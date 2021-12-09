Franklin's passing game has opened new opportunities in playoff run

The extent of Franklin’s passing game is 76 attempts through 14 games. But over half of Wade’s 39 completions have resulted in 20 touchdowns, and he’s thrown for 1,146 yards this season, averaging over 15 yards an attempt.

The Lions have the summer 7-on-7 season to thank for some of that efficiency. For the first time last summer, Franklin made the state 7-on-7 tournament and reached the event’s Division III semifinals before losing to East Bernard 19-14. The game is obviously different from the 11-man version, and the offense the Lions ran also was very different from their traditional wing-T, but there seems no question taking 7-on-7 more seriously has paid off for Franklin.

“It helped a lot because Marcus has learned how to see the field a little bit more,” Helton said. “He wasn’t throwing strictly assigned passes or designated routes. He got to see the field and read the defense, and I think he learned a lot from that.”

Now Franklin will renew its recent playoff rivalry with Waskom, which began with the Wildcats’ 33-21 victory in the 2015 state championship game. The third installment Friday won’t be for the crown, only a chance to play for one next week, and Helton, whose big catch took down Waskom last season, says he and the Lions want that chance badly.

“I think about [that catch] all the time, but getting a ring would definitely go above that,” he said.

