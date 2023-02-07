Franklin senior running back Bryson Washington, who helped the Lions win a second straight state championship, was named the offensive player of the year on the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class 3A all-state football team Tuesday.

Washington, who signed with Baylor, rushed for 2,131 yards on 244 carries with 30 touchdowns in leading 16-0 Franklin to the Division I title. Teammates joining him on the first team were junior fullback Jayden Jackson, senior guard Colton Medders, junior linebacker Colby Smith and junior defensive back Devyn Hidrogo. Franklin junior defensive lineman Major Kimbrough was on the third team.

Lexington, which was unbeaten in the regular season before getting upset in bi-district by Brazos, placed senior Daylon Washington on the second team as the all-purpose player along with sophomore defensive back Joseph Kerr. Eagle defensive lineman Preston McMillan earned honorable mention. Cameron, which was 9-4 and finished second to Franklin in 11-3A, had kick returner Trayjen Wilcox on the second team and junior defensive back Ja'Quorius Hardman earn honorable mention.

It was the second straight year Franklin had six players earn all-state honors.

The 6-foot, 215-pound Washington beat out Mineola running back Dawson Pendergrass for MVP honors. Pendergrass, who also signed with Baylor, rushed for 3,184 yards with 38 touchdowns.

Washington was a first-team pick last year at defensive back. He had 119 tackles and eight pass breakups in helping the Lions win the Division II state title. Washington was just as valuable or more on offense as he rushed for 1,478 yards on 104 carries, averaging a whopping 14.2 yards per carry. Washington was part of an explosive backfield that included fullback Bobby Washington and running back Malcolm Murphy who combined for more than 3,300 yards rushing. Washington was a first-team all-stater and Malcolm was on the second team. Bryson Washington showed a glimpse of what was ahead by capping his junior season by rushing for 165 yards on 17 carries with three scores in the state championship 49-35 victory over Gunter.

The 220-pound Jackson could be the next budding Lion star. He rushed for 2,212 yards on 238 carries (9.3) with 32 touchdowns. Jackson had 148 yards rushing with a touchdown in a 17-14 victory over Brock in the state title game, earning offensive MVP honors.

Medders had 50 pancakes and graded out at 90% blocking. Smith had 176 tackles and Hidrogo had five interceptions and 13 pass breakups with a pair of 99-yard defensive returns for touchdowns. Kimbrough had 87 tackles, 12 of them for losses. Washington had 34 receptions for 944 yards with 12 TDs and added 712 yards rushing on 64 carries also with 12 TDs. Kerr had 101 tackles and McMillan had 124 with five fumble recoveries and four caused fumbles. Wilcox had 20 kickoff returns for 546 yards with four scores Hardman had 177 tackles with four breakups.

Gunter linebacker Ashton Bennett was the defensive player of the year. Bennett had 123 tackles, 15 for loss and seven quarterback pressures for the 16-0 Tigers who won the Division II state title. Gunter’s Jake Fieszel was the coach of the year after winning his third title in 16 years. Fieszel edged out Franklin’s Mark Fannin who won has won two titles in three years. He was the 2021 coach of the year.

The TSWA votes on its teams after the playoffs.

FIRST TEAM

Offense

Guards — Nick Bullard, Gunter, 6-0, 195, sr.; Colton Medders, Franklin, 6-2, 190, sr.

Tackles — Fernando Contreras, Malakoff, 6-0, 226, sr.; Gage Stanaland, Jim Ned, 6-5, 280, sr.

Center — Trace Roger, Brock, 6-4, 260, sr.

Wide receivers — Ti’Shaun Davis, Tidehaven, 6-0, 170, sr.; Joshua Suarez, Taft, 5-9, 175, sr.; Preston Miller, Canadian, 5-9, 165, jr.

Tight end — Coen Sanders, Grandview, 6-3, 195, sr.

Quarterback — Camren Cavalier, Canadian, 5-10, 170, jr.

Running backs — Dawson Pendergrass, Mineola, 6-3, 215, sr.; Bryson Washington, Franklin, 6-0, 215, sr.; (tie) Makenzie McGill, Mount Vernon, 5-10, 180, sr.; Matthew Bunn, Poth, 6-1, 210, sr.

Fullback — Jayden Jackson, Franklin, 5-11, 220, soph.

All-purpose — Ethan Sloan, Gunter, 5-9, 165, sr.

