Franklin's defense flexes its muscle in 66-0 state quarterfinal win over Poth

“We were trying to just get out here and get out of bounds and work on something, because we’re going to need that [no huddle] in the next few weeks, but, you know, he scored, so what are you going to do?” Fannin said with a chuckle.

Senior Malcolm Murphy chased Bobby Washington throughout the night on the state sheet, ending with 132 yards and a TD on eight carries. Washington’s brother, Bryson, ran for 95 yards, gaining 46 on a third-quarter TD run.

An injury to Poth starting quarterback Jude George forced running back Zane Raabe into a wildcat set. Raabe ran for 40 yards on 11 carries overall and completed 3 of 4 passes for 54 yards. He drove Poth into the red zone late in the fourth quarter, but the drive stalled out on the Franklin 19 on the first play of the fourth quarter.

The Lions’ second-string offense put together a 16-play drive that ate up all but 20 seconds of the fourth-quarter clock and ended the night with a 27-yard field goal by Seth Shamblin.

With just two wins separating Franklin from its first state title, the Lions left little to be debated about which 3A-II program boasts the state’s best defense.

“I think this was the best [defensive performance] of the year,” Fannin said. “They came out with pure intensity, and they came out with fight. They had something to prove tonight, and they just went out there and left it on the field.”

