• Anderson-Shiro 28, Hearne 6: SHIRO – Anderson-Shiro’s Christian Schroeder, Kagen Stephens and Pierce Goodwin all scored big-play touchdowns to lead the Owls to a 28-6 victory over the Hearne Eagles.

Schroeder caught a 49-yard pass from Connor Daily to open the game’s scoring. Goodwin hauled in a 30-yard touchdown from Goodwin just before halftime to make it 20-6. Stephens scored on a 45-yard punt return just 19 seconds into the last quarter.

Jarvis Haynes had the Owls other score on a 4-yard run. Jordan Coronado caught a two-point conversion and TaColby Calhoun had a two-point conversion run.

Hearne’s score came on an 81-yard kickoff return by Kayson Keys.

Anderson-Shiro will play Danbury next week to celebrate Homecoming.

• Brenham 16, Oak Ridge 7: BRENHAM – Brenham junior quarterback Jordan Harvey threw for 173 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Cubs to a 16-7 victory over the Oak Ridge War Eagles.

Sophomore Chris Guidry and Jakoby Dixon each had a touchdown catch. Guidry had four receptions for 93 yards, including a 74-yard touchdown in the third quarter that broke a 7-7 tie. Dixon had a pair of catches for 54 yards.

Brenham junior Jabreon Moore had two interceptions, returning them 20 yards. Rylee Davis had a 55-yard kickoff return.

Oak Ridge senior linebacker Justin Williams had 13 tackles, five of them for losses. Lineman Joseph Jonah-Ajonye had five tackles, two of them sacks. Williams and Jonah-Ajonye are both committed to Georgia.

• Madisonville 24, Diboll 14: MADISONVILLE – Madisonville’s Ty Williams threw for two touchdowns to lead the Mustangs to a 24-14 victory over Diboll.

Williams completed 10 of 15 passes with Lorenzo Johnson grabbing both touchdowns.

Deruise Johnson led the defense with 10 tackles, nine of them solos. Tristan Whaley and Izaiya Drake each added seven tackles. Whaley caused and recovered two fumbles. Jakeithon Owens had an 87-yard kickoff return.

• Centerville 27, Buffalo 6: BUFFALO – Centerville scored in every quarter en route to a 27-6 victory over rival Buffalo.

Centerville, ranked seventh in 2A-DI, had a pair of 100-yard rushers in Zantayl Holley (10 carries-116 yards) and Lamarcus Justice (4 carries-105 yards) with each scoring a touchdown. Andrew Newman added 76 yards on 10 carries with a score. Wade Neyland had two receptions for 30 yards, one of them a score. Cyris Gray had nine tackles. Holley had six tackles, four of them for losses.

Buffalo’s Hayden Shaw had 76 yards rushing on 17 carries. Abraham Medina had a 2-yard touchdown catch.

• Lexington 45, Thorndale 12: LEXINGTON – Lexington quarterback Kase Evans and running back Kaiden Chappel teamed up to power the Eagles to a 45-12 victory over the Thorndale Bulldogs.

Evans completed 4 of 6 passes for 225 yards with three touchdowns, including an 80-yarder to Chappel who also rushed for 114 yards on eight carries with another score.

Mason Biehle had three receptions for 145 yards, all for touchdowns.

• Cameron 45, Lago Vista 21: CAMERON – Cameron’s Braylan Drake threw for four touchdowns to rally the Yoemen to a 45-21 victory over the Lago Vista Vikings.

Drake threw for 252 yards on 13 of 22 with no interceptions in rallying the Yoe from a 14-10 halftime deficit.

Kason Goolsby had touchdown catches of 49 and 31 yards. Elijah Goodrum and Ja’Quorius Hardman each added a touchdown catch. Kardarius Bradley had 20 carries for 149 yards with a touchdown.

• Navarro 34, Navasota 8: GERONIMO – The Navarro Panthers held the Navasota Rattlers to less than 100 yards in rolling to a 34-8 victory.

Navarro came up with three sacks and three interceptions.

• Iola 27, Snook 24: SNOOK – Iola grabbed a 27-24 victory over Snook to usher in the Rex Sharp era.

• Leon 27, Rosebud-Lott 21: JEWETT – Leon, which was winless in nondistrict last year, opened the season with a 27-21 victory over Rosebud-Lott, which grabbed a 59-19 victory over the Cougars.

• Milano 63, Waco Reicher 6: Milano cruised to a 49-6 halftime lead en route to a 63-6 victory over the Waco Reicher Cougars.

Milano had six different players score on touchdown runs led by Abram Castaneda who had a pair of 12-yard scores. Peyton Steinbecker had a 5-yard score and threw a 33-yard touchdown to Jackson Reyes.

Anthony Valadez had an 18-yard interception return for a score and Andres Ruelas chipped in with a 22-yard TD run and Cole Dyer scored from the 14.