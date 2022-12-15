Franklin football team repeats as state champions with 17-14 win over Brock

ARLINGTON — Another state championship trophy is coming back to Franklin.

Cort Lowry made a 20-yard field goal as time expired to give the Lions a 17-14 win over Brock in the Class 3A Division I state championship Thursday night at AT&T Stadium.

Franklin (16-0) has now won back-to-back state titles after claiming the 3A-II crown last season before moving up a division this season. The Lions also finished last season 16-0, giving them 32 straight victories.

“We’ve had a target on our back for a while, and we talk about that a lot throughout the year, and these kids ... I’ve got a humble group of kids right now that really, really believe in us coaches, and they believe in each other,” Franklin coach Mark Fannin said. “It’s just special to watch. You don’t find 15-, 16-, 17-year-old kids that can be as humble as these guys are.”

Drama ensued in the final eight and a half minutes of the game with the teams knotted at 7. It took defense, an offensive push and a special teams play for Franklin to clinch the title.

A backyard-type play put Franklin ahead 14-7 with 8:22 left as Fragiel Owens ripped the ball out of a Brock receiver’s hands and ran down the sideline for a 64-yard touchdown. Owens was later named the game’s defensive MVP. He gave credit to Franklin cornerback Devyn Hidrogo for the play.

“He took it and gave it to me, and then I was like, uhh, I’ve got to go score or something,” Owens said. “I took off running. I [saw] the first dude miss, and I was, yeah, it’s just off to the races now.”

Brock responded quickly, tying the game at 14 with 5:59 left on a 34-yard touchdown pass from Tyler Moody to Brett Tudder.

Franklin did what Franklin does on the next drive to clinch the title.

The Lions drove 65 methodical yards in 16 plays to set up the chip-shot field goal from the Brock 3-yard line with three seconds remaining. On the drive, the Lions completed their first pass of the game, a 14-yard completion from Lowry to Hidrogo on third-and-8.

“Throughout the course of the game, they just don’t hit the panic button,” Fannin said. “We talk about that, and that’s a straight contribution to these kids that I’ve got right now. They expect to win when they step on the field, and they figure it out.”

It was the second-longest drive of the night for the Lions as Brock stuffed Franklin’s Slot-T running game most of the night. Franklin had just 246 total yards. Jayden Jackson carried the load and rushed for 146 yards on 24 attempts. He was named the game’s offensive MVP.

“When it got really tight, the whole offense knew that we had to push the ball down the field,” Jackson said.

Brock tied the game at 7 with 2:57 left in the third quarter on Reid Watkins’ 22-yard touchdown run. The score came one play after the Eagles forced a Franklin fumble and three plays after Bryson Washington forced a Brock fumble that the Lions’ Colby Smith recovered at the Franklin 13.

Washington concluded his Franklin career as one of the program’s most decorated players. The four-year starter is slated to sign with Baylor next week.

“It’s been the best time of my life playing here in Franklin,” Washington said. “I’m going to miss my brothers most definitely, and without the [offensive] line, it wouldn’t be no Bryson.”

Franklin had a chance to take the lead on the opening drive of the game after driving to the Brock 11, but the Lions missed a 38-yard field goal.

Franklin’s defense stood tall throughout the first half to hold Brock scoreless, including Brayden Youree’s interception inside the Franklin 10 in the middle of the second quarter. Later, the Eagles missed their first field goal of the season on a 35-yard attempt. The Lions capitalized on the ensuing drive as Jackson dove over the goal line for a 4-yard touchdown run with 15 seconds left in the first half.

The late score gave Franklin momentum heading into halftime, and Lowry was able to redeem his missed field goal in the most crucial moment of the game. After the game, one Franklin player kept yelling, “Where’s Cort!?”

“I just went out there and did my thing,” Lowry said. “It felt amazing coming off that miss. I didn’t really doubt myself, because I know that I can do it, but making that last one sure did feel good.”

Franklin players, coaches and fans will savor this title for some time, but soon the Lions’ run for a third straight title will begin.

“I couldn’t be more proud of my kids of how they faced multiple adversity situations tonight, and they overcame them,” Fannin said. “They’ve been doing that all year long, and that’s a straight contribution to these kids. They’re a special group and I wouldn’t trade them for the world.”

