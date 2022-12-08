Franklin football team earns return trip to state with 41-13 win over Edna

KATY — Directions and a GPS won’t be necessary for the Franklin football team next week. The Lions know where they’re going down to the exact mileage.

Franklin will make the 164-mile trek to AT&T Stadium next week to play in the state championship game for a third straight season after beating Edna 41-13 in the Class 3A Division I state semifinals Thursday night at Legacy Stadium.

The Lions (15-0) will face Brock (11-4) at 7 p.m. next Thursday for a second straight state title. Franklin won the 3A-II championship last season.

“It never gets old,” Franklin coach Mark Fannin said after the game, soaked from a Gatorade bath. “We’re going to travel that 164 again. It’s going to be fun. ... These kids put in the work, and it paid off tonight. They go through a grind. People don’t understand how much of football season is a grind and it’s a long season. We’ve been playing since Aug. 1 and them just buying into it and sticking with it and going through that grind, we talk about it all the time, and I couldn’t be more proud of those kids and how they do it every single year.”

Franklin scored 28 unanswered points to pull ahead 28-7 with 8:45 left in the third quarter. Bo Jimenez hauled in a one-handed, 29-yard touchdown catch from Cort Lowry to end the Lions’ run.

It was an unorthodox night of offense for Franklin, whose foundation is built on a variant of the Slot-T. The Lions leaned on the pass to build a comfortable lead, because Edna had answers for Franklin’s inside run game through the first three quarters. Lowry completed 4 of 7 passes for 111 yards, and for the first time all season, Franklin threw three touchdown passes.

“It’s very important because the passing gets it off the run,” Lowry said. “Being able to throw the ball, it frees up our running game, so it makes our offense more deadly.”

That statement proved true in the final 15 minutes of the game. True to their core, the Lions put the game on ice with a strong rushing attack.

Edna pulled within 28-13 on Jaiden Clay’s 22-yard touchdown pass to Floyd Ragston with 2:57 in the third quarter, then Franklin went to work in the run game.

Jayden Jackson scored on a 41-yard touchdown run on the ensuing drive to put the Lions ahead 34-13 with 1:17 left in the third quarter. Franklin then stopped Edna on fourth-and-1 at the Lion 12-yard line with 7:56 remaining, and seven plays later, the Lions scored on a 7-yard touchdown run by Bryson Washington.

Washington led Franklin in rushing with 179 yards on 21 carries. Jackson followed with 123 yards on 15 rushes.

“We just had to not get into our own heads thinking we can’t do something,” Washington said. “We just had to keep trying to pound the ball. That’s what we do, and once we get going, it’s really hard to stop us.”

Edna took a 7-0 lead with 2:19 left in the first quarter on a 2-yard touchdown run by Dreydan Ashford, but Franklin scored three times in the second quarter to hold a 21-7 halftime lead.

The Cowboys corralled the Lions’ lethal running attack in the first quarter, so Franklin turned to the air in the second quarter to pull ahead.

Lowry threw a 45-yard touchdown pass to Devyn Hidrogo to tie the game at 7 with 10:18 left in the second quarter. The Lions took a 14-7 lead on Jackson’s 44-yard touchdown run then pulled a trick from its sleeve just before the break to extend its lead. Jackson took a toss to the right and threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Dean Rampy with 7 seconds remaining in the first half.

The second-quarter outburst put the Lions ahead for good.

“That was huge going into halftime, going up 14 at half and us knowing we’ve got the ball back coming out in the second half,” Fannin said. “You couldn’t ask for a better little setup right there.”

Next week might pose one of Franklin’s biggest challenges of the season. Brock started the season 0-4, but the Eagles have rattled off 11-straight wins to reach the state title game, including Thursday’s 21-10 victory over Malakoff in the state semifinals.

Neither Franklin nor Brock are strangers to big games or big venues, either. Brock lost in last year’s 3A-I state title game to Lorena and won the 3A-I state championship over Cameron in 2015. The Eagles have made the state quarterfinals in all but one season since they began playing varsity football in 2014.

“Like any football team in the state of Texas, I’m very excited,” Washington said of returning to state. “I just can’t wait to fight another game with my brothers. I know it’s going to be my last, so I’ve just got to go all out for this game.”