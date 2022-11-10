Franklin's defense, ground game propel Lions past Hallettsville 33-7 in bi-district playoffs

WALLER — It took some time, but the Franklin Lions found their roar Thursday night as their stifling defense guided them past Hallettsville 33-7 in the first round of the Class 3A Division I football playoffs at Waller ISD stadium.

“Our defense played really well tonight,” Franklin head coach Mark Fannin said. “They were flying around to the ball, getting to the football, reading their keys, and all night long they were where they needed to be, so I was proud of them.”

The teams played a scoreless first quarter before Franklin’s ground game kicked into gear. Bryson Washington, Jayden Jackson and Devyn Hidrogo all scored on the ground for the Lions (11-0), combining for 261 yards and five touchdowns. Washington led the group with 115 yards and two scores on 13 carries.

“We were 3, 4 yards at a time,” Fannin said. “We didn’t really bust anything open, but doing that wears on the defenses. Overall, I was pleased with the run game.”

Both of Washington’s TD runs came in the second quarter as the senior shed off would-be tacklers for a 21-yard score to put the Lions up 6-0 with 11:19 left in the second quarter. He followed it up on the next drive with an 8-yard TD run with 5:22 to go until halftime.

Franklin’s defense also made a big play in the second quarter as well. An interception on fourth-and-long by linebacker Landen Lorenz gave the Lions the ball back on their own 38-yard line. A few plays later, Hidrogo cut loose and streaked down the sideline with no one around for a 58-yard TD run.

“Landen Lorenz made a great play on that, made a great read,” Fannin said. “I’ve got some really good football players that come up in big moments, and that’s always nice to have.”

The Lions led 19-0 at halftime, and it was more of the same in the second half.

Both of Jackson’s rushing touchdowns came in the second half as he plowed through the defense on short-yardage situations. He scored on a 1-yard run up the middle with 9:07 in the third quarter and did it again on a 7-yard TD run with 6:54 left in the game.

Hallettsville’s lone score came on a 79-yard TD pass with 5:01 left. It was the longest play of the game for either team.

With the win, the Lions advance to the second round of the playoffs and will face the winner of Friday’s game between Anahuac and Palestine Westwood.

“I’ve been telling these guys to stay humble and get better each week,” Fannin said of his message for next week. “We can’t think we’re where we need to be, or we will never reach our end goal. I just told the group of kids that it’s very businesslike all week long, and it’s just another week and to come out and play like we’ve been doing.”

Hallettsville ends its season at 7-4.