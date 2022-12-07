Franklin NT Andrew Elmore helps Lions defense in selfless role

It’s a great game when Franklin senior defensive lineman Andrew Elmore makes a tackle, he said. But the Lions’ veteran nose tackle knows that’s not his primary job.

Selfless and strong, Elmore has emerged in a familiar role this season at nose tackle. He’s played the position before while serving as an offensive lineman for two seasons but not as much as he has this year.

“This defense, my job is to draw attention from two people and make it 10 on nine so we have the advantage,” Elmore said. “I’m not expected to make plays. ... I know that my job is to just take on two people and allow our linebackers to run up and down the field and make every stop.”

This year, Elmore has 30 tackles, including three for a loss. That’s good for just seventh on the team, but it’s allowed linebackers Colby Smith and Brayden Youree to post 156 and 146 tackles, respectively.

Elmore and the Franklin (14-0) will look to slow down Edna (13-1) in the Class 3A Division I state semifinals at 7 p.m. Thursday at Legacy Stadium in Katy.

“He’s a big, strong kid, physical kid, and he’s hard to move on the defensive line,” Franklin coach Mark Fannin said. “His stats aren’t incredible. They’re pretty good for a nose, but his position and his role in our defense is basically to get a double team and free up our linebackers. If you don’t double-team him, there’s going to be a problem.”

Throughout Pee Wee football, middle school and his freshman year on JV, Elmore played both ways on the line but said he felt more successful as an offensive lineman as he geared up to play varsity ball. In the second round of Franklin’s run to the 3A-II state title game in 2020, Elmore was thrown in at nose tackle when the Lions’ starter went down with a torn ACL.

More injuries led Elmore to play both ways during Franklin’s run to its first state championship in school history last season. Near the end of the year, Elmore learned he would play more defense in 2022.

“I definitely miss it being able to go out there and block for the superstars we have in our backfield, but I’ve been able to get in [on the offensive line] a couple of times in a couple games in short yardage situations going in as the extra tackle, and I feel like we’ve been pretty successful in those situations,” Elmore said. “So there’s still that sense of pride.”

This season, Elmore has been a veteran surrounded by several sophomores and juniors. He noted he’s been fortunate to have playmakers around him from Smith and Youree to do-it-all senior Bryson Washington and junior defensive end Major Kimbrough.

“If you come to a Franklin football game, you’re going to hear those names all night,” Elmore said. “I’ve just been able to sink into my role and play well enough to be able to succeed.”

In last week’s comeback win over Columbus, Elmore was on the sideline during Franklin’s go-ahead touchdown drive in the final minute of the game. He said it was tough knowing that his senior season was in the hands of someone else but trusted his teammates to get the job done.

After Bryson Washington scored the go-ahead touchdown with 27 seconds left, Elmore knew the game wasn’t over and that Columbus had the firepower to score again. He and the Lions held on to win 24-21. Now Franklin is one game away from playing for a state championship for the third consecutive season.

“I think the general consensus in the locker room up to this point is we expected to be here, but that doesn’t change the fact of the surreal feeling that you get from actually getting to be here, especially after such a hard-fought win last Friday against Columbus,” Elmore said.

Elmore and the Franklin front seven will have to be at their best again this week against Edna. Fannin said the Cowboys probably have the biggest offensive line he’s seen all season.

“They rely on those guys to push people around, and we’re going to have to get off blocks and be fast and get to the football on defense,” Fannin said.

Having played a physical game last Friday and with a short week had Fannin a little worried, but he said his team has recovered well and is amped up to face Edna knowing a state title game berth is on the line.

“They know what’s at stake, especially the kids that’s been a part of this these last few years,” Fannin said. “They know that AT&T Stadium is staring them in the face right now. ... They’ll be up and ready for it. That right there alone should get anybody geared up and ready to go.”