Place-kicker — Carlos Perez, Paradise, 5-8, 150, sr.

Defense

Linemen — Camden Harris, Brock, 6-1, 200, jr.; Dylan Schaub, New Waverly, 6-5, 200, sr.; D’Wayne Moran, Canadian, 5-8, 165, sr.; Mason Peacock, Gunter, 6-3, 235, sr.

Linebackers — Cooper Massey, Brock, 5-11, 185, jr.; Matt McLanahan, Canadian, 5-9, 165, sr.; Ashton Bennett, Gunter, 5-10, 195, sr.; Colby Smith, Franklin, 5-10, 175, jr.

Secondary — Colin Peacock, Gunter, 6-1.5, 190, soph.; Carson Finney, Brock, 6-0, 175, jr.; Devyn Hidrogo, Franklin, 6-1, 190, jr.; (tie) Zach Phipps, Diboll, 6-2, 181, sr.; Damien McDaniel, Hitchcock, 6-0, 170, jr.

Punter — Tyler Moody, Brock, 5-9, 165, sr.

Utility — Reid Watkins, Brock, 5-10, 180, jr.

Kick returner — Bryce Dorsey, Hitchcock, 5-11, 175, jr.

Offensive player of the year — Washington, Franklin

Defensive player of the year — Bennett, Gunter

Coach of the year — Jake Fieszel, Gunter

SECOND TEAM

Offense

Guards — Tyler Hawkins, DeKalb, 6-5, 240, sr.; Corbin Throgmorton, Canadian, 6-1, 265, sr.

Tackles — Ross Edwards, Llano, 6-3, 285, sr.; Kasen Long, Shallowater, 6-7, 250, sr.

Center — Jy’Keelin Frazier, Daingerfield, 6-0, 275, sr.

Wide receivers — Aeryn Hampton, Daingerfield, 5-10, 180, jr.; Jackson Dillard, Llano, 5-11, 170, sr.; Asten Kirby, Pilot Point, 5-11, 150, sr.

Tight end — Quandre Coates, Anahuac, 6-5, 230, soph.

Quarterback — J.J. Acosta II, Taft, 6-2, 185, jr.

Running backs — Carson Kuykendall, Llano, 6-1, 205, sr.; Greyson Ledbetter, Whitesboro, 5-10, 210, sr.; (tie) Rene Martinez, Falfurrias, 5-10, 200, jr.; Keyshawn Walls, Hooks, 6-1, 215, jr.

Fullback — Nathan Pepper, Wall, 6-0, 190, jr.

All-purpose — Kason English, Grandview, 5-11, 185, sr.

Place-kicker — Preston Tarpley, Gunter, 6-0, 165, soph.

Defense

Linemen — Joe Gutshall, Lorena, 6-4, 275, sr.; Boone Morris, Mount Vernon, 6-2, 215, jr.; Braylon Rigsby, Woodville, 6-2, 287, sr.; Preston Guinn, Blanco, 6-3, 190, sr.

Linebackers — Brock Baker, Bells, 5-9, 165, sr.; Koby Dickens, Paradise, 6-0, 180, jr.; Sterling Gartin, Whitesboro, 5-10, 185, sr.; Jaxen Johnson, Holliday, 5-10, 180, sr.;

Secondary — JaMarcus Jones, Falfurrias, 6-1, 175, sr.; Easton Paxton, West, 5-8, 150, jr. Gabriel Silansky, Poth, 5-9, 155, jr.; Jacob Parsons, Grandview, 6-0, 170, sr.

Punter — Luke Martinez, Lamesa, 5-9, 160, sr.

Utility — Railyn Adams, Newton, 6-1, 170, jr.

Kick returner — Trayjen Wilcox, Cameron, 5-1,0, 155, sr.

THIRD TEAM

Offense

Guards — Pablo Almeda, Edna, 6-2, 310, sr.; (tie) Gavin Bennett, Rogers, 6-0, 215, sr.; Jake Shannon, Harmony, 6-0, 215, jr.

Tackles — Oscar Ramirez, Columbus, 6-3, 255, sr.; (tie) Andre Brady, Edna, 6-1, 295, sr.; Bralyn Nix, Paul Pewitt, 6-2, 275, jr.

Center — (tie) Brody Finley, Diboll, 6-0, 271, soph.; Luke Rodgers, Poth, 6-3, 215, jr.

