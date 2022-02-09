Franklin Lions dominate Class 3A all-state football team

The Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class 3A all-state football team had a heavy shade of green as six Franklin Lions were honored including offensive guard Russell Stegall, fullback Bobby Washington and defensive back Bryson Washington on the first team. Malcolm Murphy made the second team at running back and defensive back. Tight end Braden Smith and linebacker Haze Tomascik also made the second team, and Murphy made the third team at kick returner.

The Lions (16-0) won the 3A Division II state title with those players leading the way.

“That’s an honor to get on that team,” Franklin head coach Mark Fannin said. “In my opinion, that’s the one and only [all-state team] that’s important. Anytime you get a kid on those teams, it means something. I’m proud of each and every one of them. They earned it.”

Bobby Washington rushed for 1,736 yards and 25 touchdowns. Stegall had 48.5 pancake blocks for an offense that averaged 516.2 yards per game. Bryson Washington had 119 tackles and eight pass breakups. The 240-pound Smith had only seven catches but three were touchdowns. He also graded out at 91% on blocking.