Franklin seeks back-to-back state titles against Brock in 3A-I championship game

After Franklin finished the job in 2021 by bringing home the school’s first state championship in football, the Lions came up with a new mantra this season: defend.

Now Franklin (15-0) gets its shot at a second straight title against Brock (11-4) in the Class 3A Division I state championship game at 7 p.m. Thursday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Not only is Franklin hoping to become one of the few schools to win consecutive state championships, the Lions also are seeking to be in an even more exclusive club by winning a second straight title after moving up a division. Only five teams in state history have won back-to-back state championships after moving up a division. The UIL began using divisions in 1990 and made them standard across all classifications in 1998.

Becoming the sixth team to accomplish the feat would mean a lot to Franklin, Lions coach Mark Fannin said. He noted Franklin had naysayers that said the Lions wouldn’t be able to contend for a state title if they moved up to 3A-I.

“I’ve been talking to these kids all year long about we can compete at this level, and we need to show people what we’re about, and we’ve done a good job competing in this Division I,” Fannin said. “It’s definitely different from Division II to Division I. It’s definitely been a task for us, and these kids have handled it like champs.”

Like Franklin, which is making its third straight state title game appearance, Brock is no stranger to the big stage. The Eagles have only been playing football since 2012 but are 116-15 overall and won the 2015 3A-I state title. Also like Franklin, Thursday’s game will be Brock’s fourth state title game appearance with both teams seeking their second championship.

“Brock’s a very good football team,” Fannin said. “They’re rich in tradition over there. They’ve won a lot of football games ever since they started football, and that wasn’t too long ago. ... They’ve got something cooking over there right, and they know how to win.”

Slowing down Brock’s run game will be key for the Lions. Brett Tutter leads the way with 1,456 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns. Reid Watkins follows with 988 yards and 22 touchdowns.

“We’ve done pretty good stopping people all year in the run, so I think we’ll be completely fine in that part of the game,” Franklin linebacker Colby Smith said.

Brock quarterback Tyler Moody can make plays with his arm and legs. He’s thrown for over 2,400 yards with 27 touchdowns and rushed for 468 yards and seven scores on the ground. His top target is Carson Finney, who has hauled in 50 catches for 709 yards and nine touchdowns.

On special teams, Brock kicker Brody Baker is perfect this season. He’s made 51 of 51 extra-point attempts and 8 of 8 field goals, including one from over 40 yards.

“They’re pretty good at everything they do,” Smith said. “It’s going to be pretty hard to beat them, but if anyone can, I think we’ve got this.”

The Lions have continued to play well in the playoffs against the likes of Hitchcock, Columbus and Edna the last three weeks. Franklin linebacker Brayden Youree said a key reason for the Lions’ success on defense in recent weeks is playing together as a unit.

“At the beginning of the year we we’re kind of trying to figure ourselves out, and we finally did these last couple weeks, and it’s been pretty special to watch film and see how good we’ve been,” Youree said.

Brock will try to slow down Franklin’s potent run game led by Bryson Washington and Jayden Jackson. Both players surpassed 2,000 yards rushing this season during last week’s win over Edna. Jackson leads the way with 2,058 yards and 31 touchdowns. Washington is close behind with 2,039 yards and 30 scores. Franklin quarterback Cort Lowry threw for two touchdowns last week as the Lions got their passing game going against Edna.

“We’re going to have to do what we’ve done all year,” Fannin said. “We’re going to have to be the most physical team Thursday. We’re going to have to take care of the ball, especially with the type of offense that we run. We’re going to have to limit the turnovers, stay in front of the chains on offense. Our defense is going to have to continue to do what they’ve been doing, what they’ve done all year long — fly around, get lined up right. They’re playing really well right now, and hopefully we can put it all together for one more time.”

Although Franklin has been to the state title game the last two seasons, Smith said the trips have gotten more exciting each time. He noted though that having gone before makes playing there easier. Still, Smith said he and the Lions have to mentally prepare for a larger atmosphere with more people.

“When you walk into [AT&T] Stadium for the first time ever, you’re like, oh my gosh,” Smith said. “But now that you’ve been there a few times, it’s a lot easier to just calm yourself down and get ready.”

Franklin will host a pep rally at Hedrick Field at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

“It’s pretty exciting, and it’s a fun week just because we’ve been here before, but it’s something new,” Youree said. “It’s short, so we’ve got to be really focused and go win another state title.”