Wide receivers — Brailen Trawick, Rusk, 6-0, 160, sr.; Jeremy Brown, Early, 5-9, 145, sr.; (tie) Cannon Valenzuela, Jacksboro, 6-4, 185, soph.; Jordan Woods, Columbus, 5-9, 180, sr.

Tight end — Xavier Hawkins, DeKalb, 6-2, 188, sr.

Quarterback — (tie) Mac Harper, Whitesboro, 6-2, 195, sr.; Tyler Moody, Brock, 5-9, 165, sr.

Running backs — Major McBride, Pottsboro, 6-1, 195, jr.; James Hurd, Columbus, 6-0, 195, sr.; (tie) Nate Gensler, Kermit, 5-11 200, sr.; Dcorian Wright, Daingerfield, 5-8, 160, sr.

Fullback — (tie) Kai Bagley, Aubrey, 5-9, 175, sr.; Colton Simpson, Callisburg, 5-11, 203, sr.

All-purpose — Daylon Washington, Lexington, 6-2, 170, sr.

Place-kicker — Pierce Jameson, Wall, 6-0, 170, sr.

Defense

Linemen — Braden Hurt, Groesbeck, 6-5, 250, sr.; Major Kimbrough, Franklin, 5-11, 185, jr.; Michael Casarez, Jourdanton, 6-0, 275, sr.; (tie) Caleb McCullough, Early, 6-1, 200, sr.; Isaiah Chappell, Whitesboro, 6-0, 260, sr.

Linebackers — Dreydan Ashford, Edna, 6-2, 225, sr.; Matt Bridges, Bushland, 6-0, 185, sr.; Jimmie Harper, West Rusk, 6-0, 195, sr.; John Schobel, Columbus, 6-3, 195, soph.

Secondary — Joseph Kerr, Lexington, 6-0, 165, soph.; Austin Massingill, Malakoff, 6-0, 150, sr.; Jacob Aaron, Bells, 6-0, 160, sr.; Chauncey Hogg, Malakoff, 5-9, 145, jr.

Punter — Michael Baysinger III, Hooks, 5-9, 155, soph.

Utility — Jace Sanders, Whitesboro, 5-10, 170, sr.

Kick returner — LurBryson Ross, Winona, 5-7, 165, soph.

HONORABLE MENTION

Guards — Chris Fernandez, Early, 5-10, 200, sr.; Hunter Mangum, Co-lumbus, 6-3, 260, sr.; Joseph Reyes, Shallowater, 6-4, 280, sr.

Centers — Kolton Duval, Goliad, 6-3, 264, sr.; Jake Ledford, Hooks, 6-2, 255, sr.; Koal Minor, West Rusk, 5-7, 165, sr.; Bryce Holland, Grand Saline, 5-8, 185, sr.; Laynce Welch, Tatum, 6-1, 299, sr.

Tackles — Cash Fuller West, 6-2, 275, jr.; Reggie Johnson, Blanco, 6-5, 226, jr.; Canyon Massengale, Whitney, 6-3, 290, sr.; Michael McAfee, Hallettsville, 6-2, 170, sr.

Quarterbacks — Jaiden Clay, Edna, 6-1, 185, jr.; Kaleb Dooley, DeKalb, 6-0, 190, sr.; Kyler Finney, Winnsboro, 6-1, 185, jr.; Austin Iglesias, Paradise, 6-1, 190, jr.; Dawson Jaco, Bushland, 6-1, 170, jr.; Chase Johnson, Daingerfield, 6-2, 170, soph.; Lloyd Jones III, Hitchcock, 6-4, 200, soph.; Andon Mata, West Rusk, 6-2, 175, sr.

Adam Schobel, Columbus, 6-5, 180, soph.; Boston Seahorn, Harmony, 5-11, 160, sr.

Wide receivers — Jairdyn Anderson, Whitney, 6-1, 180, jr.; Pierson Cazalas, CC London, 6-3, 180, sr.; Hayden Deaton, Winnsboro, 6-1, 175, sr.; Keegan Farris, Brady, 6-1, 180, sr.; Lamont Nickleberry, Childress, 5-10, 160, sr.; Corey Phillips, Malakoff, 5-9, 160, sr.; Zach Phipps, Diboll, 6-2, 181, sr.

