FRANKLIN— If there’s one thing that’s become commonplace in Franklin, it’s winning football games on Friday nights.

Franklin did that for the 36th consecutive time in a 29-14 victory over Jasper at Hedrick Field on Friday night. Class 3A Division I’s top-ranked team bullied the Bulldogs, who were state-ranked in 4A-II before a loss last week.

Franklin’s winning streak is the 14th longest in state history. Celina holds the state record with 68 consecutive wins from 1998 to 2022 when the Bobcats won four straight state championships. Franklin’s streak started in 2021, which ended with the Lions capturing their elusive first state title in 3A-II to cap a 16-0 season. Franklin ran the table again in 2022 after moving up to 3A-I.

“Like I’ve said many times, and I just told the group of kids, I’ve got a group of kids that expect to win,” Franklin head coach Mark Fannin said. “It don’t matter who they’re playing, when they step out of that field house and onto this field on game day, every single one of them expects to win. That’s the expectation.”

Running the ball has been Franklin’s bread and butter for decades, and the Lions’ lethal ground game has been hard to stop during this historic winning streak. That was no different Friday.

The Lions’ variant of the slot-T offense fired on all cylinders for 317 yards on 48 carries. Jayden Jackson led the way with 138 yards on 14 carries and two touchdowns. Franklin fed him often on third downs.

“We let everything be known, just give me the rock and I’m going to fight for some yards no matter what,” Jackson said. “I can’t let my team down. We’ve got to move the ball down the field on every play, so when I get those third-down drives and they give me the ball, all I’m thinking is get down field in a hurry and get a first.”

The Lion defense more than did its part and held Jasper to just 215 total yards of offense, 129 of which came in the fourth quarter with the outcome already decided. In the first three quarters, the Bulldogs mustered just four first downs and only ran three plays in Franklin territory

After Jasper scored a 21-yard touchdown and converted a 2-point conversion to make it a two-score game with 9 minutes, 6 seconds left to play, the Lions recovered an onside kick. Franklin scored seven plays later on Devyn Hidrogo’s 13-yard touchdown run. Brayden Youree sealed the deal on Jasper’s ensuing drive with an interception.

“I’m telling you, we’ve got a special group that plays on defense right now and those kids are relentless,” Fannin said. “Every one of them is relentless and they’ve got a will to win and a will to fight every single play. When you get that in a group on the defensive side, that’s huge.”

Eleven Lions carried the ball. Hidrogo had 63 yards on four carries, which included a 47-yard run. Jayden’s not-so-little brother, Bubba, had 34 yards on five carries. Colby Smith added 23 yards on three carries. Franklin even threw the ball some. Quarterback Cort Lowry completed 3 of 5 passes for 51 yards.

A dominant first half in all three phases gave Franklin a 17-0 lead in its nondistrict finale.

In typical Franklin fashion, the Lions opened with a 16-play, 84-yard drive that shaved off 8:39 and capped it with a 27-yard field goal from Lowry with 1:31 left in the first quarter. In the second quarter, Jackson capped off a nine-play, 67-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run.

Jasper’s first three drives were three-and-outs and the Bulldogs finally got their first first-down conversion with under a minute in the first half. But on the next play, Franklin’s Landon Lebouf stepped in front of a pass and took an interception 52 yards to the house for a pick-six. The Lions’ lead was extended to three scores after a 2-point conversion run by Jackson with 30 seconds to go.

If the Lions were to go all the way and become the 22nd school in state history to win three-straight titles, they’d have to run another gruesome gauntlet.

Franklin is the undisputed favorite in District 11-3A-I, but challengers are everywhere. Cameron Yoe has Franklin circled on Oct. 27. Lorena leveled off last year after winning 3A-I in 2021, but the Leopards will be a strong test. And Little River Academy is a sneaky 4-0 after a win over Salado on Friday.

“All I can say is we back,” Jackson said. “We showed everyone throughout this preseason that we’re really the kings of 3A and it’s going to be like that for the whole year. I’m just happy to go out with a win going into district. District is going to be fun.”

Should Franklin make the playoffs, as expected, for a 17th straight season, the Lions’ road back to AT&T Stadium might be the most challenging.

Region III features current second-ranked Columbus, which Franklin beat on a last-minute touchdown in the region finals last season, and fifth-ranked Hitchcock, an experienced team which the Lions took down in the third round last year. Franklin followed up its regional championship with a win over Edna in the state semifinals, and the Cowboys are currently ranked ninth. The Lions beat Brock in the title game and although the Eagles are 1-3, they’ve held onto the third spot in the polls after one-score losses to Texarkana Pleasant Grove and Wimberley, both ranked in the top 5 of 4A-II, and Friday’s loss to 3A-II No. second-ranked Gunter.

But Franklin has beaten all of those teams and more over the past two years. Winning is the expectation in the Robertson County seat, and the Lions don’t shy away from the moment.

They didn’t on Friday night, at least. They just came out and played Franklin football.

“Our target on our back gets a little bigger each and every week no matter who we’re playing,” Fannin said. “I feel that we’re prepared right now with the preseason schedule that we had and we battled through. We played in some really good football games. We faced a lot of adversity. You want to see that as a coach early so you know how to handle it when you get into the meaningful district football games and I think we’re prepared and ready to go.”