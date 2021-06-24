Franklin, Hearne, Lexington fare well in Division III pool play at state 7-on-7 tournament

Franklin's run-heavy offense showed its just as effective in the air as the Lions went 3-0 in Division III pool play Thursday in their first appearance at the State 7-on-7 Football Tournament at Veterans Park.

Franklin beat Wink 20-19 in its first game when the Wildcats opted to go for two points following their final touchdown but couldn't convert. Franklin took a 20-13 lead late in the second half on a touchdown pass from Marcus Wade to Malcolm Murphy on fourth down.

"It's good to see them playing some football," Franklin head coach Mark Fannin said. "It's a jumpstart to the season, and it's a different look than Franklin football usually does, but the kids are having fun and they're competing."

Wade had plenty of receivers to connect with, including Bryson Washington, Hayden Helton and Braden Smith, all of which caught TD passes Thursday.

"We have a group of athletes right now who can catch the ball, and it's comforting that they can get out there and run the routes correctly and do well," Fannin said.

Helton said the Lions were still working out kinks early, at times struggling to keep up with the fast-paced, 15-minute halves.