Running backs — Landon Corbitt, Anahuac, 5-11, 185, sr.; Joseph Dodds, Tidehaven, 6-1, 195, jr.; Ethan Frye, Corsicana Mildred, 5-10, 175, sr.; TJ McCutcheon, West, 5-11, 190, sr.; Ivan Soto, Bushland, 5-8 160, sr.;

Fullbacks — Keeton Bolton, Lamesa, 5-9, 150, sr.; Riley Finney, Clifton, 5-7, 190, jr.; Brandon Mims, Tatum, 6-0, 200, jr.

All-purpose — Troy Duran, Jim Ned, 5-10, 170, sr.; Kollin Lewis, Gladewater, 6-0, 185, sr.; Jadon Porter, Lorena, 6-0, 185, jr.

Place-kickers — Brody Baker, Brock, 5-10, 155, sr.; Bryson Bohannon, Aubrey, 5-9, 185, sr.; Rider Ulloa, Vanderbilt Industrial, 6-1, 195, sr.

Defense

Linemen — Robert Bailey, Anahuac, 6-4, 230, soph.; Gavin Barabas, Caddo Mills, 5-11, 182, jr.; Joseph Casarez, Jourdanton, 6-1, 215, jr.; Aaron Foster, Newton, 6-2, 205, jr.; Jamarion Hanks, Newton, 5-11, 220 sr.; Justin Griffith, Tidehaven, 6-3, 220, jr.; Jonathan Kenebrew, Newton, 6-1, 215, jr.; Marcos Manzano, Rio Hondo, 6-2, 240, sr.; Calvin Mason, West Rusk, 6-1, 235, sr.; Charley Pitt, Bushland, 6-2, 220, jr.; Rankin Ramzinski, Poth, 6-4, 195, sr.; Doc Renberg, Malakoff, 6-3, 215, jr.; Jaxon Rhea, Llano, 6-1, 230, sr.; Cooper Smith, Bells, 6-4, 240, sr.; Cooper Turner, Holliday, 6-1, 220, jr.

Linebackers - Kameron Arrington, Hemphill, 6-2, 210, sr.; Jonathon Barraza, Goliad, 6-0, 185, sr.; Cutter Burrow, Palmer, 5-9, 185, jr.; Daniel Ceniceros, Denver City, 6-4, 230, jr.; Zane Harper, West, 6-0, 190, jr.; David Haynes III, Whitney, 5-11, 225, jr.; Angel Hernandez, Winnsboro, 5-11, 205, sr.; Tanner Hussman, Jim Ned, 6-0, 185, sr.; Koehler High, Bells, 5-10, 180, sr.; Tyler Jack, Idalou, 6-0, 170, sr.; Cole Jackson, West Rusk, 5-10, 180, soph.; Creed Jackson, Holliday, 6-0, 160, sr.; Keyan Lopez, Rio Hondo, 5-11, 170, soph.; Hayden Manahan, Llano, 5-10, 180, sr.; Xander Mason, West Rusk, 5-9, 170, jr.; Preston McMillan, Lexington, 6-0, 205, sr.; Trent Nicholson, Blooming Grove, 6-0, 175, sr.; Jack Pipkin, Spearman, 6-2, 200, sr.; Lucas Ragsdale, Lorena, 6-0, 200, sr.; Trey Stevenson, Waskom, 6-0, 190, sr.; Zack Studley, Malakoff, 6-0, 190, sr.; Seth Taylor, Childress, 6-2, 205, sr.

Backs — De’keidris Bedford, Hallettsville, 6-4, 179, sr.; Jett Christmas, CC London, 6-4, 200, sr.; Carter Craig, Idalou, 5-9, 150, sr.; Conrad Crouch, DeKalb, 5-9, 165, sr.; Aeryn Hampton, Daingerfield, 5-10, 180, jr.; Ja'Quorius Hardman, Cameron, 5-8, 152, jr.; Brett Kindle, Grand Saline, 6-0, 175, sr.; Colby Rosenquest, Goliad, 5-10, 150, jr.; Rashaun Sidney, Hallettsville, 6-1, 146, jr.; Cayden Tatum, Tatum, 5-10, 150, soph. Trevor Winn, Shallowater, 6-1, 180, sr.

Utility — Billy Bailey, Coahoma, 5-10, 140, jr.; Noah Carter, White Oak, 5-9, 155, sr.; Kardadrion Coulter, Prairiland, jr.; Jack Davis, Spearman, 6-2, 180, sr.; Jachen Duran, Tidehaven, 6-3, 215, soph.