-38; Waco Midway 50-21; Hutto 53-34; Harker Heights 14-49. Duncanville (9-0, 7-0 in 11-6A): South Oak Cliff 23-10; Orlando (Fla.) Jones 44-21; Mansfield Lake Ridge 44-6; Cedar Hill 59-28; Waxahachie 24-7; Mansfield 38-3; Dallas Skyline 63-0; DeSoto 41-17; Mansfield Legacy 42-6

Radio: WTAW (1620 AM & 94.5 FM)

Statistics: Bryan — Malcom Gooden 1,481 passing (81-148, 22 TDs, 5 int.) & 58-390 rushing, 6 TDs); Tate Schneringer 135-875 rushing, 6 TDs; Javelen Wade 75-659 rushing, 3 TDs; Tyson Turner 34-665 receiving, 13 TDs; Terrence Lewis 28-523 receiving, 8 TDs.

Next: vs. Wylie-Mesquite Horn winner

Et cetera: Duncanville is ranked third in the state behind Austin Westlake and North Shore. Duncanville was the state runner-up last year to North Shore for the third time in the last four years. … Bryan lost to Cedar Hill 10-0 in bi-district last year.

Class 5A-I: Seguin Matadors at A&M Consolidated Tigers, 7 p.m.

Thus far: Seguin (5-5, 5-2 in 12-5A-I): SA Taft 20-37; New Braunfels 13-35; SA Veterans Memorial 26-21; New Braunfels Canyon 28-21; La Vernia 48-20; SA Harlandale 23-3; SA McCollum 37-14; Buda Johnson 0-14; Kyle Lehman 35-16; Dripping Springs 31-32; Manor 14-35. Consol (8-2, 6-1 in 11-5A-I): Huntsville 38-13; UANL Monterrey, Mexico 49-13; Lufkin 14-31; Georgetown 43-34; Cedar Park 13-10; Hendrickson 41-0; Leander 39-15; Georgetown East View 52-7; College Station 28-38; Leander Glenn 19-17

Harris Ratings: Consol by 14

Statistics: Seguin — Corey Dailey 1,815 passing (139-215, 27 TDs, 6 int.); John Jackson 138-797 rushing, 9 TDs; Devin Matthews 55-888 receiving, 12 TDs; Isaac Garcia 34-502 receiving. Consol — Will Hargett 1,827 passing (124-197, 16 TDs, 7 int.); Keshun Thomas 100-673 rushing, 11 TDs; Trey Taylor 93-661 rushing, 9 TDs; Wesley Watson 28-614 receiving, 9 TDs; Carter Frank 27-364 receiving, 1 TD; Payton Bjork 36-409, 1 TD; Mo Foketi 9 FGs, 4 int., 59 tackles; Michael Clark 87 tackles

Next: vs. Fulshear-Houston Sterling winner

Et cetera: Seguin lost in bi-district last year to Manor (35-14), its 10th straight loss in the first round. Its last bi-district win was in 1988 against San Antonio Holmes. Consol in bi-district last year beat Mount Pleasant 55-21.

Class 5A-I: Converse Wagner Thunderbirds at College Station Cougars, 7 p.m.

Thus far: Wagner (6-4, 5-2 in 12-5A-I): Liberty Hill 21-35; Dripping Springs 7-37; San Marcos 42-41; Smithson Valley 13-21; Kyle Lehman 42-0; SA MacArthur 61-12; Boerne Champion 47-7; Buda Hays 42-21; Seguin 69-42; New Braunfels Canyon 24-30. College Station (8-2, 6-1 in 11-5A-I): Lucas Lovejoy 27-52; Fort Worth Nolan 52-7; Temple 45-35; Leander 38-10; Georgetown East View 66-10; Cedar Park 17-0; Leander Glenn 27-24 2 OTs; Georgetown 38-49; A&M Consolidated 38-28; Pflugerville Hendrickson 42-14

Harris Ratings: College Station by 25

Et cetera: Wagner didn’t make the playoffs last year. It advanced to the semifinals in 2018 and ’19, losing to Alvin Shadow Creek both times. College Station last year lost to Katy Paetow in the title game.

