Franklin football team runs past Hitchcock 53-18 to reach state quarterfinals

THE WOODLANDS — A short lightning delay didn’t deter the Franklin football team from picking up a big win over Hitchcock in the Class 3A Division I regionals on Friday night.

Kickoff was pushed back 20 minutes due to inclement weather, but the Lions worked fast once they took the field en route to a 53-18 victory over the Bulldogs at Woodforest Bank Stadium.

Franklin (13-0) won its 29th straight game and will face Columbus in the state quarterfinals next week at a time and location to be determined. It will be Franklin’s third straight state quarterfinal appearance and eighth in school history.

“I feel like it was a statement win,” Franklin’s Bryson Washington said. “A lot of people said we was going to get knocked out this round, but honestly, we just got together as a whole and played our hearts out. The seniors didn’t want this to be their last game. We don’t want the next game to be our last game, so we’re going to bring it all.”

Washington led the way on offense for Franklin. The senior ran for 161 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries. He had 100 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries in the first half as he stole the show in the opening 20 minutes of the game.

On the second play from scrimmage, Washington wheeled down the right sideline for a 56-yard touchdown run and added the two-point conversion to put Franklin ahead 8-0 just 48 seconds into the game. Later in the first quarter, Hitchcock fumbled a toss sweep at the goal line, and Washington tackled the Bulldog ballcarrier in the end zone for a safety. Washington then added touchdown runs of 1 and 7 yards to push Franklin’s lead to 24-6 with 4:32 remaining in the second quarter.

Pass attempts are few and far between for Franklin on any Friday night, and this week there were even less given a steady rain fell throughout the first half and again in the fourth quarter. The Lions attempted just two passes all night but found success on the ground, running for 339 yards on 48 carries as a team.

Jayden Jackson had 92 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries. His 9-yard scoring run in the second quarter put Franklin ahead 31-6. Fragile Owens also had 44 yards on three carries, and Ike Eaton had 25 yards on eight carries.

“It really doesn’t bother me playing in these conditions with the style of offense we run as long as we can take care of the ball, and we did that well tonight,” Franklin coach Mark Fannin said.

Hitchcock’s Lloyd Jones III threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Kelshaun Johnson with 3 seconds left in the first half and a 51-yard touchdown pass to Damien McDaniel on the opening drive of the third quarter to pull the Bulldogs within 31-18, but the Lions shut them out the rest of the way.

Jackson scored on a 6-yard touchdown run with 5:50 left in the third quarter, recovered a fumble at the Franklin 45-yard line on Hitchcock’s ensuing drive, then scored on a 1-yard TD run five plays later. The sequence put Franklin ahead 46-18 with 9:10 left in the game.

Franklin freshman Walker Anderson saw action at quarterback at the end of the game and threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Dean Rampy. Franklin’s Brady Rhoden also had an interception with a minute left in the game.

Now the Lions turn their attention to Columbus. The Cardinals were ranked third in the final 3A-I poll of the regular season behind Franklin and Malakoff and will be seeking just their third state semifinal appearance in school history.

“Columbus is a very talented football team,” Fannin said. “We have a coach, a good friend of mine who used to coach here in Franklin, at Columbus. He’s really good. He’s their defensive coordinator. They do things right over there it seems like from the games I’ve watched on them. They get lined up right. They’re a physical football team. It should turn out to be a great football game next Friday.”