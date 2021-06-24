Franklin, Hearne, Lexington fare well in Division III pool play at state 7-on-7 tournament

Franklin's run-heavy offense showed its just as effective in the air as the Lions went 3-0 in Division III pool play Thursday in their first appearance at the State 7-on-7 Football Tournament at Veterans Park.
Franklin beat Wink 20-19 in its first game when the Wildcats opted to go for two points following their final touchdown but couldn't convert. Franklin took a 20-13 lead late in the second half on a touchdown pass from Marcus Wade to Malcolm Murphy on fourth down.
"It's good to see them playing some football," Franklin head coach Mark Fannin said. "It's a jumpstart to the season, and it's a different look than Franklin football usually does, but the kids are having fun and they're competing."
Wade had plenty of receivers to connect with, including Bryson Washington, Hayden Helton and Braden Smith, all of which caught TD passes Thursday.
"We have a group of athletes right now who can catch the ball, and it's comforting that they can get out there and run the routes correctly and do well," Fannin said.
Helton said the Lions were still working out kinks early, at times struggling to keep up with the fast-paced, 15-minute halves.
But Franklin's tempo seemed to be in sync in the final game against Dublin as Helton and Murphy each caught touchdown passes in the 14-7 win. The Lions' defense also stepped up, allowing only one TD and breaking up several passes, including three in a row in Dublin's final possession.
Helton said avoiding dropped passes and playing well on defense will be the keys to advancing in Friday's championship bracket. The Lions, who also beat Collinsville 25-7, will face Alpine in the first round of bracket play at 8 a.m. Friday.
"No drops," Helton said. "We can't have any drops. Teams tomorrow are going to capitalize on that stuff. Defense played really well in that last game, and I was happy to see that, getting into the rhythm of things before tomorrow."
HEARNE AVENGES 2019 LOSS
Keyshawn Langham filled more than one vacancy for Hearne on Thursday.
The junior cornerback-turned-quarterback made the biggest play of the day for the Eagles with an interception in the end zone that he returned for a touchdown in Hearne's 19-13 overtime victory over Poth in Pool B. The final score left the Eagles bench with smiles as they remembered the loss to Poth in the 7-on-7 semifinals in 2019.
"It felt good," Langham said. "We just have to come back for the next game and play harder. We started off slow, but we came back and won, which is good."
Poth had control for most of the game and took a 13-0 lead into halftime. Hearne bounced back in the second half with two TDs as Langham connected with Jabari Dunn both times to tie the game. Dunn also broke up a pass by Poth in the end zone to force overtime.
"Jabari is one of our leaders, especially on the offensive side," Hearne head coach Ricky Sargent said. "He plays both sides of the ball, but what a key stop for him. He's just a competitor."
Langham is starting under center after former Hearne quarterback Micah Smith graduated.
"He's taking it one day at a time and working hard on the technical part of the game, and we think he's going to be an outstanding leader for us this year," Sargent said.
Hearne went 2-1 in pool play, losing to Eastland 12-6 and beating Miles 27-7. The Eagles return at 8 a.m. Friday to face Chilton in the first round of championship bracket play in Division III.
LEXINGTON IMPROVING COMMUNICATION
Lexington two-way starter Jarred Kerr hadn’t played offense in the Eagles’ third game against Tolar until they needed him most.
Kerr ran out to play wide receiver an caught a pivotal third-down pass in double coverage to move the chains with less than two minutes left, allowing Lexington to run out the clock and hold onto a 19-12 win to close Pool C play in Division III.
Kerr caught three TD passes and had two interceptions overall Thursday as the Eagles went 2-1 in pool play and advanced to face Wink at 8 a.m. Friday in the first round of the championship bracket.
“It's really special to have someone whoyou can always rely on, always go to,” Lexington quarterback Sheldon Springer said of Kerr. “It’s just a constant source of relief, and it’s really nice to have him there.”
Lexington played well in spots, but Springer said the Eagles also struggled with their communication.
“That was a big focus when we were talking in the huddle just now,” Springer said. “We’ve got to really focus on just communicating better. There were way too many four-second calls. I’ve got to get the ball out of my hands. That’s on me. We had a couple dropped balls, but that’s about it. We’ve just got to communicate better and hopefully be better tomorrow.”
Topping Tolar was a good way to finish after Lexington fell to Waskom 30-15 in the previous game, Springer said. Lexington beat Alpine 18-6 in its first game.
“I think we really needed it just to motivate us to do better tomorrow," Springer said. "If we would’ve came out and lost two games in a row, I feel like it wouldn’t have been too good tomorrow. I feel like we’ve got good energy after that game, and I feel like it’s looking good tomorrow.”