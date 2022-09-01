Franklin lost one of its favorite sons in former coach Kenny Reinhardt

As former Franklin football coach Kenny Reinhardt stared at death, he smiled from ear to ear talking about the Lions beating Gunter to win the state championship.

“You know how many passes they completed?” he asked. “None.”

Franklin won 16 straight games the old-fashioned way last year, by blocking, running and tackling better than the other team. The Lions played the same way when Reinhardt was in school and when he was an assistant coach under Joe Hedrick. Reinhardt, who then served as head coach for 16 years, took pride in playing a part in the process.

Reinhardt was raised by his grandparents, who lived in Franklin, which longtime friend Terry Maxwell thought was a big reason Reinhardt never left.

“He felt like the community of Franklin did so much for him growing up here, playing football here, teaching here, I think he just wanted to give back to the community,” said Maxwell, who played and coached at Franklin. “He loved Franklin. He loved Franklin sports. He loved Franklin schools, and in general, he just loved Franklin kids.”

Reinhardt worked for the school district for four decades, helping mold the youth into the next generation to continue the values the community reflects. Few did it better than Reinhardt.

“He just had that knack of making everybody feel like if you grew up here you were part of the Franklin family,” Maxwell said.

That’s why Reinhardt had a steady stream of people visit in his final weeks before he died of cancer on Aug. 24. Reinhardt said he learned to treat people the right way from Joe Hedrick, a Hall of Fame coach who was 240-121-15 in 36 seasons with the Lions.

“Mr. Hedrick was about discipline and treating everyone fair, and I think Coach Reinhardt emulated that,” said Maxwell, who was a senior during Hedrick’s last season in 1984. “I know this sounds cliché, but the coaching fraternity lost a good coach and an even better man. He meant a lot to me. He coached me in high school. I coached with him. Our families have been close over the last 20, 25, 30 years. He was just an outstanding man.”

Reinhardt’s devotion was impressive.

Hedrick quit coaching after the 1967 season to be the school’s principal, but after his replacement went 1-9, Hedrick returned to the sidelines.

“I remember telling a reporter that Mr. Hedrick called me into his office [in 1967] and told me he wasn’t going to coach any more, but he didn’t think I was quite ready yet to be a head coach,” Reinhardt said. “The reporter asked how long did you wait? I said 17 years. He didn’t ask me any more questions. I guess he thought I was crazy.”

Reinhardt finally became head coach in 1985.

“He was big on all the little things that go along with football,” said former assistant Jeff Kasowski, who is Bremond’s head coach. “He was about doing things right and had a system. He was very much a creature of habit in how he did things every day. Everybody pretty much knew what to expect.”

The cerebral Reinhardt made points with assistants and players using parables, something Kasowski often didn’t understand as a first-year assistant in 1993 but now values.

“He had a story to go with it for you to understand why it was important,” Kasowski said. “I knew a lot about football coming from Bremond, but I probably didn’t understand a lot of coaching particulars, not when you are 22 years old.”

Kasowski was in charge of the kicking game during his first season under Reinhardt, a seemingly simple assignment until he forgot to pack a square-toed shoe. The place-kicker struggled with a rounded shoe that game, shanking several PATs, but luckily the Lions beat Somerville. Kasowski was disappointed and braced for a butt chewing on the ride home, expecting an irate Reinhardt to shout at him to remember to bring the shoe.

It didn’t happen. Instead Reinhardt calmly said, “Well, Jeff, it’s gotta be important to you.”

Kasowski would rather have had the butt chewing.

“That cut me to the core, because we could have lost the game,” Kasowski said, adding that the two have retold the story several times over the years.

Reinhardt’s attention to detail and parables were infamous, but he couldn’t walk on water. He was 33-8-1 in his first four years, but in the next 12 years he won more than eight games only once and three times won just a game. He was fired after the 2000 season. Most people would have left town, but not Reinhardt.

“He just had that kind of pride of where he came from,” Maxwell said.

Reinhardt’s successor didn’t do any better, but things eventually turned around. The Lions have made the playoffs 15 straight years. Reinhardt has been smiling every win along the way. He said getting relieved of his coaching duties was tough, but through a lot of prayers, he got past it. He had a lifetime of great memories, including earning The Eagle’s coach of the year in football and boys basketball. His 1998 team went 11-2.

A memorial service will be held for Reinhardt at Franklin Methodist Church at 3 p.m. Sunday. Reinhardt was a member there, holding many leadership roles. He also belonged to the Masonic Lodge 359 and served on the Franklin city council. If he’d have won more games, they’d have named something after him. That’s not the case, though, when you go 88-75-4. Yet many people in Franklin admire him all the same knowing Reinhardt spent his entire life doing his best for Franklin.

“He had so many friends, because he treated people right,” Kasowski said.

And that’s about as good as it gets.

