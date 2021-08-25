Franklin looks to not only get back to state, but finish this season

Shamblin said the Lions have been working on improving their pass defense this offseason. Fannin noted Franklin’s 7-on-7 season gave the team valuable practice at covering the pass.

“Personally, my philosophy is stop the run first, and we’ve been pretty good at stopping the run,” Fannin said. “As a coaching staff, we kind of sat down and talked about what we needed to improve on, and covering the pass is something we needed to work on and put a little more emphasis on. That’s what we’ve been doing.”

Franklin’s nondistrict slate proves challenging yet again with road games against Lorena and Cameron sandwiched around a Week 2 home opener vs. Hearne. The Lions also will travel to 13-3A-II contenders Lexington and Buffalo, and like last season, might have to beat the Eagles and Bison again in the playoffs to book a return trip to Arlington.

Perched above Fannin’s desk on a shelf rests last year’s state runner-up trophy. Replacing it with one plated in gold would not only mean a lot to the Lions’ program but the entire town of Franklin, too.

“If we could ever get that first championship and bring it back to this town, that would just be amazing,” Fannin said. “It’s something that this town and this program has been so close to so many times, and just to bring that piece back and bring that gold back would be just amazing, not only for this football program but for this whole community that backs this football team week in and week out.”