Statistics: Wagner — Cameron Smith 743 passing (36-76, 19 TDs, 8 int.) & 133-636 rushing, 6 TDs; Juan’yae Taylor 63-880 rushing, 13 TDs; Jeremiah Cherry 175-805, 7 TDs; Edgar Bell 12-246 receiving, 9 TDs; CS — Arrington Maiden 1,274 passing (117-208, 9 TDs, 2 int.); Ayden Martinez-Brown 171-1,323 rushing, 17 TDs & 17-130 receiving, 2 TDs; Anthony Trevino 79-350 rushing, 4 TDs; Beau Kortan 34-305 receiving, 1 TD; Zach Dang 24-245 receiving, 2 TDs; Jackson Verdugo 39-594 receiving, 5 TDs; Harrison Robinson 100 tackles; Connor Young 6 FGs

Radio: KVMK (100.9 FM)

Next: vs. Angleton-Houston Madison winner

Et cetera: College Station is ranked 10th in the state in 5A-I.

Class 5A-II: Dayton Broncos at Brenham Cubs, 7:30 p.m.

Thus far: Dayton (7-3, 5-2 in 9-5A-II): Porter 14-31; Houston Waltrip 60-21; Montgomery 35-28; Santa Fe 51-27; Nederland 45-0; Galena Park 49-0; Port Neches-Groves 28-35; Texas City 34-25; Willowridge 57-21; Fort Bend Marshall 21-52. Brenham (6-4, 5-1 in 10-5A-II): Oak Ridge 13-23; Belton 42-7; Bryan 42-54; New Braunfels 20-40; Randle 38-22; Montgomery 47-14; Lamar Consolidated 17-3; Rudder 48-21; Huntsville 31-17; Montgomery Lake Creek 42-54

Harris Ratings: Brenham by 6

Radio: KWHI (1280 AM)

Statistics: Dayton — Carson Horton 1,930 passing (116-217, 21 TDs, 5 int.) & 67-439 rushing, 3 TDs; Vernon Harrison 148-1,048 rushing, 19 TDs; CJ Hubert 34-629 receiving, 4 TDs; Braeden White 22-399 receiving, 6 TDs; Brenham — Rylan Wooten 1,772 passing (126-226, 21 TDs, 2 int.) & 176-899 rushing, 11 TDs; Keith Crawford 57-321 rushing, 4 TDs & 30-389 receiving, 3 TDs; Reid Robinson 27-543 receiving, 7 TDs; Ian Stelter 23-317 receiving, 6 TDs; Savion Ragston 5 int.; Grant Mayfield 7 FGs

Next: vs. Belton-Austin Northeast winner

Et cetera: Dayton’s last playoff appearance was in 2015, losing in bi-district to Port Neches-Groves 42-41. This is Brenham’s 48th playoff appearance. It lost to Marble Falls in bi-district the last two years, 27-21 a year ago in double overtime.

Class 3A-I: Cameron Yoemen vs. Yoakum Bulldogs, Bastrop, 7:30 p.m.

Thus far: Cameron (7-3, 5-1 in 11-3A-I): Lago Vista 71-35; Yoakum 62-28; Waco Connally 40-45; Bellville 14-49; Lorena 48-44; Academy 48-13; McGregor 51-14; Rockdale 47-21; Franklin 7-63; Troy 35-14. Yoakum (4-6, 2-2 in 12-3A-I): Industrial 20-25; Cameron 28-68; Cuero 6-75; Port Lavaca Calhoun 28-21; Gonzales 42-15; La Vega 14-42; Hitchcock 20-49; Columbus 12-35; Hempstead 41-6; Hallettsville 34-21

Harris Ratings: Cameron by 14

Last year: Cameron 57-22

Radio: KMIL (105.1 FM)

Statistics: Yoe — Braylan Drake 2,013 passing (150-227, 23 TDs, 4 int.) & 26-197 rushing, 2 TDs; Kardarius Bradley 118-810 rushing, 12 TDs; Trayjen Wilcox 48-621 receiving, 5 TDs; Charlie Mayer 24-357 receiving, 8 TDs; Quori Hardman 130 tackles

Next: vs. Orangefield-Shepherd winner

Et cetera: Yoakum coach Bo Robinson 202-97 won his 200th this year in the school’s Homecoming game. The former Bremond standout played his father Wendell Robinson (297-126-7). Bo Robinson has coached at Bangs and LaVernia and has been at Yoakum since 2015. His brother, Ty, is at Woodville. … Yoakum last year lost in bi-district to Academy in overtime. Cameron also lost in bi-district to Hallettsville.

