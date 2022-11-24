Franklin’s tandem of Washington, Jackson spearheads Lions’ lethal rushing attack

The Franklin football team is known for its a strong backfield that propelled the Lions to a state title game appearance in 2020 and a state championship last season.

This year, the Lions (12-0) have leaned on the tandem of senior Bryson Washington and sophomore Jayden Jackson in hopes of running it back for a second state crown. Jackson leads the way with 1,668 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns. Washington is right behind with 1,577 yards and 24 touchdowns.

“They kind of feed off each other, and if a team wants to key on one of them, we’re fortunate enough that the other one can get the job done just as well,” Franklin coach Mark Fannin said. “They’re just very physical football players that love to have the ball in their hands, and they work well together in the backfield.”

Washington has been a mainstay for Franklin all four years. He was the district’s defensive newcomer of the year as a freshman in 2019 and earned district MVP honors as a sophomore and junior. Washington doubles as a safety for the Lions and is currently committed to play at Baylor in college.

“His football sense is really phenomenal,” Fannin said. “He understands the game. He understands the offense. He understands the defense. Him just stepping up this year in his senior year and having all of that experience from his freshman through junior year, all that does is nothing but help.”

Playing the role of big brother is something Washington said he’s embraced this season.

“We don’t have as much depth as we did last year, so I know personally I have to play more,” Washington said. “So I’ve got to get my body and my mind right during the week before the game, so I can be prepared for when it’s time for that, when I’m tired and I don’t want to go back on the field, but I have to and I have to grind it out.”

Jackson is forging a similar path. Last season, he served as the backup to Washington’s older brother, Bobby, and rushed for 905 yards and 11 touchdowns.

He’s had a number of Franklin players to look up to, including his older brother Malcolm Murphy, who was a centerpiece of the Lions’ state title team last season. Jackson recalled how those older players have pushed him since he was in middle school.

“Watching these guys as I grew up, it motivated me to work hard, because I knew coming into this year that I would have to keep my mind right and my body in shape in order to keep playing on the field because I know my team needs me to get through the game,” Jackson said.

Fannin says he sees a progression forming from Murphy to Washington and Jackson.

“[Bryson’s] got a lot of eyes on him, just the way he does everything, and Jayden’s kind of latched onto that just like he did with his brother last year, and he’s just kind of following in his footsteps,” Fannin said. “And Jayden will be that much better when we don’t have Bryson next year and he’ll be leading younger guys.”

Next in the Lions’ attempt to win a second straight state title is a matchup with Hitchcock (11-1) in the Class 3A Division I regionals. The winner will face the victor of Cameron Yoe vs. Columbus in the state quarterfinals.

The Bulldogs won a competitive District 12-3A-I, and their lone blemish was a 42-21 loss at Hallettsville, which Franklin defeated in the bi-district round. Franklin is seeking a third-straight state quarterfinal appearance, while Hitchcock hopes to reach the round of eight for the first time since 2015.

Hitchcock has the best overall set of athletes Fannin has seen in a long time, he said, and noted Bulldogs’ sophomore quarterback Lloyd Jones III plays like former University of Texas and NFL quarterback Vince Young.

“We’re going to have to play sound football defensively,” Fannin said. “We’re going to have to get to the football as quick as we can, because these guys can score anytime in the game because of their athleticism.”

Although Franklin has a blueprint the Lions can look at to replicate winning a state championship, Washington said he wants to do it again like they’ve never won one before.

“Right now it feels like we’ve got to grind it out,” Washington said. “We’re playing good football teams. It ain’t just easy, oh, we’re going to win this football game. We’ve got to actually prepare and get our minds right for the game.”