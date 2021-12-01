Franklin football team's Washington brothers motivated by memory of late father

The Washington brothers say they have few memories of their father since they were toddlers when he died. They know their father was a standout high school football player and that he aspired to play in college but didn’t get the opportunity and instead started a family.

“That really pushes me to work hard and finish the dream that I know he wanted to do and that he didn’t get to finish,” Bryson said.

Bobby said the name plate on the back of his jersey features a note that says “RIP Bobby Jr.”

“Every time I go out, I think about him and push what I’m trying to get,” Bobby said. “I look at that every day and think of him.”

Their coach says the extra motivation for their father shows in their play.

“They’ve been using that as something to play for,” Fannin said. “They don’t really talk much about it, but you can tell that they’re playing for somebody, and they just get after it and compete.”

The Washingtons moved to Franklin while Bobby and Bryson were in middle school. Fannin said he didn’t know the family when they moved in but has grown closer to them in the years since. The brothers each moved up to the Lions’ varsity team during their respective freshman seasons.