Franklin football team's Washington brothers motivated by memory of late father

The Franklin football team features several sets of brothers on its roster, but one pair operates like the battery for the Lions.
Senior Bobby Washington and junior Bryson Washington have a combined 22 touchdowns and each has eclipsed the 1,000-yard rushing mark this season as leaders among Franklin’s numerous playmakers on offense. Bobby has rushed for 1,350 yards on 117 carries. Bryson has rushed for 1,054 yards and 17 touchdowns on 64 carries, and he’s a key part of the Lions’ defense with 92 tackles, a forced fumble, an interception and a touchdown.
Bobby and Bryson are just two of four Washington siblings and share a tight relationship. Bobby is less than a year older than Bryson with their birthdays being separated by just three days in December. Their younger brother, Kaylon, is a freshman and got called up to varsity for the playoffs.
“It always makes you a better football team when you have true family on the team,” Franklin head coach Mark Fannin said. “It’s fun to watch them in the game blocking for each other. They take pride in that. When Bobby’s blocking for Bryson, he takes pride in it. He’s going to do his job, and he’s going to do it well, and vice versa with Bryson.”
The Washingtons play hard for each other in no small part to honor the memory of their late father, Bobby Washington Jr. The elder Bobby Washington was shot and killed in Dallas in November 2007 at age 27 while working the door at a party, according to an article in The Dallas Morning News.
The Washington brothers say they have few memories of their father since they were toddlers when he died. They know their father was a standout high school football player and that he aspired to play in college but didn’t get the opportunity and instead started a family.
“That really pushes me to work hard and finish the dream that I know he wanted to do and that he didn’t get to finish,” Bryson said.
Bobby said the name plate on the back of his jersey features a note that says “RIP Bobby Jr.”
“Every time I go out, I think about him and push what I’m trying to get,” Bobby said. “I look at that every day and think of him.”
Their coach says the extra motivation for their father shows in their play.
“They’ve been using that as something to play for,” Fannin said. “They don’t really talk much about it, but you can tell that they’re playing for somebody, and they just get after it and compete.”
The Washingtons moved to Franklin while Bobby and Bryson were in middle school. Fannin said he didn’t know the family when they moved in but has grown closer to them in the years since. The brothers each moved up to the Lions’ varsity team during their respective freshman seasons.
Fannin said Bobby was expected to have a breakout campaign last year but suffered a broken ankle in two-a-days that sidelined him until late in the season. When Bobby returned, he became a key contributor on offense during Franklin’s run to the state championship game.
“We’ve had several good fullbacks in Franklin since I’ve been here, and he’s right at the top of the list of one of the better fullbacks we’ve had come through,” Fannin said. “He brings a different look. Usually, our fullbacks are that big, tough guy that can get you 3 yards, that can power through multiple tackles. Bobby, he’s tough, but he also brings that running back, that tailback from that spot, too, which is a different look than we’ve had from the past.”
Fannin said Bryson has emerged as one of the team’s top leaders as a junior. Bryson noted he likes playing defense more and as a member of the secondary gives Franklin’s front seven credit for making his job easier.
“The kids listen to him. They respond to him,” Fannin said of Bryson. “He’s a very special kid, and every coach in the state of Texas would love to have a Bryson Washington just by how he practices, how he plays on Friday night, how he leads the team. It’s a coach’s dream to have one of those kids on your team, and I’m fortunate to have him in green and white for sure.”
Franklin (13-0) will need the Washingtons at the top of their game as it strives to bring home the school’s first state championship. Franklin has outscored its first three opponents in the Class 3A Division II playoffs 193-13, but the Lions will see a step up in competition at 7 p.m. Friday when they face Poth (11-1) in the state quarterfinals at The Pfield in Pflugerville.
Fannin said Poth is especially good on defense and will force Franklin to avoid mistakes. The Lions haven’t faced much adversity this season with a number of lopsided wins, which Fannin admitted means his team will have to respond well as they face tougher opponents.
“We’ve been fortunate enough to go out there each Friday night and play really good football against some good teams,” Fannin said. “But the deeper you go, the better the competition is going to get, obviously, and we’re looking forward to the challenge.”
Franklin’s nucleus of players know how to string together a deep playoff run. They helped the team rally from early losses last season to reach the state title game, losing to Canadian 35-34 in the championship.
Bobby said he’s hoping to leave it all on the field as his time at Franklin comes to a close. Bryson added he knows winning a state championship would mean a lot to the community.
“I would probably break down and start crying,” Bryson said.
Bobby added, “I would be happy though, jumping up and down excited.”