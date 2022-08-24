Franklin football team focuses on winning another state title after moving up to 3A-I

The Franklin football team’s mantra last season was “finish” after the Lions suffered a heartbreaking 35-34 loss to Canadian in the 2020 Class 3A Division II state championship game, but they’ve got a new rallying cry this year.

Defend.

Franklin put away Gunter 49-35 in last year’s 3A-II title game for the program’s first state championship, and the Lions already are hungry for more.

“Even though we moved up a division, we still want to defend it and bring it home,” Franklin head coach Mark Fannin said. “That’s kind of the thing we’re going off of this year, and the kids, they see it on their shirt every day, and we pretty much talk about it on a daily basis. We just want to keep that fresh on their mind.”

While Franklin cannot technically defend its state title after moving up to 3A-I this year, the Lions want to end their season at AT&T Stadium in Arlington for a third straight year.

“We don’t really have a chance to defend our title in Division II, but we 100% have a chance to come and take it in Division I, and that’s our plan,” senior lineman Andrew Elmore said.

Leading the Lions is senior Bryson Washington, a two-way standout who is committed to Baylor. Washington is Dave Campbell’s Texas Football’s preseason offensive player of the year.

“Me and the guys, we always say we’re the best in the state,” Washington said. “We want to be the best in the state. We’ve got to practice like we’re the best in the state, play like we’re the best in the state and just build together.”

Fannin said Washington has been working at all three running back positions and even quarterback during preseason practice. Washington will double as one of the Lions’ starting safeties.

“He’s been rotating at fullback, halfback, tailback and at quarterback,” Fannin said. “Having him on our team, he’s going to be used well. He’s going to play everywhere on offense for us.”

Franklin returns 11 total starters from last year’s state title team despite graduating a strong senior class. Key returnees include Elmore, tight end Braden Smith, his twin brother and linebacker Colby Smith, linebacker Braden Youree and defensive lineman Major Kimbrough.

Fannin said multiple players are still competing for the full-time starting quarterback role. He noted that on defense, the Lions are a little ahead of schedule in preseason practice thanks to players retaining information from last season.

Waiting in the wings have been players like junior Devyn Hidrogo, who played safety last season but is expected to be a two-way player this year. Hidrogo said the Lions will look to Jayden Jackson and Braylon Lattimore to fill holes at offensive skill positions.

“We’ve been waiting to fill those shoes,” Hidrogo said. “We’re ready to show that we can do it too.”

The Lions have a tough nondistrict matchup with Diboll on Sept. 9, and their new District 11-3A-I is loaded. Texas Football picked second-ranked Franklin to win the league title, but defending 3A-I state champion and third-ranked Lorena is in it and picked to finish second. Franklin visits Lorena on Oct. 21.

“You’ve got to get ready for this district, because it’s going to be week in and week out very, very competitive,” Fannin said. “I’m looking forward to each and every Friday night because I think it’s going to be some great football played in this district every Friday night. If we can play well and [Lorena] can play well, it’s got a chance to be a showdown for dang sure in the latter half of district play. It’s still a long ways from now, so we’ll see what happens in between.”

Since some returning veterans have played two full 16-game seasons the last two years, Fannin said players know what it takes to get back to the state title game and would love to have the opportunity to do it again. Players noted the Lions’ buy-in has been strong this offseason, which gives them optimism Franklin can go back-to-back.

“We’ve still got to have as much want-to and will as we had last year coming into the season,” Braden Smith said. “We’ve got to attack it just like we lost again. We’ve got to go get it. We need another one and bring it back to Franklin.”