Franklin reaches Division III semifinals in first appearance at state 7-on-7

Franklin made the most of its first appearance at the Texas State 7-on-7 Football Tournament.
The Lions coasted through most of Division III bracket play Friday but met their match against East Bernard, which used a big halftime lead to fuel a 19-14 victory in the semifinals at Veterans Park. East Bernard went on to beat Childress 19-14 for the title.
East Bernard took a 13-0 lead into halftime, but Franklin’s Devyn Hidrogo got the Lions on the scoreboard with a tough touchdown catch through two defenders. The Brahmas answered back with a TD three plays later for a 19-7 lead.
Malcolm Murphy pulled Franklin within arm’s reach with a TD and extra-point catch, but the Lions couldn’t hold East Bernard on third down in the ensuing possession and let the clock run out.
The game drew eyes as East Bernard runs a slot-T offense similar to Franklin's during the regular season, making for a unique matchup in the pass-only tournament.
“It’s kind of unique when you’re at a 7-on-7 tournament and two slot-T teams are playing in the semifinals,” Franklin head coach Mark Fannin said. "But East Bernard is a well-coached team, and they’re highly respected around the state. They did a good job, and our guys competed.”
The Lions, who went 3-0 in pool play Thursday, started the day with wins over Alpine 14-0, Hawley 26-19 and Stratford 49-14. Murphy led the Franklin receiving corps with five TDs on Friday, followed by Hayden Helton with four and Hidrogo and Darren Daugherty with two each.
“It’s great experience coming out here and doing this,” Fannin said. “Marcus [Wade] did well throwing the ball, and we made some good plays. Our receivers went up and made some really good plays this weekend, and I’m proud of them.”
Franklin had trouble with timing and stamina in Thursday’s pool games but showed no signs of fatigue Friday. The effort included interceptions by Hidrogo and Bryson Washington that the Lions converted into points, and a flurry of highlight-worthy catches by Murphy that had him dancing on the sidelines.
“Yesterday we came out slow, so we knew we had to come here and go to work with single elimination,” Murphy said. “We didn’t come all the way down here for our first time to go out in one game. We wanted to put on a show for everybody and let them know Franklin belongs here.”
HEARNE, LEXINGTON FALL IN FIRST ROUND
An early morning turned into an early exit for both Hearne and Lexington as both teams were eliminated in the first round of Division III championship bracket play Friday.
Lexington fell to Wink 28-25, while Hearne lost to Chilton 19-13 in overtime as each Brazos Valley team finished 2-2 for the tournament.
Chilton intercepted a pass in overtime and scored a touchdown on third-and-goal on the ensuing drive to clinch the victory.
“We didn’t play well, and they played well enough to win,” Hearne coach Ricky Sargent said. “I'm just appreciative for the opportunity for our guys to play with a sense of normalcy out here. I’m not disappointed in our players. As coaches, we want it for those guys, but we’re excited for a chance to play.”
Sargent said he was pleased to see the performance by junior quarterback Keyshawn Langham, who is moving from cornerback.
“We lost our quarterback in Micah Smith, and we’re going to be fine,” Sargent said. “There were some outstanding things that Keyshawn Langham did with our club this weekend. To see him make those strides and make some mistakes, we’re going to learn from those mistakes and move forward.”
NOTES -- Kaufman beat Argyle 20-13 in the Division II championship game .