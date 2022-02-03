Franklin joins fellow state title winner Lorena in new football district

Caldwell, which is in Region III, could have been placed Region IV’s District 13 that includes Jarrell, Manor New Tech, Lago Vista and Wimberley or in Region III’s District 10 that includes Bellville, Royal and Sealy.

“The district was going to be challenging either way,” Patterson said. “We just added a little bit of a drive.”

Caldwell’s new district has a trio of programs that have combined for seven state championships in Cuero, La Grange and Giddings. Caldwell moves from 11-3A-I where Lorena was the best.

“We’re in a tough location were all the teams are good around here,” Patterson said.

Navasota is used to moving districts. It was in Houston-based 12-4A-II for two seasons until spending the last two years in 13-4A-II

“When you are in Division I, you know there’s a bunch of different ways [you can go], because we’re kind of right in middle of about five different big districts,” Navasota coach Casey Dacus said. “So they sent us south this year and put us with El Campo, Bay City.”

Bay City has played for state titles six times, winning two. El Campo has been a state runner-up twice.