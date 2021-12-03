Franklin's defense flexes its muscle in 66-0 state quarterfinal win over Poth

PFLUGERVILLE — A high school football fan would have to live under Enchanted Rock to be oblivious to Franklin’s explosive offense, which scored no fewer than 60 points in any of its first three 3A Division II playoff games this season.
Heading into Friday’s matchup with one of the classes’ best defenses from Poth, the Lion defense felt like it deserved a share of the spotlight after allowing just 13 points in the postseason.
The Lions left with all of the bragging rights Friday after a 66-0 rout of Poth at The Pfield. Franklin’s defense allowed 111 yards of total offense, holding Poth (11-2) to just 18 yards and two first downs in a dominating first half.
“They heard all week long how good Poth’s defense was, and I think they got kind of sick of hearing it,” Franklin head coach Mark Fannin said. “They wanted to prove to the state that they were the best defense, or that they think that they are the best defense and they came out here and proved it tonight.”
Franklin linebacker Colby Smith worked sideline to sideline to help hold the Pirate rushing attack to 57 yards. Humbly, Smith gave all credit to the Lion defensive front, saying without them “he couldn’t make a tackle to save his life.”
His stat line demonstrated a more heroic reality. Smith finished with a game-high 11 tackles, including six solo tackles. Linebacker Brayden Youree had six tackles, followed by defensive lineman Major Kimbrough with five.
Understandably, Kimbrough left the field requesting Advil after the effort.
“Everyone was saying that that was the best defense we faced all year and Coach [Fannin] was just like, hey, let’s show them who the real best defense is,” Smith said. “Now that was a heck of a ball club over there, but we showed them what was up, and I think we did pretty good.”
Poth didn’t advance past its 34-yard line in the first quarter. A kickoff that rolled out of bounds at the Pirate 44 gave Poth its best field position of the first half and led to one of its two first downs before halftime.
In the meantime, it was status quo for the Franklin offense. The Lions (14-0) scored three first-quarter touchdowns and led 21-0 before the Pirates were able to cross midfield. Running back Jayden Jackson scored on a 3-yard run. Marcus Wade threw a 25-yard TD pass to Hayden Helton, and Bobby Washington scored on a 5-yard run to open the scoring.
Washington added a 17-yard TD run in the second quarter, followed by Jackson’s 53-yarder and Wade’s 58-yard TD pass to Bryson Washington for a 42-0 lead. Things were going so well for Franklin that Bobby Washington, who led all rushers with 165 yards on 10 carries, disrupted Fannin’s plan to practice the no-huddle offense two minutes before halftime by taking a handoff 84 yards for another TD on Franklin’s first play of the drive.
“We were trying to just get out here and get out of bounds and work on something, because we’re going to need that [no huddle] in the next few weeks, but, you know, he scored, so what are you going to do?” Fannin said with a chuckle.
Senior Malcolm Murphy chased Bobby Washington throughout the night on the state sheet, ending with 132 yards and a TD on eight carries. Washington’s brother, Bryson, ran for 95 yards, gaining 46 on a third-quarter TD run.
An injury to Poth starting quarterback Jude George forced running back Zane Raabe into a wildcat set. Raabe ran for 40 yards on 11 carries overall and completed 3 of 4 passes for 54 yards. He drove Poth into the red zone late in the fourth quarter, but the drive stalled out on the Franklin 19 on the first play of the fourth quarter.
The Lions’ second-string offense put together a 16-play drive that ate up all but 20 seconds of the fourth-quarter clock and ended the night with a 27-yard field goal by Seth Shamblin.
With just two wins separating Franklin from its first state title, the Lions left little to be debated about which 3A-II program boasts the state’s best defense.
“I think this was the best [defensive performance] of the year,” Fannin said. “They came out with pure intensity, and they came out with fight. They had something to prove tonight, and they just went out there and left it on the field.”