Franklin football team hoping to win program's first state title in 3A-II matchup with Gunter

Since the start of two-a-days, the Franklin football team has seen “35-34” written across the locker room whiteboard. It’s the score of the Lions’ loss to Canadian in last season’s Class 3A Division II state championship.
Almost four months later, the Lions are one step closer to replacing that reminder for good as they make their second straight state title game appearance at 7 p.m. Thursday against Gunter (15-0) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
“I just hope we’re taking it home this time,” Franklin lineman Russell Stegall said. “We never finished what we started last year. We kind of left it on an open page.”
All but nine players returned from the 2020 team, and the multitude of experience has help the Lions win their fifth district title in seven years and reach the state championship undefeated. Franklin (15-0) has outscored opponents 862-134 this season with two shutouts and only 27 points allowed through five playoff games.
“Every high school program starts off with a common goal at the beginning of the year, and getting there back-to-back has been great,” Frankin head coach Mark Fannin said. “It’s something that some schools don’t even get a chance to do once, and we’ve been fortunate enough and blessed enough to get back two years in a row. Now we just got to go finish this thing.”
While Franklin is looking for its first state title, Gunter owns two (2016, 2019), and Thursday will mark the Tigers’ fourth state appearance. They’ve built this year’s road to the title game with a defense that hasn’t allowed more than 15 points in any game this season and is physical up front behind sophomore defensive end Brayden Hinton, who has 26 quarterback hurries.
Franklin’s offense might be the best Gunter has faced this season. The Lions are averaging 57.5 points per game with a big-play passing game complimenting the team’s traditional wing-T ground attack.
“Everybody knows we’re a talented run team, and we got all this misdirection,” quarterback Marcus Wade said. “But once we get to add the misdirection, they’re going to be coming up, and when they do, we can hit them over the top.”
The Lions have rushed for 6,497 yards this year with a trio of backs, Bobby and Bryson Washington and Malcolm Murphy, doing the bulk of the work. Through the air, Franklin has 1,080 yards led by Wade and receivers Hayden Helton, Braden Smith and Murphy.
“We’re going to have to obviously get our run game established,” Fannin said. “To be able to do that, we’re going to have to be able to throw the ball and get some kids out of the box and at least make them think about it. We’ve been really good at that this year with Marcus and our receivers catching the ball, so we’re going to have to be successful throwing the ball, too. It’ll just make our run game better.”
Franklin’s defense will try to stop Gunter’s pistol option offense. The Tigers have bulldozed through teams this season, helping set a program record for points in a season with 776 while averaging 51.7 points per game. Major contributors include running back Ethan Sloan (1,183 rushing yards, 16 TDs), quarterback and Texas Tech recruit Hudson Graham (2,802 passing yards, 45 TDs) and three senior linemen Greyson Toney, Lane Dophied and center Sean McClure.
Franklin’s defense is allowing 8.9 points per game with a mixture of two-way seniors and underclassman leading the charge.
Sophomore linebacker Colby Smith leads Franklin tackles with 136 tackles, including six for loss. Junior Bryson Washington (107) and senior Haze Tomascik (101) are next on the Lions’ tackle chart. Senior cornerback Darren Daughtry adds depth in the secondary with four interceptions and 16 pass breakups, while kicker/linebacker Seth Shamblin and defensive lineman Major Kimbrough have five sacks each.
“Defense is going to be the key to this game, because [Gunter] runs a lot of different stuff, and it’s a lot to learn within the four days,” Tomascik said. “But with the kids that we have, it’s going to be good. We’re going to lock it down and learn everything they do the best we can. I’m ready to take my first steps on that field again, just soak it all in for my last time.”
The Lions got a chance to take the field at AT&T Stadium for a pregame walkthrough this week, and most of the team played at the home of the Dallas Cowboys in last season’s title game.
“The first time they walked out for warmups was into the big stadium, so they were kind of big-eyed like woah!” Fannin said. “But having that experience and having been there with this group of kids, that’s huge. They know what to expect. They know the atmosphere, and they know how it’s going to be done.
“We can’t hit the panic mode in any time and during the game. We’re just going to have to stay level and stay business-like through the game, [avoid] the roller coaster and take care of the football, read our keys on defense and just be tough.”
• NOTES — Franklin also reached the 3A-II state title game in 2015, losing to Waskom 33-21 at NRG Stadium in Houston.