Franklin reaches Division III semifinals in first appearance at state 7-on-7

“It’s great experience coming out here and doing this,” Fannin said. “Marcus [Wade] did well throwing the ball, and we made some good plays. Our receivers went up and made some really good plays this weekend, and I’m proud of them.”

Franklin had trouble with timing and stamina in Thursday’s pool games but showed no signs of fatigue Friday. The effort included interceptions by Hidrogo and Bryson Washington that the Lions converted into points, and a flurry of highlight-worthy catches by Murphy that had him dancing on the sidelines.

“Yesterday we came out slow, so we knew we had to come here and go to work with single elimination,” Murphy said. “We didn’t come all the way down here for our first time to go out in one game. We wanted to put on a show for everybody and let them know Franklin belongs here.”

put paragraph breck here and HEARNE, LEXINGTON FALL IN FIRST ROUND below in a briefly header

HEARNE, LEXINGTON FALL IN FIRST ROUND

An early morning turned into an early exit for both Hearne and Lexington as both teams were eliminated in the first round of Division III championship bracket play Friday.