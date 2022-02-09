Franklin Lions dominate Class 3A all-state football team

The Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class 3A all-state football team had a heavy shade of green as six Franklin Lions were honored including offensive guard Russell Stegall, fullback Bobby Washington and defensive back Bryson Washington on the first team. Malcolm Murphy made the second team at running back and defensive back. Tight end Braden Smith and linebacker Haze Tomascik also made the second team, and Murphy made the third team at kick returner.
The Lions (16-0) won the 3A Division II state title with those players leading the way.
“That’s an honor to get on that team,” Franklin head coach Mark Fannin said. “In my opinion, that’s the one and only [all-state team] that’s important. Anytime you get a kid on those teams, it means something. I’m proud of each and every one of them. They earned it.”
Bobby Washington rushed for 1,736 yards and 25 touchdowns. Stegall had 48.5 pancake blocks for an offense that averaged 516.2 yards per game. Bryson Washington had 119 tackles and eight pass breakups. The 240-pound Smith had only seven catches but three were touchdowns. He also graded out at 91% on blocking.
Murphy rushed for 1,458 yards with 20 TDs, averaging 16.2 yards per carry. He also had 35 tackles and four interceptions on defense and returned two kickoffs and one punt for touchdowns. Tomascik had 110 tackles.
Bobby Washington and Murphy both received votes for the state’s offensive player of the year, and Bryson Washington and Murphy both received votes for defensive player of the year
Franklin’s wealth of talent hampered its chances of winning one of those individual awards, which is fine with Fannin and the team-oriented Lions.
“We had a group of selfless kids,” Fannin said. “And when you get a group of selfless kids who truly care about each other’s success, it’s special. It’s something to watch when one of my guy scores a touchdown or makes a long run and the guy who blocked for him is just as excited.”
The one solo award Franklin garnered was Fannin earning coach of the year in only his second season. Fannin beat out Lorena’s Ray Biles, who was the sentimental favorite, having won his first state title in his 30th season. Franklin beat 3A Division I champion Lorena 27-20 in the season’s first game.
The TSWA all-state teams consider postseason accomplishments while several other all-state teams are based on the regular season.