WOODVILLE – The Franklin Lions showed their championship pedigree by gritting out a 36-33 season-opening victory over upset-minded Woodville Eagles on Friday night.

Franklin rallied for a 21-7 deficit, then came up with an interception late to win its 33rd straight game.

Woodville scored on fumble recoveries of 67 and 72 yards, but Franklin’s offense gave the Lions a 36-27 lead with 22 unanswered points. Franklin had touchdown runs of 22 yards by RJ Fulton, 57 yards by

Jayden Jackson and 2 yards by Devin Hidrago with 6 minutes,

45 seconds left. Woodville needed only 22 seconds to pull within a field goal, getting a 76-yard touchdown pass. The Eagles missed the two-point conversion, but had a chance to go ahead late, but the Lions came up with an interception at the 2.

Franklin lost four fumbles, but run for 412 yards as Jackson had 268 yards on 24 carries. Quarterback Cort Lowry threw a 67-yard touchdown to Hidrago.

Woodville is coming off a 9-3 season that opened with a 22-12 loss to Franklin, which was coming off the 3A-DII state championship. The Lions repeated the 16-0 record, but in 3A-DI.

• Bremond 59, Normangee 6: NORMANGEE – Bremond running back Tank Scott and quarterback Braylon Estrada accounted for 348 yards of offense and six touchdowns as the Tigers rolled to a 59-6 victory over the Normangee Panthers.

Estrada completed 5 of 7 passes for 156 yards and added 37 yards rushing on six carries. Scott carried the ball only four times, but had 155 yards.

Scott scored on runs of 26, 54 and 76 yard as the state’s fifth-ranked team in Class 2A rolled to a 38-6 halftime lead. Estrada accounted for the other scores in the half with a run of 5 yards and touchdown passes of 41 and 63 yards to Tristan Moorhead who added a 63-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter.

Normangee’s Dallas Jones threw for 151 yards.

• Dallas First Baptist 55, Brazos Christian 13: Dallas First Baptist’s Hunter McCoy threw seven touchdown passes to lead the Saints to a 55-13 victory the Brazos Christian Eagles on Friday night.

The Saints bolted to a 28-0 lead after a quarter as Alijah Cason caught touchdown passes of 9 and 65 yards. Dominic Saidu had a 45-yard TD reception and Mark Rayson capped the quarter’s scoring with a 5-yard run with 1 minute, 6 seconds left.

Cason added touchdown receptions of 14 and 65 yards in the second quarter and 65 in the third quarter.

Brazos Christian’s Isaiah Perkins caught a 9-yard touchdown from Jackson Caffey with 1:29 left in the third quarter to get the Eagles on the board. Caffey added a 3-yard score for the lone points in the fourth quarter.

Caffey ended with 100 yards rushing on 14 carries. Caffey threw for 159 yards, completing 9 of 20. Reed Jackson had three receptions for 73 yards and Truett Goodyk added three for 46. Brody Garner had six tackles.

• Teague 28, Rockdale 21: ROCKDALE – The Teague Lions scored the game’s first touchdown and last touchdown for a 28-21 victory over Rockdale, spoiling the debut of first-year Tiger coach Hunter Hamrick.

Teague returned the opening kickoff 92 yards for a touchdown and added the two-point conversion.

Rockdale battled back for a 21-20 lead behind quarterback Blaydn Barcak who accounted for all the scores. But the Lions got an 11-yard touchdown pass from Zak Leija and the two-point conversion for the win.

Barcak scored on an 8-yard run and threw touchdown passes of 29 yards to Gerren Marrero and 14 to Sawyer Chalk.Marrero had six receptions for 65 yards.