Those first three weeks really flew by.

It’s hard to believe that the final week of nondistrict play is already here for a majority of the Brazos Valley with just a few teams, like Brenham, having nondistrict games after this week.

It’s the final tune-up before the playoff push begins. For the three games in this week’s picks column, it’s almost like district play has already started with the tough matchups ahead.

THREE GAMES TO WATCH

1. Jasper at Franklin, 7:30 p.m. Friday

The Lions put their 35-game win streak on the line when Jasper comes to town.

Last season, Franklin escaped on the road with a 41-35 victory over the Class 4A-I Bulldogs. Jasper will be out for revenge this week especially coming off last week’s 34-29 loss to Legacy School of Sports Sciences which knocked them out of Texas Football‘s latest rankings in 4A-I.

The good news for Franklin, though, is the leading rusher from last year’s game is back in junior Jayden Jackson. Jackson rushed for 148 yards on 15 carries with three scores against the Bulldogs last season.

Jackson and younger brother Bubba Jackson have led Franklin’s backfield this season. The brothers combined for 108 rushing yards and a score on 17 carries last week in a 28-13 win over Diboll.

Franklin’s defense and special teams also impressed against Diboll with Wade Stollens scoring on a 23-yard fumble recovery while Noah Tart caught a blocked field goal and took it 105 yards for a Franklin score.

The Lions are on a 35-game win streak for a reason and it’s hard to go against them here.

Prediction: Franklin, 42-35

2. Bremond at Holland, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Scoring 61 points in a game is a great way to bounce back after a loss.

That was what Bremond did last week against Grapeland as the Tigers dispatched the Sandies 61-28 after falling 27-26 in Week 2 to Kerens.

Most of Bremond’s scores came via quarterback Koben Zan as he threw three touchdowns and rushed for four more. He was aided on the ground by running back Tank Scott who rushed for 163 yards on 16 carries. As a duo, they combined for 437 total yards of offense.

This week they face a team that also can put points on the board in Holland. The undefeated Hornets have beaten Burton, Valley Mills and Granger so far this season and average 32.6 points per game.

It’ll be the second straight game that Holland faces a ranked team as Granger was No. 8 last week but dropped out of the 2A-II polls because of the loss. Bremond returned to 2A-II poll at No. 10.

Bremond might not put up 61 points in back-to-back weeks but I expect this to be a high-scoring affair.

Prediction: Bremond, 49-45

3. Hargrave at Navasota, 7 p.m. Friday

It’s a showdown between two 4A-I squads looking for a burst of momentum.

Navasota and Hargrave are both winless to this point with the Falcons falling to Legacy School of Sports Science, Silsbee and Needville. The Rattlers have dropped games to Navarro, Madisonville and Bellville.

With one game left before district play starts, whoever wins this one will be feeling a lot better heading into their district opener.

On the ground, Navasota’s been led by senior running back Jamal Thomas who had 112 yards on 31 carries and two touchdowns through two games.

Junior wide receiver Cameron Ross has been a nice target for quarterback Javyn Jessie as Ross has a team-high 15 receptions for 112 yards and two scores through two games.

Both teams need some momentum here and with Navasota at home I think they do enough to come away with a win.

Prediction: Navasota, 24-16