Franklin football team hoping to win program's first state title in 3A-II matchup with Gunter

While Franklin is looking for its first state title, Gunter owns two (2016, 2019), and Thursday will mark the Tigers’ fourth state appearance. They’ve built this year’s road to the title game with a defense that hasn’t allowed more than 15 points in any game this season and is physical up front behind sophomore defensive end Brayden Hinton, who has 26 quarterback hurries.

Franklin’s offense might be the best Gunter has faced this season. The Lions are averaging 57.5 points per game with a big-play passing game complimenting the team’s traditional wing-T ground attack.

“Everybody knows we’re a talented run team, and we got all this misdirection,” quarterback Marcus Wade said. “But once we get to add the misdirection, they’re going to be coming up, and when they do, we can hit them over the top.”

The Lions have rushed for 6,497 yards this year with a trio of backs, Bobby and Bryson Washington and Malcolm Murphy, doing the bulk of the work. Through the air, Franklin has 1,080 yards led by Wade and receivers Hayden Helton, Braden Smith and Murphy.