Franklin joins fellow state title winner Lorena in new football district

Franklin’s 27-20 victory over the Lorena Leopards to open the 2021 football season began both teams journeys to Class 3A state championships with the Lions winning the Division II title and Lorena the Division I title.
The two will meet again this fall but in district play as the Lions moved up to 3A Division I for football in the University Interscholastic League’s biennial realignment and were placed in District 11-3A-I along with Cameron, Academy, McGregor, Rockdale, Troy and Lorena.
“It’s going to be very competitive,” Franklin football coach Mark Fannin said. “I like competitive, so I’m looking forward to it, because I think the better teams you play, it prepares you for the playoffs. It’s going to be a battle each and every week.”
Franklin went 16-0 last year with the game against Lorena the closest.
Competition was big for Lorena, which after the Franklin setback also lost to China Spring 21-13 then reeled off 14 straight victories. China Spring went 16-0, winning the 4A-II state title.
Lorena and Franklin aren’t the only programs with state titles in 11-3A-I. Cameron has four state titles, including three straight from 2012-14, and Rockdale has two crowns, the last in 2017.
“That was kind of my gut feeling that we were going to go back west and to this district, especially when Caldwell moved [down],” Fannin said. “I thought we’d fit right in with them. It’s very competitive.”
Franklin, which was in 3A-I from 2016-19, has played Lorena six straight years in nondistrict.
“I have huge respect for [coach Ray Biles]. He does a great job over there in Lorena,” Fannin said.
“It’s always interesting each and every year we play those guys. It’s always a great, clean football game. You see what kind of team you’ve got.”
For at least two years, the stakes will be higher.
“It’s going to be fun,” Fannin said. “It’s going to be a great atmosphere when we do play those guys.”
Caldwell and Navasota also moved up a division in football.
Caldwell will be in 12-4A-II with Cuero, Giddings, Gonzales, La Grange and Smithville. Navasota will be 12-4A-II with Alvin Iowa Colony, Bay City, El Campo, Brazosport, Needville and Stafford.
Caldwell has history with La Grange, Giddings and Smithville.
“We were pretty comfortable thinking we’d go back to them,” Caldwell coach Boone Patterson said. “That is more of our traditional district. The Cuero and Gonzalez addition was a little bit more of a surprise, but we knew it was a possibility.”
Caldwell, which is in Region III, could have been placed Region IV’s District 13 that includes Jarrell, Manor New Tech, Lago Vista and Wimberley or in Region III’s District 10 that includes Bellville, Royal and Sealy.
“The district was going to be challenging either way,” Patterson said. “We just added a little bit of a drive.”
Caldwell’s new district has a trio of programs that have combined for seven state championships in Cuero, La Grange and Giddings. Caldwell moves from 11-3A-I where Lorena was the best.
“We’re in a tough location were all the teams are good around here,” Patterson said.
Navasota is used to moving districts. It was in Houston-based 12-4A-II for two seasons until spending the last two years in 13-4A-II
“When you are in Division I, you know there’s a bunch of different ways [you can go], because we’re kind of right in middle of about five different big districts,” Navasota coach Casey Dacus said. “So they sent us south this year and put us with El Campo, Bay City.”
Bay City has played for state titles six times, winning two. El Campo has been a state runner-up twice.
“The bottom line is it’s going to be a tough district, and it’s going to be a very competitive district,” Dacus said. “We know a lot about several of those schools, and there’s a couple we’ve never played before. We’ve got some work to do, but we’re excited about the opportunity to be in that district.”
Bremond, after being outscored 130-12 in two 10-2A-II games against eight-time state champion Mart, is moving to 18-2A-II in Region IV.
“Any time you can get out of Mart’s district, you hope to have a good year and meet them in the semifinals,” Bremond coach Jeff Kasowski said. “That’s always better than being in the same district.”
Bremond’s new football district will include Bartlett, Chilton, Granger, Iola and Milano, all familiar foes. Kasowski potentially had lined up nondistrict games with Iola and Milano.
“I figured if we went to this district, it would be an eight-team, not a six-teamer,” Kasowski said.
Bremond has great working relationships with all the teams in the district.
“I like the hospitality of that crew,” Kasowski said.
Madisonville, which could have been placed in multiple districts, was thrown a curve by being placed in five-team 11-4A-II along with Gatesville, Waco Robinson, Salado and Waco Connally.
“This morning was kind of fun,” Madisonville coach Russell Urbantke said as he scrambled to find six nondistrict games.
It was a curveball Madisonville didn’t mind, since all but one 11-4A-II team will make the playoffs.
“I’d say here in Madisonville we’re real happy with the turnout of the realignment,” said Urbantke, who was an assistant with the Mustangs before being promoted to head coach in 2019. “The first [realignment] I was here we went south. The second time we went north, and of course last time we went east. We’re headed back to what I call the Waco district.”
Madisonville has been in the same district with Robinson and Connally in the past.
“It’s going to be a competitive district,” Urbantke said. “Connally, they have some big-time Power Five recruits. We’ve got some good skill kids.”
Salado has made the playoffs the last three seasons, including an 11-2 season in 2020.
Madisonville moves from 10-4A-II, which was considered one of the state’s most powerful with Carthage, Jasper, Rusk, Center and Shepherd. The UIL sent Carthage, Rusk and Center to Region II’s 8-4A-II.
Centerville, coming off a 12-2 season, stays with Leon, Normangee and Groveton in 12-2A-I along with Corrigan-Camden.
Hearne stays with Holland, Thorndale and Thrall in 12-2A-I along with Flatonia, Schulenburg and Weimar.
Burton, Snook and Somerville stayed together in 13-3A-II, gaining state runner-up Falls City as well as Louise, Yorktown and Runge.