Class 3A-II: Lexington Eagles vs. Brazos Cougars, Giddings, 7 p.m.

Thus far: Lexington (10-0, 5-0 in 13-3A-II): Thorndale 35-33; Troy 43-24; Rockdale 33-18; Thrall 66-12; Caldwell 34-6; Florence 61-0; Elkhart 36-6; Clifton 40-7; Rogers 20-0; Buffalo 35-12. Brazos (7-3, 3-3 in 14-3A-II): Yorktown 55-21; Kountze 34-0; Louise 58-10; Nixon-Smiley 40-8; Van Vleck 43-50; Rice Consolidated 42-27; East Bernard 31-13; Tidehaven 13-33; Danbury 42-0; Boling 14-55

Harris Ratings: Lexington by 24

Statistics: Lexington — Kaiden Chappel 56-285 rushing, 3 TDs; Daylon Washington 58-643 rushing, 11 TDs & 31-884 receiving, 11 TDs; Kase Evans 2,444 passing (140-238, 24 TDs, 16 int.); John Williams 66-390 rushing, 6 TDs; Garret Schneider 37-633 receiving, 6 TDs; Mason Biehle 33-519 receiving, 4 TDs; Preston McMillan 137 tackles; Joseph Kerr 112 tackles; Zander Hartranft 98 tackles

Next: vs. Hebbronville-Natalia winner

Et cetera: Lexington is ranked ninth in 3A-II. … Brazos missed the playoffs the last two seasons. Lexington last year lost to East Bernard in bi-district.

Class 2A-I: Centerville Tigers vs. Shelbyville, Diboll, 7:30 p.m.

Thus far: Centerville (8-2, 5-0 in 12-2A-I): Buffalo 35-6; Crawford 6-21; Teague 44-29; Mart 20-21; Jefferson 30-28; West Hardin 48-14; Groveton 42-7; Leon 55-7; Corrigan-Camden 56-21. Shelbyville (6-4, 3-3 in 11-2A-I): Alto 48-44; Hemphill 12-61; Elysian Fields 43-21; KIPP 61-0; Joaquin 20-67; Garrison 34-64; Grapeland 55-34; San Augustine 57-44; Timpson 14-67; West Sabine 53-46

Harris Ratings: Centerville by 42

Statistics: Centerville — Paxton Hancock 159-1,53, 24 TDs & 74 tackles; Andrew Newman 61-576 rushing, 9 TDs; Cameron Pate 9-152 receiving, 4 TDs; Riley Winkler 358 passing (22-52, 6 TDs, 3 int.). Shelbyville — DJ Barnes 1,813 passing (119-175, 21 TDs, 6 int.) & 109-769 rushing, 7 TDs; Benny Smith 205-1,467 rushing, 18 TDs; Dylan Parker 34-538 receiving, 5 TDs

Next: vs Honey Grove-Harleton winner

Et cetera: Centerville is ranked ninth in 2A-I. … Centerville reached the quarterfinals last year. Shelbyville last year beat Price Carlisle in bi-district.

Class 2A-I: Leon Cougars vs. Joaquin Rams, Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Thus far: Leon (3-7, 3-2 in 12-2A-I): Rosebud-Lott 19-59 Dawson 14-40; Wortham 27-60; Hamilton 14-34; Lovelady 7-50; Groveton 18-14; Corrigan-Camden 0-56; Centerville 7-55; West Hardin 41-20; Normangee 45-20. Joaquin (7-2, 5-1 in 11-2A-I): Arp 48-14; Beckville 41-42; Tenaha 56-6; Shelbyville 67-20; Garrison 34-21; Grapeland 48-8; San Augustine 57-0; Timpson 22-25; West Sabine 50-20

