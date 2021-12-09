Franklin's passing game has opened new opportunities in playoff run

No matter what level of football he watched, one aspect always caught they eye of Franklin senior Hayden Helton. The way college and NFL wide receivers looked a spiral into their hands to create some of the most exciting plays on the field mesmerized the young athlete.
As his final season with the Lions draws to a close, Helton hopes his ability to reel in passes creates a long-lasting memory for his teammates and his hometown in the form of a Class 3A Division II state championship.
Franklin (14-0) sits two wins from the goal and faces a long-expected roadblock in Friday’s state semifinal against Waskom (13-1) at 7 p.m. at Mesquite Memorial Stadium. It will be a rematch of last season’s semifinal in which Helton’s 33-yard touchdown catch sealed the Lions’ 14-13 comeback victory over the Wildcats.
“It’s probably in my top two,” Helton said of the catch.
Helton would not have stood in the corner of the end zone on that play, or collected many of his 468 yards and seven touchdowns receiving this season, if it weren’t for a slight tweak head coach Mark Fannin made in Franklin’s offense when he took over in 2020.
Through most of the program’s history, including six years with Fannin as offensive coordinator, Franklin’s wing-T chewed up yardage on the ground without much thought given to the passing game. As head coach, Fannin wanted to open things up just a little bit more, and he made that pitch to Helton, who played basketball but not football during his first two years of high school.
“When I got to high school, I knew [pass catching] wasn’t going to be my primary job, but Coach Fannin came and talked to me at the end of my sophomore year when he was probably going to get the job,” Helton said. “When he told me he was going to open it up and give me some opportunities to catch the ball, I just [joined]. I’m very glad I made that decision.”
Fannin didn’t sell Helton a fairy tale. For the majority of his snaps, Helton blocks trying to open up running lanes for a stable of Lion ball carriers, who have accumulated 6,148 yards on 527 carries this season. Franklin remains very much a run-first outfit.
But when opponents try and play the odds by stuffing the box, Helton said he is surprised at how uncovered he often finds himself.
“It’s just another aspect of our offense that maybe has been the missing key up to these last couple of years, and it’s been great,” Fannin said.
Three-year starting quarterback Marcus Wade has fully embraced his game-manager role, which includes his share of carrying the ball. On the rare occasions when Fannin dials up a play for his arm, Wade never shows rust.
“Marcus is a special guy,” Fannin said. “He’s done a tremendous job leading this team, and when his number is called, he’s always done a good job for me.”
The extent of Franklin’s passing game is 76 attempts through 14 games. But over half of Wade’s 39 completions have resulted in 20 touchdowns, and he’s thrown for 1,146 yards this season, averaging over 15 yards an attempt.
The Lions have the summer 7-on-7 season to thank for some of that efficiency. For the first time last summer, Franklin made the state 7-on-7 tournament and reached the event’s Division III semifinals before losing to East Bernard 19-14. The game is obviously different from the 11-man version, and the offense the Lions ran also was very different from their traditional wing-T, but there seems no question taking 7-on-7 more seriously has paid off for Franklin.
“It helped a lot because Marcus has learned how to see the field a little bit more,” Helton said. “He wasn’t throwing strictly assigned passes or designated routes. He got to see the field and read the defense, and I think he learned a lot from that.”
Now Franklin will renew its recent playoff rivalry with Waskom, which began with the Wildcats’ 33-21 victory in the 2015 state championship game. The third installment Friday won’t be for the crown, only a chance to play for one next week, and Helton, whose big catch took down Waskom last season, says he and the Lions want that chance badly.
“I think about [that catch] all the time, but getting a ring would definitely go above that,” he said.