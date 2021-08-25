Franklin looks to not only get back to state, but finish this season

Franklin’s mantra is still “164,” which denotes the number of miles from the high school to AT&T Stadium in Arlington — home of the state football championships. But head coach Mark Fannin said the Lions are adding a new line to the team saying for 2021.
Finish.
The Lions came oh so close to bringing home the program’s first state championship last season but fell to Canadian 35-34 in the Class 3A Division II title game.
“We look back to that game, 35-34, it’s hard,” Franklin senior Malcolm Murphy said. “You don’t want to lose by one. You go into the game like that, it’s a blowout or you just win. It hurts when you fall one point short, so that just motivates us to work even harder to get the job done this year.”
Experience, depth, and talent bolster Franklin’s chances of making another run at a state title this fall. After graduating just eight seniors in 2020, the Lions return nine starters on offense and eight on defense.
“It is kind of unusual. I’ve been here since 2007, and I can’t remember a time when we’re bringing back this many,” Fannin said. “We’ve got nine on offense coming back and eight on defense. And those nine or eight, they’ve been playing since either their freshman year or sophomore year, so they’ve got a lot of experience on Friday night.”
Last year’s run combined with their returning personnel earned the Lions the No. 1 ranking in Dave Campbell’s Texas Football’s preseason 3A-II poll. Murphy said he feels no pressure with the ranking; if anything, the Lions expect it.
“That No. 1 means nothing to us,” Murphy said. “We came in knowing we should be No. 1, and we’ve got it right now. It just puts an even bigger target on our back for anybody that’s coming to play us.”
Senior quarterback Marcus Wade returns as a second-year starter. He had knee surgery after suffering an injury during basketball season but is back at full health. Wade said he’s been working to improve his reads and arm strength this offseason.
Surrounding Wade on offense are Murphy, Bryson and Bobby Washington, Hayden Helton and Braden Smith. The star-studded cast provides a plethora of options for Franklin to turn to.
Senior Haze Tomascik returns at linebacker after tallying 169 tackles last season, and kicker and linebacker Seth Shamblin also is back. Shamblin missed what was ultimately the decisive extra point in the state title game, but Fannin said it has motivated Shamblin, who hasn’t forgotten about it, either.
“I still think about it all the time,” Shamblin said. “That’s why I come up here every day and kick 75 field goals a day.”
Shamblin said the Lions have been working on improving their pass defense this offseason. Fannin noted Franklin’s 7-on-7 season gave the team valuable practice at covering the pass.
“Personally, my philosophy is stop the run first, and we’ve been pretty good at stopping the run,” Fannin said. “As a coaching staff, we kind of sat down and talked about what we needed to improve on, and covering the pass is something we needed to work on and put a little more emphasis on. That’s what we’ve been doing.”
Franklin’s nondistrict slate proves challenging yet again with road games against Lorena and Cameron sandwiched around a Week 2 home opener vs. Hearne. The Lions also will travel to 13-3A-II contenders Lexington and Buffalo, and like last season, might have to beat the Eagles and Bison again in the playoffs to book a return trip to Arlington.
Perched above Fannin’s desk on a shelf rests last year’s state runner-up trophy. Replacing it with one plated in gold would not only mean a lot to the Lions’ program but the entire town of Franklin, too.
“If we could ever get that first championship and bring it back to this town, that would just be amazing,” Fannin said. “It’s something that this town and this program has been so close to so many times, and just to bring that piece back and bring that gold back would be just amazing, not only for this football program but for this whole community that backs this football team week in and week out.”