Statistics: Leon — Brock Bumpurs 1,171 passing (92-171, 10 TDs, 9 int.); Nathan Pedigo 114-589 rushing, 4 TDs; Cooper Stevens 58-284 rushing, 5 TDs & 33-518 receiving, 1 TD; Landon Thomas 15-291 receiving, 1 TD. Joaquin — Malik Stotts 70-1,033 rushing, 13 TDs & 4-114 receiving, 4 TDs; Gauge Jordan 91-872 rushing, 16 TDs & 205 passing (8-18, 6 TDs, 1 int.); Andre Brown 70-746 rushing, 8 TDs; Jericho Newman 48-372 rushing, 8 TDs

Harris Ratings: no line, Joaquin is a prohibitive favorite

Next: vs. Beckville-Rivercrest winner

Et cetera: Leon last year lost to Holland in bi-district. Joaquin lost the last two years in bi-district, a year ago falling to Beckville.

14-2A-II: Somerville Yeguas vs. Granger Lions, Rockdale, 7 p.m.

Thus far: Somerville (4-6, 4-2): Thrall 8-47; Brentwood 8-47; Weimar 6-61; Kenedy 13-35; Yorktown 35-28; Louise 14-13; Snook 27-12; Runge 28-12; Burton 20-71; Falls City 22-45. Granger (8-2, 4-1): Hubbard 28-6; Thorndale 34-36 OT; Holland 28-20; Goldthwaite 42-26; Bruni 35-6; Iola 38-0; Bremond 31-28; Chilton 19-34. Milano 6-1, 2-1: Waco Reicher 41-7; Central Texas Christian 41-7; Meridian 53-6; Cypress Christian 30-29; Bartlett 48-0; Iola 41-6; Bremond 21-36; Milano 45-14; Bartlett 45-12

Harris Ratings: Granger by 41

Statistics: Somerville — Ian Teague 115-669 rushing, 9 TDs; 1,014 passing (64-125, 9 TDs, 8 int.); DJ Bryant 20-580 receiving, 6 TDs; Deven Green 71-390 rushing, 3 TDs; Gardner Shivers 13-206 receiving, 2 TDs

Et cetera: Somerville is making back-to-back playoff trips for only the second time. It lost back-to-back bi-district games in 1982-83. Somerville lost to Eldorado last year 35-33. Granger last year beat Miles.

Next: winner vs. Bruni-D’Hanis winner

Class 2A-II: Milano Eagles vs. Burton Panthers, Caldwell, 7 p.m.

Thus far: Milano (6-3, 2-3 in 13-2A-II): Waco Reicher 41-7; Central Texas Christian 41-7; Meridian 53-6; Cypress Christian 30-29; Bartlett 48-0; Iola 41-6; Bremond 21-36; Granger 0-28; Chilton 7-28. Burton (9-0, 6-0 in 14-2A-II): Holland 21-18; Hearne 6-0 OT; Schulenburg 51-33; Falls City 13-12; Yorktown 40-0; Louise 54-7; Snook 54-12; Runge 39-8; Somerville 71-20

Harris Ratings: Chilton by 31

Statistics: Burton — Tyrone Gilmon 66-672 rushing, 16 TDs; Delvin Gantt 57-548, rushing, 8 TDs; Pierson Spies 82-607 rushing, 7 TDs; Colby Beck 386 passing (26-44, 4 TDs, 3 int.)

Next: vs. Rocksprings-Agua Dulce winner

Et cetera: Burton is ranked second in 2A-II behind Mart. … Burton last year upset Christoval in bi-district en route to the quarterfinals. Milano missed the playoffs the last three years.

Next: vs. Bruni-D’Hanis winner

TAPPS Division IV: Waco Reicher Cougars at Brazos Christian Eagles, 7 p.m.

Thus far: Reicher (1-9, 1-6 in District 1): Milano 7-41; Trinity Christian 13-21; Dallas Shelton 0-14; Lubbock Christian 0-56; Dallas First Baptist 27-46; FW Temple Christian 13-33; FW Mercy Culture Prep 48-7; Tyler Bishop Gorman 29-30; Muenster Sacred Heart lost; Weatherford Christian 52-87. Brazos Christian (4-5, 3-1 in District 3): Cypress Christian 0-54; The Village 45-0; Central Texas 6-13; Bay Area Christian 6-26; Legacy Prep Christian 21-28; Lutheran North 51-17; Rosehill Christian 28-20; Alpha Omega 49-14; Northland Christian 21-22 OT

Statistics: Brazos Christian — Jackson Caffey 82-483 rushing, 4 TDs & 1,204 passing (72-136, 9 TDs, 15 int.); Tyler Prince 87-583 rushing, 10 TDs; Ryan Burtin 31-610 receiving, 3 TDs & 46-346 rushing, 7 TDs & 3 int.; Chance Locker 19-271, 2 TDs & 3 int.; Greg Young 82 tackles

Next: vs. Hallettsville Sacred Heart-Bishop Gorman winner

TAPPS 6-man Division II: Allen Academy Rams at San Marcos Academy Bears, 7 p.m.

