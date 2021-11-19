Franklin runs over Stockdale 70-6 in area football playoffs

CEDAR PARK — When scoring becomes just a little too easy, like it did for top-ranked Franklin on Friday night, it’s helpful to have a little internal rivalry to keep the competitive juices flowing.

The Lions’ stable of running backs pushed — and razzed — each other through a 70-6 victory over the Stockdale Brahmas in the Class 3A Division II area playoffs at Gumpton Stadium. The group ran for 538 yards and nine touchdowns.

“The competition is the key to everything,” Franklin head coach Mark Fannin said. “We compete in everything we do in practice and every time on Friday night. But we’ve got a bunch of selfless kids right now that are just excited for anyone who scores a touchdown.”

Senior Bobby Washington led the charge for Franklin (12-0), rushing for 184 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries, all in the first half. Freshman Jayden Jackson only needed three carries to pick up 112 yards and two touchdowns, and senior Malcolm Murphy racked up 105 and a touchdown on four carries.

Junior Bryson Washington, Bobby’s brother, was the hero of the Lion’s first-round victory of Danbury, rushing for 177 yards and three touchdowns on six carries. Against Stockdale (6-6), he ceded his crown as team leader to his brother, though he did pick up 55 yards and two touchdowns on four carries.