Thus far: Allen (7-3, 4-2 in District 5): BVCHEA 59-38; Bastrop Tribe 58-88; St. Joseph 60-14; FW Bethesda 56-0; St. Francis 64-0; Katy Faith West 78-33; Legacy Christian Academy 46-0; First Baptist 67-16; Westbury Christian 60-13; Conroe Covenant 56-106. San Marcos Academy (8-2, 3-0 in District 4): Fredericksburg Heritage 52-54; Bracken Christian 66-54; Menard 68-57; Emery/Weiner 58-30; Calvert 64-18; Leakey 48-0; Klondike 38-84; Our Lady of the Hills, forfeit; The Christian School at Castle Hills 64-55; San Antonio Lutheran (forfeit)

Statistics: San Marcos — CJ Crauthers 913 passing (67-96, 20 TDs, 0 int.); Mitchell Howard 538 passing (25-48, 8 TDs, 4 int.); Cole Krackau 52-532 rushing, 11 TDs & 34-596 receiving, 12 TDs

6-man football line: San Marcos by 37

Et cetera: vs. Faith Academy of Marble Hills-Conroe Covenant winner

Class A-II 6-man: Calvert Trojans vs. Bluff Dale Bobcats, Jonesboro, 6:30 p.m. Friday

Thus far: Calvert (3-5, 1-1 in 11-A-II): Plano Coram Deo Academy 12-57; BVCHEA 34-54; Milford 0-2 (forfeit); Chester 22-58; Burkeville 54-28; San Marcos Academy 18-64; Killeen Memorial 50-8; Buckholts 48-0; Oglesby 32-42. Bluff Dale (9-1, 3-0 in 12-A-II): Fannindel 53-32; Perrin-Whitt 52-6; Sidney 70-22; Cherokee 44-84; Dallas Academy 62-12; Three Way 46-0; Newcastle 86-78; Iredell 50-12; Cranfills Gap 57-12; Walnut Springs 50-0

6-man football line: Bluff Dale by 45

Et cetera: Bluff Dale is ranked ninth in the state.

Next: vs. Mogan-Fannindel winner

TAPPS 6-man Division III: St. Joseph Eagles at Fredericksburg Heritage Christian Eagles, 6 p.m. Friday

Thus far: St. Joseph (6-4, 5-2 in District 5): Bastrop Tribe 24-64; Katy Faith Academy 66-21 Allen Academy 14-60; Baytown Christian 12-58; Brazosport Christian 42-44; Grace Christian 2-0 (forfeit); Galveston O’Connell 59-6; Divine Savior Academy 56-6; Second Baptist University-Model 57-6; Alvin Living Stones 63-14. Fredericksburg Heritage (5-2, 3-1 in District 4): San Marcos Academy 54-52; Christian School at Castle Hills 30-22; Hill Country Christian School of Austin 28-38; San Marcos Hill County Christian 50-0; Atonement Academy 50-0; Bracken Christian 20-62; Summit Christian Academy 70-24

Statistics: St. Joseph — Bryant Hutka 73 tackles; Marc Mishler 1,237 passing (77-123, 31 TDs, 3 int.) & 29-432 rushing, 5 TDs; Colt Bundick 35-366 rushing, 3 TDs & 22-340 receiving, 5 TDs; Peter Najvar 16-346 receiving, 8 TDs; Jackson Carey 14-263 receiving, 5 TDs

6-man football line: Fredericksburg by 45

Radio: KEDC (88.5 FM)

Next: vs. Summit Academy-Baytown Christian winner

Et cetera: Fredericksburg beat St. Joseph last year 54-30 last year in the regional round before losing to Bracken Christian in the semifinals